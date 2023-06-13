AmaZulu FC players' salaries in rands: who is the highest paid player?

AmaZulu FC reigns supreme as a powerhouse in South African soccer, commanding the pitch with awe-inspiring skills and relentless determination. With such prominence comes intense curiosity, shifting attention to the financial aspect. So, what are AmaZulu FC players' salaries?

AmaZulu FC players. Photo: @AmaZuluFootball on Twitter

Source: Twitter

Fueling the enthusiasm, the club strategically strengthens its squad through calculated signings and departures, heightening the curiosity of loyal fans and passionate football aficionados. Putting all curiosity to rest, an insightful revelation into these players' salaries and who claims the top earner spot is worth discovering.

AmaZulu players and their salaries in rands

The AmaZulu squad features a talented group of players. Explore a concise list showcasing their salaries as published online stats, offering insights into the team's finances:

Mbongeni Gumede - R911,976

Mbongeni Gumede is a product of Sivutsa Stars. Photo: @AmaZuluFootball (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Mbongeni Gumede

Mbongeni Gumede Date of birth : 11 September 1993

: 11 September 1993 Age : 29 years old (as of 2023)

: 29 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth : Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

: Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Position : Defender-right-back

: Defender-right-back Salary: R911,976

Mbongeni Gumede is a product of Sivutsa Stars, Jomo Cosmos, and Orlando Pirates. He joined AmaZulu in 2016.

Who is the highest-paid player at AmaZulu FC?

With an R911,976 monthly salary, the former South Africa U23 captain adds stability and versatility at right-back, aiming to continue his impressive form.

Bongi Ntuli - R801,515

Bonginkosi Ntuli officially joined AmaZulu in January 2019. Photo: @VARPost, EverythingSoccer10 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Bonginkosi Ntuli

Bonginkosi Ntuli Date of birth: 28 March 1991

28 March 1991 Place of birth: Pietermaritzburg, South Africa

Pietermaritzburg, South Africa Age : 32 years old (as of 2023)

: 32 years old (as of 2023) Position : Attack-centre-forward

: Attack-centre-forward Salary: R801,515

Following a loan spell, Bonginkosi Ntuli officially joined AmaZulu in January 2019. The striker seeks to recapture his impressive form in the 2019/20 season, where he netted 13 goals in 30 league appearances. Ntuli has previously represented clubs such as Platinum Stars, Golden Arrows, and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Abbubaker Mobara - R787,405

Full name: Abbubaker Mobara

Abbubaker Mobara Date of birth : 18 February 1994

: 18 February 1994 Age : 29 years old (as of 2023)

: 29 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth : Cape Town, South Africa (Mitchells Plain)

: Cape Town, South Africa (Mitchells Plain) Position : Defender - Centre-Back

: Defender - Centre-Back Salary: R787,405

Hailing from the shores of South Africa, Abbubaker Mobara emerged from the esteemed Ajax Cape Town academy. A versatile force, he fortifies AmaZulu's defence with his ball-playing finesse and tactical acumen, seamlessly shifting between right back, centre back, and defensive midfield roles.

Riaan Hanamub - R663,255

Full name : Riaan Welwin Hanamub

: Riaan Welwin Hanamub Date of birth: 8 February 1995

8 February 1995 Age : 28 years old (as of 2023)

: 28 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Otavi, Namibia

Otavi, Namibia Position : Defender-left-back

: Defender-left-back Salary: R663,255

Riaan Hanamub, a Namibia national and specialist left-back, showcased his skills at Touch and Go Otavi and Orlando Pirates before venturing to South Africa. He was with Jomo Cosmos for two seasons before he joined Chippa United. In 2022, AmaZulu recognised his talent and took him over from the Chilli Boys.

Keagan Buchanan - R590,467

Keagan Buchanan represented South Africa at the youth level. Photo: @KeaganBuchanan (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Keagan Wilbur Buchanan

: Keagan Wilbur Buchanan Date of birth: 3 April 1992

3 April 1992 Place of birth: Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa Age : 31 years old (as of 2023)

: 31 years old (as of 2023) Position : Midfield-central midfield

: Midfield-central midfield Salary: R590,467

The dynamic midfielder, typically positioned in a defensive midfield role, has joined the team following his departure from KwaZulu-Natal adversaries, Maritzburg United. Having previously played for Bloemfontein Celtics and Kaizer Chiefs, he also represented South Africa at the youth level and currently boasts an R590,467 monthly salary.

Thembela Sikhakhane - R455,988

Thembela Sikhakhane began his professional journey at Lamontville Golden Arrows in 2013. Photo: @madoda.sibeko.7, AmaZuluFootball (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Thembela Sikhakhane

Thembela Sikhakhane Date of birth: 24 January 1993

24 January 1993 Age : 30 years old (as of 2023)

: 30 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Ulundi, South Africa

Ulundi, South Africa Position : Defender-right-back

: Defender-right-back Salary: R455,988

Thembela is a talented full-back hailing from Ulundi. He began his professional journey at Lamontville Golden Arrows in 2013 and later moved to Orlando Pirates. Sikhakhane had a fruitful three-year loan spell at AmaZulu FC from 2017 to 2020 before securing a permanent deal with the club in October 2020.

Veluyeke Zulu - R414,580

Zulu began his professional career at Lamontville Golden Arrows as a defender. Photo: @chippaunitedfc, @Unplayable-ZA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Veluyeke Zulu

Veluyeke Zulu Date of birth : 2 March 1995

: 2 March 1995 Age : 28 years old (as of 2023)

: 28 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth : Ulundi, South Africa

: Ulundi, South Africa Position : Defender-centre-back

: Defender-centre-back Salary: R414,580

Who is Veluyeke Zulu? Earning R414,580 salary monthly, Veluyeke is a skilled defender who started his professional journey with Lamontville Golden Arrows. He had stints at Royal Eagles and Richards Bay. Zulu's standout performances at Chippa United in 2021 earned him a transfer to AmaZulu after the 2021-22 season.

Samkelo Mgwazela - R331,628

Full name: Samkelo Mgwazela

Samkelo Mgwazela Date of birth: 24 April 2000

24 April 2000 Age : 23 years old (as of 2023)

: 23 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Durban, KwaZulu Natal

Durban, KwaZulu Natal Position : Defender-Centre-Back

: Defender-Centre-Back Salary: R331,628

Mgwazela, formerly of Lamontville Golden Arrows, joined AmaZulu at the end of the 2019/20 season. After featuring in Arrows' reserve team, he significantly impacted AmaZulu's first team during the latter part of the previous season.

George Maluleka - R320,000

Full name: George Nyiko Maluleka

George Nyiko Maluleka Date of birth : 7 January 1989

: 7 January 1989 Place of birth: Tembisa, South Africa

Tembisa, South Africa Age : 34 years old (as of 2023)

: 34 years old (as of 2023) Position : Midfield-central midfield

: Midfield-central midfield Salary: R320,000

Maluleka has had a successful career playing for top South African clubs such as Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, winning the PSL championship with both teams. He has also represented South Africa at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup. George Maluleka's salary at AmaZulu FC is reportedly R320,000.

Sandile Khumalo - R290,174

Khumalo is a talented centre-back who emerged from AmaZulu's academy. Photo: @AmaZuluFootball, @Kaizer ChiefsTransferPage (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Sandile Khumalo

Sandile Khumalo Date of birth : 28 January 1998

: 28 January 1998 Age : 25 years old (as of 2023)

: 25 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Ulundi, KwaZulu Natal

Ulundi, KwaZulu Natal Position : Defender-centre-back

: Defender-centre-back Salary: R290,174

Sandile Khumalo is a talented centre-back who emerged from AmaZulu's academy. He has become an essential member of the club's first team, showcasing his leadership skills as the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) captain. He enjoys R290,174 as a monthly salary.

Veli Mothwa - R229,000

Mothwa's leadership skills shone as he captained South Africa to victory in the 2021 COSAFA Cup. Photo: @DeonHotto.DH11, @AsemahleKwe (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Veli Mothwa

Veli Mothwa Date of birth : 12 February 1991

: 12 February 1991 Place of birth: Polokwane, South Africa

Polokwane, South Africa Age : 32 years old (as of 2023)

: 32 years old (as of 2023) Position : Goalkeeper

: Goalkeeper Salary: R229,000

Having joined AmaZulu in November 2020, the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper swiftly became the preferred choice for the club. Mothwa's leadership skills shone as he captained South Africa to victory in the 2021 COSAFA Cup. In the prime of his career, he continues to excel in his role while enjoying a monthly take-home of R229,000.

Larry Bwalya - R211,000

Full name : Larry Bwalya

: Larry Bwalya Date of birth : 29 May 1995

: 29 May 1995 Place of birth: Kitwe, Zambia

Kitwe, Zambia Age : 28 years old (as of 2023)

: 28 years old (as of 2023) Position : Midfield-central midfield

: Midfield-central midfield Salary: R211,000

Larry, the talented Zambian international, began his career at Zanaco and Power Dynamos in his homeland before joining Simba in 2020. He played a pivotal role in Simba's conquest of the Tanzanian Premier League title and featured in continental competitions such as the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup. After the 2021-22 season, AmaZulu secured his services, where he earns R211,000 monthly.

Mxolisi Kunene - R210,740

Mxolisi Kunene. Photo: @FARPOSTSA, @ThamiSoccer1 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Mxolisi Kunene

: Mxolisi Kunene Date of birth: 29 October 1991

29 October 1991 Place of birth: Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal

Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal Age : 31 years old (as of 2023)

: 31 years old (as of 2023) Position : Attack-left winger

: Attack-left winger Salary: R210,740

Kunene is a versatile midfielder known for his impressive endurance. He recently made a transfer from KwaZulu-Natal rivals Maritzburg United to join AmaZulu. His ability to play various positions on the left flank, including left-back and left-wing, makes him a valuable asset. Kunene has a knack for finding the back of the net and currently enjoys a monthly take-home of R210,740.

Ramahlwe Mphahlele - R120,000

Full name: Ramahlwe Quinton Mphahlele

Ramahlwe Quinton Mphahlele Date of birth : 1 February 1990

: 1 February 1990 Age : 33 years old (as of 2023)

: 33 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Ga Mphahlele, South Africa

Ga Mphahlele, South Africa Position : Defender-Centre-Back

: Defender-Centre-Back Salary: R120,000

Mphahlele is a former South Africa U-20 team captain, with his leadership extending to his time captaining Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs. He started his career at Moroka Swallows FC in 2007 and became a top defender in the PSL. He earns a monthly salary of R120,000.

Lindani Shange - R42,129

Linda Shange was elevated to AmaZulu's senior squad from the reserve team ahead of the 2021/22 season. Photo: @lindani.shange.988, @Asidlali on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Lindani Shange

Lindani Shange Date of birth: 16 February 2001

16 February 2001 Place of birth: Inanda, KwaZulu Natal

Inanda, KwaZulu Natal Age : 22 years old (as of 2023)

: 22 years old (as of 2023) Position : Attack-centre-forward

: Attack-centre-forward Salary: R42,129

Hailing from Inanda, the talented attacking midfielder was elevated to AmaZulu's senior squad from the reserve team ahead of the 2021/22 season. Shange's crucial contributions to the team's triumph in the 2021-22 DStv Diski Challenge Rewired, including a goal in the final against Mamelodi Sundowns, played a pivotal role in his promotion. Presently, his monthly salary is pegged at R42,129.

Olwethu Mzimela - R41,440

Mzimela's notable performances earned him a spot in the South Africa squad for the 2019 COSAFA Under-20 Championships. Photo: @AmaZuluFootball, @CoachJustice on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Olwethu Siphamandla Mzimela

Olwethu Siphamandla Mzimela Date of birth: 18 April 2001

18 April 2001 Age : 22 years old (as of 2023)

: 22 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Lamontville, KwaZulu-Natal

Lamontville, KwaZulu-Natal Position : Goalkeeper

: Goalkeeper Salary: R41,440

The goalkeeper made a strong impression on AmaZulu's reserve team during the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC). Mzimela's notable performances earned him a spot in the South Africa squad for the 2019 COSAFA Under-20 Championships, showcasing his potential for a bright future in the game.

Tercious Malepe - R41,453

Full name: Repo Tercious Malepe

Repo Tercious Malepe Date of birth : 18 February 1997

: 18 February 1997 Age : 26 years old (as of 2023)

: 26 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth : Middelburg, South Africa

: Middelburg, South Africa Position : Midfield-defensive midfield

: Midfield-defensive midfield Salary: R41,453

Tercious Malepe's highlights include captaining the South African national team in the last two Olympics and representing South Africa at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He is the first male South African footballer to participate in two consecutive Olympic games.

Thendo Mukumela - R16,867

Full name : Thendo Mukumela

: Thendo Mukumela Date of birth: 30 January 30, 1998

30 January 30, 1998 Place of birth: Limpopo, South Africa

Limpopo, South Africa Age : 25 years old (as of 2023)

: 25 years old (as of 2023) Position : Defender-right-back

: Defender-right-back Salary: R16,867

The versatile defender, previously a South Africa youth international, began his professional journey at Mamelodi Sundowns. In 2018, he moved to Ajax Cape Town (now Cape Town Spurs), where he spent four seasons.

Having represented South Africa at various tournaments, including the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2015, U20 World Cup in 2017, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, he joined AmaZulu in 2022. There, he enjoys a monthly R16,867 salary.

Who are Amazulu FC's new players?

AmaZulu FC's roster received an impressive boost with the addition of players for the recently concluded 2022/2023 season. The following joined the AmaZulu lineup:

Thendo Mukumela (Cape Town Spurs)

Veluyeke Zulu (Chippa United)

Riaan Hanamub (Chippa United)

Dumisani Zuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

Augustine Kwem (TS Galaxy)

Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates)

George Maluleka (Sundowns)

Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy FC)

Msindisi Ndlovu (Uthongathi)

Larry Bwalya (Simba SC)

Junior Dion (Marumo)

Guily Manziba (Supersport UTD)

Sibusiso Mabiliso (Kaizer Chiefs)

Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Kaizer Chiefs)

The question of AmaZulu FC players' salaries may persist as the club pursues new heights and improvements each season. Fans of Usuthu remain dedicated, offering their unwavering support as they eagerly await the team's journey to tremendous success.

READ ALSO: Top-ranked Khayelitsha high schools: 10 of the best schools

As published on Briefly.co.za, discovering the best schools in Khayelitsha in 2023 is an exciting journey filled with endless possibilities for students seeking an exceptional education.

Despite the limited institutions in this Western Cape community, the best in the region boast impressive exam results, such as the National Senior Certificate (NSC). So, what are some of the best schools to consider?

Source: Briefly News