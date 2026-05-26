Tsekeleke revealed the heartbreaking miscarriages during his relationship with Black Cat Girl

In a podcast interview, he candidly shared speculation regarding what could have caused the miscarriages

The entertainer also reflects on how the relationship began, saying he initially pursued Black Cat Girl for social media clout

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Tsekeleke revealed painful pregnancy losses in his relationship with Black Cat Girl. Image: Mzansi Celebrity Pictures, KWAITO ZONE

Source: Facebook

Reality TV star and choreographer Tsekeleke candidly opened up about his life during a recent podcast interview, sharing details of a painful loss. The social media personality is known for his dancing and humour online.

The popular entertainer from Mabopane in Tshwane emotionally opened up about enduring an ordeal similar to that of former celebrity couple Hungani Ndlovu and Stephanie Sandows. The Lose It or Lose Me star shared that he and his on-and-off girlfriend, Black Cat Girl, lost two children through miscarriages.

Tsekeleke opens up about heartbreaking loss

During a recent podcast interview, Tsekeleke, whose real name is Mixon Tholo, shared his painful experience. He revealed how deeply the losses affected him.

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"I was crying. It didn't sit well with me because it was my second child. Even the first one didn't make it," he said.

His girlfriend, whose real name is Mathapelo Kanyane, suffered two miscarriages during their relationship. He said at one time he was away at work when he returned to the devastating news.

"I was in Giyani, and when I came back, I found out that she had lost the baby. She said that she was bleeding and lost the baby," he revealed.

Tsekeleke said he still doesn't understand what may have caused the miscarriages and continues to struggle emotionally with the situation. He shared a theory on why they lost their two babies.

"I don't even know if her dating the other men and me could've been the reason or not," he said.

Tsekeleke speaks about his relationship with Black Cat Girl

During the same sitdown, Tsekeleke also recounted how he and Black Cat Girl became a couple. Tsekeleke frankly admitted that at first, he only wanted to be with Black Cat Girl for social media clout and popularity. He said he never had genuine romantic intentions for Black Cat Girl, who was dating another dancing sensation, Skomota, at the time.

"I first saw her on social media when she was dating Skomota, and I then thought I needed her. I needed her to trend because I had no one to work with at the time," he explained.

He said that during the course of their relationship, he developed strong feelings for Black Cat Girl. Tsekeleke also set the record straight regarding his current relationship status.

"I'm in love with her, and we're in a real relationship," he said.

Tsekeleke reflected on the emotional toll of two miscarriages. Image: Tsekeleke

Source: Facebook

Tsekeleke’s family drama heads to court

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Tsekeleke's sister is facing a crimen injuria case filed by Tsekeleke's on-and-off girlfriend, Black Cat Girl.

The case was opened in 2025, but police did not act on it until recently, when they contacted Black Cat Girl to confirm if she wanted to continue pressing charges.

Source: Briefly News