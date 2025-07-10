SA Stunned by Grace Mondlana’s Actions As She Visits Deceased Boyfriend’s Grave

One of South Africa’s biggest influencers trended online after attending her ex-boyfriend’s funeral

The pair dated for over five years before deciding to split earlier this year and explore other romantic relationships

Social media users were stunned by the content creator’s involvement during the deceased’s funeral preparations

Grace Mondlana stunned South Africa when she shared the passing of her ex-boyfriend on TikTok.

SA was amazed by Grace Mondlana's behaviour at her ex-boyfriend's funeral. Image: @grace._mondlana

The influencer shared her private relationship with the late Sipho Zulu in a lengthy TikTok post where she explained their five-year relationship. South Africans were stunned to hear about her love life and the tragic death of Zulu.

Mondlana unintentionally publicised her relationship with the deceased and eventually trended online. Mzansi learned, in a now-viral WhatsApp voice note, that the influencer paid for the entire funeral.

She has been labelled as the “Chief Mourner” after telling Zulu’s current girlfriend:

“There wouldn’t be a funeral if it weren’t for me.”

Grace Mondlana buries ex-boyfriend, Sipho Zulu

A video of Grace Mondlana at her ex-boyfriend’s funeral made its rounds on social media. The funeral parlour posted a clip where Mondlana was hysterical as she stood over her ex-boyfriend’s grave to say her final goodbye.

Her actions stunned the internet, sparking widespread speculation about her current boyfriend’s feelings. People also pointed out that she violated cultural boundaries, as only family members are allowed to toss sand or flowers on the deceased’s coffin.

More posts online about Mondlana gagged South Africans since she announced her private relationship with Sipho Zulu, who died in a tragic accident last month. The pair parted ways earlier this year, allowing each other to explore other romantic relationships.

Mondlana expressed her dire emotions online after trying to digest the news. A voice note leaked by Zulu’s current girlfriend informed Mzansi that the influencer was in charge of the funeral preparations.

People were amazed by the lengths Mondlana went to for the grieving family. Her friends and colleagues in the influencer industry have shared their disapproval of the content creator’s actions online.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA amazed by Grace Mondlana’s actions at funeral

Social media users have been discussing Grace Mondlana’s actions online and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

Mzansi questioned Grace Mondlana's morals after she planned her ex-boyfriend's funeral. Image: @grace._mondlana

@mbaliphililenzuza wondered:

“Isn't that supposed to be done by family members only?”

@𝗕𝗼𝗱𝘆𝘀𝗰𝘂𝗹𝗽𝘁 highlighted:

“She’s even taking her time when throwing the sand.”

@constancenkanyani1 commented:

“I thought culture doesn't allow girlfriends and boyfriends to attend each other's funerals.”

@Rethabile Nelly🇿🇦 asked:

“All I want to know is why is all this filmed?”

@Hulisani was amazed:

“I've never seen anyone volunteering to be a widow.”

@Goithata decided:

“Grace is sick in the head.”

@🇿🇦mathapelo🇬🇧explained:

“The relationship was kept a secret, and now the ex has passed on. Grace wants to be in the spotlight. This is just attention-seeking. In the African culture, if you were not married to the guy, you can't be a chief mourner.”

@moratuwa_ratu_wrote:

“Five years or five thousand years! We are black, and there are cultures and traditions in place for such things! She is an ex, not a wife!”

@TebogoJ🇿🇦 commented:

“We don't go to boyfriends’ funerals, or does that ancient rule not apply anymore?”

@laughnowoutloud wondered:

“Where is the current girlfriend when Grace is doing all this?”

@BlackM asked:

“What is the current boyfriend saying?”

