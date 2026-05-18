Violence involving AS FAR supporters broke out during the CAF Champions League final first leg against Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria

Videos shared online showed clashes with police, security guards and supporters inside Loftus Versfeld Stadium

A senior CAF official has reportedly warned that disciplinary action against AS FAR could now follow after the unrest

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CAF is under pressure to act after AS FAR hooligans sparked chaos at the Sundowns Champions League final. Image: Masandawana

Source: Twitter

AS FAR supporters sparked violent scenes during the CAF Champions League final first leg against Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria on Sunday, 17 May 2026. The unrest at Loftus Versfeld Stadium has now placed the Confederation of African Football (CAF) under growing pressure to act.

Videos shared widely on X appeared to show AS FAR supporters storming separation barriers. Clashes then broke out involving police officers, private security and rival supporters during the high-profile continental fixture.

Football supporter Giza, who shared several clips from inside the stadium, said the violence was worse than what many people saw online.

“This video doesn’t even show how bad it got. One of them fell off. Fighting with Sundowns fans and police,” he posted.

Giza also posted videos showing the violence from the AS FAR supporters under the caption:

"Shocking stuff from the AS FAR fans."

In another post, he alleged that some supporters arrived prepared for violence.

“These guys crossed over a separation block to fight fans and police. They came with masks so they could keep anonymous during this hooliganism.

“They had pepper spray and sticks used to hit other fans and security.”

The footage quickly spread online, triggering outrage among South African football supporters and renewed criticism over crowd violence at major African football matches.

CAF considers punishment after violence at Loftus Versfeld Stadium

Veteran journalist Osasu Obayiuwana later shared comments from a senior CAF official who reportedly spoke anonymously about the unrest in Pretoria.

“Despite the extensive preventive security measures and reinforced segregation protocols put in place for the match, a section of the AS FAR ultras displayed aggressive and unruly behaviour, including confrontations with security personnel, which necessitated SAPS intervention, to restore order and protect innocent spectators in adjacent areas,” the official reportedly said.

The official also revealed that heightened security measures had already been introduced before the violence escalated.

“Preventive mitigation measures had already been implemented in their sector, including blocked buffer rows, reinforced security deployment, and barrier management, due to persistent pressure and continuous leaning on the barriers.”

Obayiuwana added that AS FAR could now face heavy sanctions from CAF following the disturbing scenes.

Fans Demand Action After AS FAR Violence Ahead Of Morocco Return Leg

The violence sparked strong reactions online, with many supporters demanding bans, arrests and disciplinary action.

Broadcaster Robert Marawa reposted a message from user Akani Nwanati, who wrote:

“They must be BANNED in this country until they change this nonsense.”

Another supporter questioned stadium security procedures.

“How did they even go in there with pepper spray? Meaning people go in with their guns mos in these stadiums!”

“Scared for when our fans go there,” Giza posted on X after the violence at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Some Moroccan supporters also condemned the violence and apologised publicly. User elmaghribi wrote.

“I express my strong solidarity and support for the South African law enforcement forces after they were attacked by some FAR Rabat supporters.

“I also apologize to the @Masandawana supporters, as these individuals do not represent Morocco or the Moroccan people.”

The violence involving AS FAR supporters has overshadowed one of African football’s biggest club matches and intensified pressure on CAF to respond decisively. Attention will now shift to possible sanctions and security arrangements ahead of the second leg in Morocco.

AS FAR supporters were accused of causing chaos during the Champions League final against Sundowns. Image: Masandawana

Source: Twitter

Miguel Cardoso Reacts To Sundowns' Win Over AS FAR

Briefly News previously reported that Miguel Cardoso admitted Mamelodi Sundowns should have scored more goals during their 1-0 CAF Champions League final first-leg victory over AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Cardoso praised Sundowns’ overall display but admitted the Betway Premiership champions were not clinical enough in attack. AS FAR coach Alexandre Santos, however, insisted the Moroccan giants still believe they can overturn the result in the return leg next weekend.

Source: Briefly News