The Minister of International Relations Ronald Lamola responded to US President Donald Trump's executive order

Trump signed an order granting Afrikaners refugee status, accusing South Africa of oppressing them

In response, Lamola said that the order was concerning and lacked factual accuracy, and he called the US out

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

Ronald Lamola noted Donald Trump's executive order. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — international Relations Minister Ronald Lamola slammed the United States government for the executive order to grant Afrikaners refugee status while deporting illegal immigrants from neighbouring countries.

Ronald Lamola enters the chat

Lamola posted a media statement on his @RonaldLamola X account on 8 February, a day after Trump signed his executive order granting Afrikaners refugee status. He slammed the order and said its foundational premise lacks factual accuracy and does not recognise South Africa's profound and painful apartheid and colonialism history.

Lamola pointed out the irony in Trump affording an economically privileged group refugee status while deporting illegal immigrants from the United States and denying them asylum status.

"We are concerned by what seems to be a campaign of misinformation and propaganda aimed at misrepresenting our great nation. It is disappointing to observe that such narratives seem to have found favour among decision-makers in the United States of America," he said.

Ronald Lamola is displeased with Donald Trump's executive order. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react

Netizens shared their views.

SibongileSQ_PHD Candidate said:

"Gloves are off, minister! We can't be bullied into submission."

Njabulo Success said:

"The USA uses this misinformation and propaganda as a scapegoat to sanction SA for taking Israel to the ICJ."

Hendrick de Beer said:

"Yet another phenomenal display of 1st class statesmanship from Minister Lamola!"

South African said:

"Save your breath, Monister."

Village Lawyer said:

"I no longer think Trump's actions are worthy of an official statement from us."

Cyril Ramaphosa wants to engage with Trump formally

In a related article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would engage with Trump's administration formally and not engage in mud-slinging. He spoke during the Presidential Golf Challenge, one day after delivering the State of the Nation Address.

Ramaphosa said he would send a delegate to different parts of the world, including the Americas, and said he would not engage in a public spat with Trump. He called on the American president to engage him formally.

Source: Briefly News