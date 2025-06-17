Meet Erin Alvey, Filip Forsberg's wife and mother of his child

Filip Forsberg's wife, Erin Alvey, is an upcoming country singer-songwriter currently based in Nashville, Tennessee. The couple met in Music City, where the Swedish ice hockey athlete plays for the Nashville Predators. Filip considers his relationship with Erin to be his greatest gift.

I get to watch you not just be my wife every day, but also mom to our son, and that has taken my love for you to a whole new level. Felix and I are the luckiest guys in the world!

Filip Forsberg's wife is a South Georgia native

Erin Alvey was raised in Statesboro, Georgia, as one of five children born to Dr. Gary O'Sullivan and Julie O'Sullivan. Her family has Irish roots, and her father serves as a hereditary chief for the O'Sullivan clan.

Her parents became the Count and Countess of Knockgraffon in May 2014 after Dr Gary was knighted in Ireland. Erin often expresses admiration for her parents' long marriage and enduring love for each other. They tied the knot in 1980 in Guadalajara, Mexico. While celebrating their 38th anniversary in November 2018, she wrote:

I don't know how y'all did it... Your love for each other is nothing short of inspiring, and we 5 kids are beyond grateful for and humbled by your example.

Erin Alvey is a recording artist

Alvey started singing as a child but got serious about music when she went to college. She released her first single, Tomahawk Love, in 2014. After graduating from Utah-based Brigham Young University in 2016, she started touring and made Nashville her new home. She sings country and pop.

Erin Alvey's top songs include Believe, Sending Love from Yesterday, Bulloch County Line, Any Other Heart, Hatchet Love, Wish He Were You, and Easy to Love. She performs across the US and has shared the stage with notable country music artists like Chris Stapleton, Lady A, and Thomas Rhett.

Filip Forsberg's wife is also pursuing a career in acting. She appeared in the 2024 movie Shark Island and was part of the team that sang the soundtrack for the 2018 thriller The Incantation.

Filip Forsberg and Erin met in Nashville

Forsberg and Erin's mutual friends introduced them at the Dave & Buster's in Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, Tennessee. Filip settled in the Music City when he joined the Nashville Predators of the NHL in 2012 as a left winger.

Erin's song, Easy to Love, was inspired by her relationship with Filip. In her 2024 interview with City Lifestyle, the singer revealed that she did not know much about ice hockey when she met the Swedish athlete.

I'd never been to, or even watched, a Predators game before. Being from Georgia, we didn't have much exposure to hockey. I'd say he wasn't much of a country music fan, either.

Alvey and Forsberg's engagement

Forsberg popped the question on June 13, 2021, during his visit to Erin Alvey's family home in Statesboro, Georgia. He reportedly asked Erin's father for permission to marry his daughter the day before. The Easy to Love singer shared the engagement photos with the caption, "Forever, forever it is!" while Filip wrote under his post, "Exciting times ahead."

Filip married Erin in a fairytale wedding

The couple tied the knot on July 23, 2022, at Dunderry Castle at Erin's family estate in La Guerche-sur-l'Aubois, France. The bride spent part of her childhood at the French château. The ceremony gave nods to Erin's Irish roots and Forsberg's Swedish heritage and was officiated by the bride's uncle, Daniel J. Sullivan.

The bride took seven months to design her strapless wedding gown in Nashville with the Winnie Couture bridal team. The couple went to Dubai for their honeymoon and finished in the Maldives at the One & Only Reethi Rah Resort. On their first anniversary in July 2023, Erin explained how married life made her feel with the caption:

The first year of marriage feels a bit like a magnifying glass on your relationship, and although intimidating, it has been the most beautiful vulnerability that I've ever experienced... Happy Anniversary -- One down, forever to go.

Forberg and Erin have a son

Erin and Filip announced in January 2024 that they were expecting a baby boy. Their son, Felix Forsberg, was born on May 12, 2024, weighing 8 lbs 8oz. The couple uploaded pictures of their newborn on Instagram, with Erin writing, "We feel like the luckiest two people in the world today."

Filip Forsberg's son has become a regular at his hockey games alongside Erin. For Felix's first birthday in May 2025, the NHL star wrote, "Being your dad is truly the greatest thing to ever happen to me," while Erin uploaded a series of his pictures with the caption:

Our sweet little Felix, you've brought a spark back into my life that I never knew had faded along the way... you've made me feel more like myself than I've ever felt before.

Filip Forsberg's wife, Erin Alvey, has become a devoted mother and wife while building her career in the vibrant Nashville music scene. The couple has shared that they both love the Tennessee capital and hope to raise their family there.

