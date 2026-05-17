Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso believes his side ought to have been more clinical in front of goal during their first-leg CAF Champions League final clash against AS FAR Rabat.

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Aubrey Modiba’s well-taken first-half free kick proved decisive at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday evening, with Sundowns unable to convert several promising opportunities after the break. Despite that, Cardoso felt his team delivered a strong overall performance in a tightly contested encounter.

Speaking to SuperSport after the match, he suggested the scoreline could have been wider in their favour but emphasised satisfaction with the competitive display. He noted that while a one-goal margin was not fully reflective of the chances created, his team still proved they can match AS FAR Rabat and any opponent on the continent.

He added that the focus now must shift to the return leg, stressing the importance of maintaining intensity and mental sharpness. According to him, Sundowns must avoid being distracted by external pressure or the home atmosphere in the second fixture and concentrate on executing their football effectively.

Cardoso also broke down the tactical aspects of the game, praising his side’s defensive organisation, particularly in transition, while pointing out room for improvement in attack. He explained that AS FAR Rabat’s aggressive full-back play limited space, making counter-attacks difficult, and stressed the need for better ball control to draw the opposition out and create openings in the next match

ASFAR coach reacts to his team's loss

ASFAR head coach Alexandre Santos remains confident that his team can turn the tie around following their first-leg defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League final. The Moroccan side, appearing in their first final since 1986, still believes the contest is far from over.

Addressing the media after the match, Santos insisted that while his team fell short, they still have the capacity to respond strongly in the return leg, even though he acknowledged the quality and strength of their opponents.

He said, “We were hoping for more chances to score. This is just the first half, and the second half comes next week. We need to improve and do more.”

“We will definitely try to do more because we are capable of it.”

“It was a difficult match. Sundowns are a very strong and well-organised team.”

“Everyone knows inside our squad that we still have a real opportunity against Sundowns next week to achieve what we want.”

“That means scoring, overturning the result, and ultimately winning the trophy.”.

Source: Briefly News