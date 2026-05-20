From Soweto roots to the Premier League spotlight, Lyle Foster has grown into one of South Africa’s most valuable football exports abroad

The Burnley forward has delivered key goals in England and on the international stage, cementing his role in Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana setup

With rising earnings, a growing market value, and luxury lifestyle moments, Foster’s career trajectory reflects a rapid rise into football’s financial elite

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Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster is one of South Africa’s most talented football exports, currently playing for former English Premier League club Burnley FC.

Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster during the AFCON 2025 Edition in Morocco. Image: EJ Langer

Source: Getty Images

Foster featured regularly during the 2025/26 season for the Clarets, contributing goals and assists, including a memorable strike against Manchester United. Across the campaign, he registered six goals and four assists in 29 appearances. These contributions span his time in the Premier League during the 2023/24 and 2025/26 seasons.

On the international stage, Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has continued to show faith in Foster, trusting him to lead the national team’s frontline. During the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, he delivered important performances and finished the tournament with two goals and two assists, producing four direct goal contributions.

He scored a late winner against Angola in a 2–1 group-stage victory and also set up teammates earlier in the competition. The forward, who rose through the Orlando Pirates youth ranks, also scored in the 3–2 win over Zimbabwe, which secured South Africa’s place in the round of 16.

Lyle Foster's salary, net worth and Burnley transfer details

The former Orlando Pirates academy star has quietly built one of the most impressive success stories among Bafana Bafana players abroad. His rise from Soweto to one of the most competitive leagues in world football has brought significant earnings, luxury assets, and a more high-end lifestyle.

Foster’s annual salary at Burnley is estimated at £1,690,000 (about R40 million). This equates to roughly £140,800 (around R3.3 million) per month and £32,500 (around R768,000) per week. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value is estimated at €6 million (about R122 million), making him one of the most valuable South African players currently active.

Reports indicate Burnley paid an initial €7 million, with a further €4 million in add-ons triggered following promotion to the Premier League.

Burnley's Lyle Foster runs with the ball chased by Manchester City's Rayan Cherki during the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester City. Image: Lee Parker

Source: Getty Images

Lyle Foster's luxury lifestyle, cars and estimated net worth

Foster recently drew attention after showcasing a multi-million rand Mercedes-Benz SUV, reflecting the rewards of his professional success.

Most estimates place his net worth between R80 million and R140 million, although exact figures remain private and unverified. His wealth is largely driven by his Burnley salary, signing bonuses, sponsorship deals, performance incentives, and possible investments.

Benni McCarthy lands a new job

Briefly News previously reported that Kenyan national football team head coach and Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has earned a new gig ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted in the USA, Mexico and Canada in June.

Source: Briefly News