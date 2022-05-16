Stephanie Ndlovu took to social media to give love to her hubby and fellow actor Hungani Ndlovu and their Mzansi fans are here for it

The stunner and her man tied the knot three years back and she shared that their love keeps growing because they help each other when life struggles try to bring them down

Many social media users shared that the celeb couple is one of their favourite couple and just love the way thy share their love with Mzansi

Stephanie Ndlovu has taken to social media to show love to her hubby and actor, Hungani Ndlovu. The stunner and her bae got hitched three years ago but their love keeps growing stronger.

Stephanie Ndlovu amd her hubby Hungani Ndlovu have been married for three years. Image: @miss_sandows

Source: Instagram

She shared that their love has continued growing "so much deeper" because of the challenges life keeps throwing towards their direction. They loved-up celeb couple celebrated their third anniversary in February this year.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared that they constantly life each other up when life hits them 'from every direction". TshisaLIVE reports that she added:

"Beyond a feeling and more like a deeply rooted tree, unmoved by any storm — it remains standing."

Social media users took to Stephanie's comment section to share their thoughts on her sweet post. Many peeps shared that the young celeb couple is one of their favourite Mzansi couples.

mystic_raw said:

"Thank you for always sharing a part of you with us."

tyra.yntl commented:

"My partner and I love your YT channel."

audreytotheworld wrote:

"Oh my people, oh! This just melted my heart. I wish you all the happiness in the world. May the Lord grant you more years of life together and all great things."

chinamelo1 said:

"You two are one of my favourite couples."

scrice_crypto commented:

"So so sweet."

tcwatare wrote:

"My favourite celebrity couple."

benedicta_nangamso_nyangana added:

"I love you so much guys and I pray for more love and more Grace."

