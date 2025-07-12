SA Responds to Nurse Showing How They Notify Family of Deceased Patient

A young South African nurse on TikTok opened wounds when she shared how they inform families about a deceased patient

The young woman filmed a realistic role play that reminded ordinary people about the heartbreaking phone call

Social media users responded to the medical practitioner’s now-viral video on TikTok and created a thread of over a thousand comments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Death is one of the most promised and painful experiences. Having to digest the news of never being able to see your loved one again is heartbreaking.

A young South African nurse shared the hardest part about her job. Image: @ntombiqwabe14

Source: TikTok

There is a well-known and avoided phone call that traumatised many families while praying for a family member to get well after being admitted into the hospital. The call from the doctor informing one that their loved one did not make it is the hardest to take in.

Many South Africans shared their stories of receiving the unbearable call, especially during mass deaths amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Nurse shares behind-the-scenes of heartbreaking family call

A young South African nurse on TikTok, Ntombi Qwabe, opened unhealed wounds when she shared a painful role play. Qwabe gave Mzansi a behind-the-scenes look at what medical practitioners go through when one of their patients dies.

The youngster picked up a phone and said:

“Alright, remember when they were admitted here? I’m so sorry to let you know that they have passed. I’m really sorry.”

The young lady shared that making the call is one of the hardest things about her profession, followed by breaking the news of an IUFD to a pregnant woman. Qwabe highlighted that she did not break the confidentiality clause during the filming of her TikTok video:

“This is just a demonstration of what we go through; it’s not an actual notification of death.”

Many South Africans were triggered by the video and heard the nurse’s message. A lot of them shared their stories in a thread of over a thousand comments earlier this month.

The video has garnered almost one million views as it now sits at 890.4K.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA triggered by hospital phone call role play on TikTok

Social media users interacted with the nurse in a thread of TikTok comments:

A young nurse shared her POV of one of the hardest hospital calls. Image: @ntombiqwabe14

Source: TikTok

@Sister Thuto advised:

“Hey, babes, don’t ever say you're sorry, it’s an admission of guilt. Finish it with I’m sorry for your loss. Don't ever just say sorry. SANC court cases taught me that.”

@Amapiano dancers explained:

“I hate the nurse with everything. The way she was so cold whilst informing us about our mom's passing. She said, ‘Hello, where are you ?’ I said we’re shopping at the complex to buy Mom a few items. She said, ‘That won't be necessary because she's no more.’ I headed straight to the ward’s admin and found two junior nurses who told me to wait. She then arrived and asked, ‘Why are you even here, because she's no longer here? The deceased are kept at the mortuary. You'd better call your funeral parlour to make arrangements.’ One nurse came forward and said, ‘I'm sorry for all this’, and gave me a hug.”

@🥺❤️‍🔥Matrues❣️remembered:

“In 2015, they tried to call me, but I was in the exam room. They called my principal, who then organised two teachers to wait for me to finish writing and took me home. I’d never forget that day. I arrived home, and they had packed everything away. Candles were lit, and my sister was screaming. I won’t forget how the neighbours cried when they saw the teachers bring us.”

@Mrs me😘 shared:

“I once cried, and the family ended up consoling me.”

@Martha waka Manganyi commented:

“They called me on Monday. I was on my way to visit my sister, and then I had to just go for paperwork and collection.”

@thendo_m shared:

“Being on the other end of such a phone call is the worst feeling ever. I still remember that night very well; it will haunt me for the rest of my life.”

3 More stories related to funerals by Briefly News

Social media users were stunned by Grace Mondlana's secret partner and her involvement during the deceased’s funeral preparations.

Grace Mondlana kept her five-year relationship private and popped out with devastating news of her ex-boyfriend's passing.

A South African lady shared her heartbreaking story of losing her husband to a senseless act of violence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News