Stephanie and her boo Hungani Ndlovu were all emotional when they opened up about their miscarriage in the latest episode of their show

The young lovebirds shared that they felt pregnant in July 2020 and found out about the unfortunate miscarriage eight weeks later

Social media users took to the timeline to comfort the thespians after they shared the sad news in their YouTube show, The Ndlovus Uncut

Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu have opened up about their miscarriage. In the latest episode of their YouTube show, the actor and actress spoke about the unfortunate news.

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu were emotional when they opened up about their miscarriage. Image: @hunganindlovu, @miss_sandowns

Stephanie fell pregnant in July 2020 but their happiness was short-lived when they found out that they lost the baby. The young couple shared that they were very emotional when a doctor told them the sad news.

In a clip Hungani shared on Instagram, the lovebirds said they had their first check-up at eight weeks. That's when they found out about the miscarriage.

"She did the scan and said, 'I'm sorry, there's no embryo'. She diagnosed me and said it was a blighted ovum."

Stephanie said she just "switched off" after the traumatic experience. According to ZAlebs, Stephanie said the whole procedure was very painful and would never wish it on her worst enemy.

Hungani added that he felt "useless" watching his wife go through such a painful ordeal. Social media users took to his comment section to comfort the young couple.

mogaupm commented:

"Peace and strength to you and your family."

nonjilo_m said:

"I relate. I had two miscarriages six years ago and last year."

yoko_mutyora wrote:

"I’m so sorry guys! Sending you both virtual hugs. My heart sank for you."

palmiralisho said:

"Comfort, love and light. It is well in Jesus' name."

sithe_m06 commented:

"So sorry, guys. The pain is forever, especially when you see other kids and wonder how yours would have been in life."

chantiaga_jg wrote:

"I have so much love for you guys."

louis_khalanga said:

"Be strong for your wife, Ndlovu. You must know that the pain she is battling with now as a woman is so unbearable, even if she might not show it. May God's grace keep you together."

iamsamajobe added:

"Now you know you have your own Angel in Heaven. I'm so sorry guys, but a lot more good things are coming."

