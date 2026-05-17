Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Matthew Booth has thrown his support behind Brandon Petersen, backing the Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper for inclusion in the Bafana Bafana squad ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

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Petersen recently made his comeback after recovering from appendix surgery and quickly reminded fans of his quality in Chiefs’ final Premiership fixture. The goalkeeper registered his 14th clean sheet of the campaign as Amakhosi defeated Sekhukhune United 2-0 to secure qualification for continental football next season.

While goals from Mfundo Vilakazi and Glody Lilepo sealed the win, Petersen played a crucial role at the other end. Deep into stoppage time, he pulled off a brilliant acrobatic stop to keep out Bradley Grobler from point-blank range.

Booth explains Petersen's backing

Petersen followed that performance with another shutout on Saturday, helping Chiefs edge AmaZulu FC 1-0 and taking his tally to 15 clean sheets for the season. His consistent displays have strengthened Booth’s belief that the goalkeeper should be part of Hugo Broos’ squad for the World Cup.

“It was an outstanding reaction save from Petersen, and he’s certainly making a strong case for World Cup selection,” Booth said, according to KickOff. “I’ve really admired the way he has handled the challenges over the past few seasons. To produce a save like that under pressure was exceptional.”

Tough competition for Bafana Bafana's place

Despite his strong form, Petersen still faces stiff competition for a place in the national setup. Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi Sundowns remains the undisputed first choice and captain, while Sipho Chaine of Orlando Pirates has also enhanced his credentials after setting a new PSL clean-sheet record with 20 this season.

Broos could ultimately be left deciding between Petersen and Ricardo Goss, who has impressed during his loan spell at SuperSport United.

The Belgian tactician is expected to unveil his final World Cup squad on May 27.

Source: Briefly News