Lerato Mvelase has spoken out after she was called out for showing support to Bonko Khoza, who was faced with sexual assault allegations

After the Red Ink actor issued a statement sharing his side of the story, Mvelase and other female actors showed him support

Her latest post seemingly touches on the backlash she received, but she remained unshaken in her stance

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Lerato Mvelase has spoken out since she faced backlash for supporting Bonko Khoza. Image: Lerato_mvelase, Bonko_khoza

Source: Instagram

Marked actress Lerato Mvelase has spoken out after she was ridiculed for showing support for Bonko Khoza. The former The Wife star was accused by his former Red Ink co-star, Nirvana Nokwe, of sexual assault.

Mvelase and other female co-stars showed Bonko support when he broke his silence and issued a statement.

Lerato Mvelase speaks out

On Tuesday, 19 May 2026, Mvelase wrote, "God, heal your people." On Wednesday, she shared another Instagram post where she boldly states, "Stand for something, but make sure it is the truth," she said.

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This further split the online community with people speaking out against Mvelase and her post. There were a lot of people who backed her statement, further showing support.

Even Bonko's Ithonga co-star Ayanda Borotho showed him support, which further made a lot of people angry and disappointed.

Check out her Instagram post below:

A handful of people slammed Lerato Mvelase and responded negatively to her post:

andi_nqwelo stated:

"I’d rather be wrong believing a victim than be wrong believing the alleged perpetrator. I’d also rather be quiet if I’m unsure than be sure of things I wasn’t a witness to."

lebom______ said:

"Pray, tables don’t turn, my dear! Believing a potential perpetrator over a victim who is a woman like you without solid evidence says a lot about your character!"

anovuyo_mang exclaimed:

"Sooo disappointed!!! This is coming from a woman who has suffered abuse mentally and physically. Nah, I am very disappointed, so this means abuse depends on who did it. We should have said the same thing nathi abt your EX if uzokhuluma kanje."

Lerato Mvelase has sided with Bonko Khoza. Image: Nirvananokwe, Bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

Other people sided with Lerato Mvelase and showed her love.

lindo_lee_mqhele replied:

"Let us all remember she has also worked with bomb production and is fully aware of what happens during filming, how professional they are."

biggiebyron defended Lerato:

"And this is just a friendly reminder to everyone here to choose what they want to believe in. Lerato does not owe any of you anything; she can do whatever she sees as fine for her."

yolandalethu stated:

"This is so unfair to Mvelase. So she must never pick her side. It’s only us who can pick a side."

Nirvana Nokwe says goodbye to acting

In a previous report from Briefly News, after speaking about her traumatising experience, Nirvana Nokwe closed the acting chapter for good.

Nirvana Nokwe's video explaining why she would no longer have a career in acting also surfaced following the public accusations against Bonko Khoza.

Source: Briefly News