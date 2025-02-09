The South African Chamber of Commerce in the United States received thousands of applications from South Africans to relocate to the US

This was after President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order granting Afrikaners refugee status

South Africans weighed in, and some believed that the executive order could result in an exodus of skilled professionals

More than 10,000 Afrikaners expressed an interest to move to the US. Images: pixdeluxe and Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The South African Chamber of Commerce in the United States (SACCUS) said it received over 10,000 applications from South Africans who want to move to the United States. This came after US President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order granting Afrikaners refugee status.

How many Afrikaners applied for relocation?

SABC News posted an interview with SACCUS CEO Neil Diamonds on its @SABCNewsX account on 8 February. Diamond said that 18 hours after the order was signed, over 10,000 South Africans enquired about the process of relocating to the United States as refugees.

He said the concern is focused on and around the agricultural sector, which will affect food security and bi-national trade, especially for agricultural goods. He noted that the consequences would be dire for the country.

The Executive Order affirmed Trump's decision to cut aid to South Africa and added that Afrikaners have been allowed to relocate as refugees. The Executive Order also stated that the government enacted policies such as the Expropriation Act, which discriminated against Afrikaners. It further accused the government of taking aggressive stances against the US's foreign policy.

Farm labourers enquired about moving to the Us. Image: Pixdeluxe

What you need to know about Trump's Executive Order

The International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola noted the Executive Order with dismay and slammed the allegations it raised against the government

The Economic Freedom Fighters called on the government to revoke the citizenship of those who apply as refugees as per the Executive Order

Afriforum hosted a media briefing after the Executive Order was signed and said Afrikaners are not going anywhere

What did South Africans say?

Netizens were concerned about the consequences of the possible exodus of Afrikaners.

Sovereign Ado said:

"Food seucity for the whole of Southern Africa is not a concern and don't blame the farmers. It's the South African politicians that are to blame for this unfolding disaster."

Bronx X said:

"It's only the beginning. Many more will leave with their money, skills and tax revenue."

Dale Anderson said:

"It's sad to see how many black South Africans want us to leave. We should unite in times like this but I guess true colours are now showing."

Edwin Cleophas said:

"We are happy that you have applied and are on your way."

Lindie Langa said:

"Afriforum leaders should be charged and prosecuted for the felony of high treason."

