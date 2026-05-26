A birthday celebration takes a controversial turn after a man is seen damaging public road infrastructure in a video

Authorities slam ongoing damage to public assets, warning it puts safety at risk and drives up repair costs

South Africans react with mixed views, raising concerns about and linking the incident to other frustrations

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Man turned 25 and danced as he burnt the road. Image: @Bhele Adivhaho

Source: Facebook

A man’s birthday celebration turned controversial after he reportedly damaged public road infrastructure by burning the surface as part of the festivities. The act quickly gained attention on Facebook.

The video posted on 23 May 2026 by Bhele Adivhaho shows a black substance on the road drawn out in the number 25. The man then sets it alight as a car passes on the side and he drives away, before returning a few seconds later. A person behind the camera can be heard telling him:

"Take the car and go."

The fire died out in a few seconds. Image: @Bhele Adivhaho

Source: Facebook

Vandalism draws government condemnation

The South African Government has strongly condemned the ongoing destruction and theft of road infrastructure across the country, warning that such acts are undermining safety and costing the state significant resources. According to official statements, vandalism targeting roads, signage, traffic lights, barriers and other public assets is becoming a persistent problem that disrupts transport systems and places motorists and pedestrians at risk.

Authorities say the damage leads to delayed maintenance, increased repair costs, and dangerous conditions for road users, especially where missing signage or broken traffic systems contribute to accidents. Government has called for greater public cooperation in reporting criminal activity linked to infrastructure theft and urged law enforcement to intensify efforts to prevent further damage and hold offenders accountable.

View the Facebook video below:

Public reactions highlight concern over consequences

While many people wished the man happy birthday, some South Africans reacted strongly online after reports on vandalism of road infrastructure, with many warning that such actions can lead to arrests and serious legal consequences. Others linked the issue to broader frustrations about municipal neglect and public behaviour. This is what Mzansi had to say on Bhele's page:

VapersCo VapersCo said:

"Things like this people getting arrested for or pay fines"

Vha Venda commented:

"Malicious damage to property ndi case ya serious"

Fungani Maligana wrote:

"Content will have people arrested"

LaurenSon Kabelo Moeng stated:

"Vandalism on municipal property"

Meshack Chauke noted

"The next thing it's a pothole then you blame ANC"

Edmond Chirwa exclaimed:

"Reckless celebration"

Sanele Zondo said:

"Damaging the infrastructure because of birthday."

Shonis Shonis shared:

"Thought it’s 55"

More Briefly News Stories on road incidents

SPCA South Africa has expressed concern after a lion was spotted casually walking along a road in Limpopo, prompting warnings about potential safety risks for both residents and the animal.

Helen Zille has drawn attention after pledging to prioritise fixing deteriorating roads in Johannesburg and Gugulethu, with her comments about “steamrolling” the ANC sparking strong reactions from South Africans.

A tense road rage incident between a taxi and a Mahindra driver has gone viral after the taxi reportedly blocked the vehicle during a confrontation, leaving South Africans shocked and entertained by the chaotic standoff.

Source: Briefly News