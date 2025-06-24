Who is Carly Matros? Meet Zachery Ty Bryan's ex-wife and real estate agent

Zachery Ty Bryan's ex-wife, Carly Matros, is not a household name despite being linked to the actor since he was a teenager at the height of his Hollywood fame on Home Improvement. She built a successful career as a realtor and has focused on caring for their four kids amid Zachery's numerous legal problems.

Zachery Ty Bryan and Carly Matros during the 2009 TV Land Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre on April 19, 2009, in Universal City, California. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/Jason LaVeris (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Carly Matros was Zachery Ty Bryan's wife for almost 14 years , from 2007 to 2020.

, from 2007 to 2020. The former Home Improvement actor moved on with model Johnnie Faye Cartwright, but their relationship has been affected by several domestic assault arrests.

actor moved on with model Johnnie Faye Cartwright, but their relationship has been affected by several domestic assault arrests. Zachery Ty Brian has seven known kids: four from his marriage to Carly and three from his relationship with Johnnie Faye Cartwright.

Carly Matros' profile summary

Full name Carly Matros Ex-husband Zachery Ty Bryan (2007-2020) Children Gemma Rae, Taylor Simone, Jordana Nicole, and Pierce Alexander Education University of Southern California, La Cañada High School Profession Real estate agent Social media Facebook

Carly Matros is a high-end realtor

Zachery Ty Bryan's ex-wife is a real estate agent based in Newport Coast, California. Matros has worked with Surterre Properties, a luxury residential brokerage firm based in Southern California, according to her Facebook. She is an alumnus of the University of Southern California.

Five facts about Zachery Ty Bryan's ex-wife, Carly Matros. Photo: Joshua Blanchard (modified by author)

Carly Matros and Ty Bryan were high school sweethearts

Zachery met Carly Matros in the 1990s, Carly at La Cañada High School in La Cañada Flintridge, California. They dated for several years before tying the knot in March 2007.

Carly and Zachery welcomed four children. Their twin daughters, Gemma Rae Bryan and Taylor Simone Bryan, were born in June 2014. The third daughter, Jordana Nicole Bryan, was born in June 2016, and their only son, Pierce Alexander Bryan, arrived in March 2019.

Zachery Ty Bryan and Carly Matros during "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" LA premiere at Universal Studios on June 4, 2006, in Hollywood (R). Photo: John Shearer (modified by author)

Matros and Zachery split in 2020

Zachery and Carly announced their separation in September 2020 after over 13 years of marriage. The former Home Improvement star was accused of plagiarizing Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chamber's divorce statement, which had been released a few months earlier in July 2020.

Bryan confirmed the plagiarism in a June 2023 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, saying he "literally did not know what to say." He also told the publication that he was unfaithful to Carly Matros, whom he described as an incredible human being.

I was just in party mode... Making movies, travelling, drinking. I wasn't living the way I was raised — I was not being a faithful husband, and I was not being the best me. I thought I would be able to go out and do whatever I wanted, have fun, come home and be a family man with my kids.

Zachery Ty Bryan and Carly Matros during "Iconoclasts" TV Series Launch Party at Hangar 8 on October 19, 2005, in Santa Monica (R). (Photo by Michael Tra

Bryan moved on with Johnnie Faye Cartwright

The Home Improvement star started dating Oregon-born model Johnnie Faye Cartwright in 2020. About a month after splitting from Carly Matros, Zachery was arrested for assaulting Johnnie at their residence in Lane County, Oregon. He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanour charges in February 2021.

The actor was sentenced to three years of bench probation and asked not to contact Johnnie Faye. Despite the restrictions, the two continued dating. Ty Bryan proposed in November 2021. The couple welcomed a daughter called Kennedy in April 2022.

Zachery Ty Bryan with Johnnie Faye Cartwright during Christmas in December 2022. Photo: @johnnie.f.cartwright (modified by author)

In early November 2022, Cartwright and Zachery announced they were expecting twins. Sequoia and Parker were born in May 2023, making Bryan a father of seven kids. When the former child star was arrested again in July 2023 on an assault charge, Faye came out to support him in a statement to Us Weekly, saying:

I'll always want what's best for the father of my children. Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms. It's a horrible situation that's going to be spun in so many ways. I've learned firsthand that the truth will never align with what's been put out there.

Zachery Ty Bryan attends Walt Disney's "Canine Carnival" on September 15, 1998, at Griffith Park in Los Angeles (R). Photo: Ron Galella/Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)

What happened to Zachery Ty Bryan?

Zachery has had numerous run-ins with the authorities, including charges of driving under the influence and domestic violence. In March 2025, he was featured on Hollywood Demons: Child Stars Gone Violent, an Investigation Discovery documentary about the turbulent lives of former child stars.

In his 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bryan blamed most of his problems on alcoholism. His TV dad, Tim Allen, told the publication that he did not understand what was going on with Zachery, adding:

Zach is a great kid who has grown into a complex man. All you can do is step aside and let somebody go through their process. At a certain point, he deviated from the guy I know... I don't know what happens when people get corrupted. You just don't know.

Zachery Ty Bryan attends the Movie Meets Media Party during the Munich Film Festival at P1 on July 2, 2012, in Munich, Germany. Photo: Luca Teuchmann (modified by author)

Why Zachery Ty Bryan shifted from acting

Bryan was in several films and TV shows in the 1990s and the 2000s. He started acting at five years old with appearances in commercials. His big role was in the Home Improvement sitcom, which aired on ABC from 1991 to 1999. Zachery portrayed Brad, the oldest child of Tim Taylor (Tim Allen) and Jill Taylor (Patricia Richardson).

He also appeared in Bigfoot: The Unforgettable Encounter (1994), The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), and Hammer of the Gods (2009) as Thor. Zachery transitioned from acting in 2009 to pursue production work.

The actor co-founded the production company Vision Entertainment Group with CSI creator Adam Targum. In a 2012 interview with Fox411, the former child star said:

I don't miss acting at all. It's my roots, so I will always be open to it, but I always knew that someday I would end up working behind the scenes.

Tim Allen, Patricia Richardson, and Zachery Ty Bryan (L-R) on the "Loose Lips and Freudian Slips" episode of the Home Improvement sitcom on May 4, 1999. Photo: ABC Photo archives (modified by author)

Carly Matros has kept a low profile since her divorce from the former child actor. Zachery Ty Bryan has yet to remarry amid his complicated relationship with Johnnie Cartwright and his legal troubles.

