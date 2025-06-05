David Bromstad's partner: Is the HGTV star currently dating?

David Bromstad's partner in 2025 has yet to be introduced, but the HGTV star wants to get married. His previous relationship ended badly after his ex-boyfriend, Jeffrey Glasko, filed a civil lawsuit against him. He has not fully addressed the situation, but previously shared on Instagram:

I've been through a lot over the last few years, which I will share when I'm ready.

David Bromstad attends AOL Build Speaker Series at AOL Studios in New York on February 3, 2016 (R). Photo: Desiree Navarro on Getty Images/@bromco on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

David Bromstad has never been married and does not have kids, but looks forward to becoming a father someday.

Former Miami police officer Jeffrey Glasko was David Bromastad's boyfriend for 11 years, from 2004 to 2015.

from 2004 to 2015. The interior designer is a vocal advocate of the LGBTQ+ community.

David Bromstad's profile summary

Full name David Reed Bromstad Date of birth August 17, 1973 Age 51 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth Cokato, Minnesota, United States Current residence Orlando, Florida, United States Heritage Mixed Swedish, German, and Norwegian Height 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m/185 cm) Sexual orientation Gay Parents Richard Harold David Bromstad, Diane Marlys Bromstad Siblings Dynelle Bromstad, Dyonne Bromstad, Dean Bromstad Education Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota (Design) Wayzata High School Profession Interior designer, TV personality, former Disney illustrator Net worth $2 million – $5 million Social media Instagram

David Bromstad is ready to settle down with an ideal husband

The openly gay HGTV star is known for keeping his personal life out of the spotlight. David Bromstad has not been confirmed to be dating anyone, but he thinks it is time to leave the eligible bachelor title behind. In a rare comment about his love life, the TV personality said in a January 2025 Instagram video:

I need a husband — Actually, I don't need a husband, I simply just want one. Someone who has a private jet would be ideal.

Five facts about HGTV star David Bromstad. Photo: Steve Jennings on Getty Images (modified by author)

Bromstad was in a long-term relationship with Jeffrey Glasko

David started dating former Miami cop Jeffrey Glasko in 2004 after meeting in Orlando, Florida, at a singles' party. When the TV personality established his company, David Bromstad LLC, in 2010, he made Glasko the Chief Operating Officer. The couple broke up in 2015 after dating for over a decade.

Jeffrey Glasko and David Bromstad's relationship had a bitter end. The former police officer sued the HGTV star for breach of an oral cohabitation contract and partition of the home they shared in Miami. Jeffrey filed the civil lawsuit like he was Bromstad's spouse during the time they lived together.

According to In Touch Weekly, Glasko alleged in the court documents that David's life of partying after fame left him 'emotionally and financially devastated.' The HGTV star denied all the allegations made by his ex-partner. A Miami-Dade County circuit court judge ruled in David's favour twice, in 2015 and 2017.

David Bromstad with his ex-boyfriend, Jeffrey Glasko, in February 2015 (R). Photo: @bromco on Instagram/@jeffrey-glasko on LinkedIn (modified by author)

David Bromstad wants to be a dad

The My Lottery Dream Home host has been working with kids, first as a Disney illustrator and as a designer for kids' rooms. Most of his tattoos are also dedicated to Disney characters. While talking to the Star Tribune in April 2019, the Minnesota native said fatherhood is in his future and was close with his sisters' children.

I would love to have kids myself, but I need a boyfriend first — being single has served its purpose. I'm ready to settle down and have that regular life — or as regular as my life can be.

David Bromstad during the TCA Winter Press Tour in Los Angeles on 12 February 12, 2019. Photo: David Buchan (modified by author)

David is happy to represent the gay community on HGTV

The former Disney illustrator has been a vocal LGBTQ+ advocate for years. During his June 2021 appearance on the HGTV Obsessed podcast, he shared that he felt accepted by HGTV when they signed him as an openly gay host. He admitted to being nervous when he started, but was glad that he came out during the Design Star competition in 2006.

I was like, 'I'm not playing it straight. I'm playing it me'...And that was so liberating. Usually, TV will either break you or make you, and that made me, because I was now being my authentic self and being celebrated by the network by being that person. And that was the start of everything.

In October 2024, David was named a Grand Marshal for the Come Out with Pride parade in Orlando, Florida. He told WESH 2 that he was honoured and excited to represent Orlando, which has been his home since he graduated from college.

David Bromstad poses for a portrait at The Langham Huntington on February 12, 2019, in Pasadena, California. Photo: Maarten de Boer (modified by author)

David Bromstad found his dream house

In April 2021, David secured a $950,000 home in Orlando, Florida, which was featured in a special episode of My Lottery Dream Home: David's Dream Home on HGTV. The Tudor home features five bedrooms and four bedrooms with a backyard and outdoor kitchen. In a July 2021 interview with Realtor, Bromstad shared that he plans to give the house a personalised touch.

This is the first time in my entire life that I'll be able to flex my own creative muscles. This is the first house I've owned on my own. With all my other houses I had a partner, so there was always a second opinion...It's going to be delicious, tasteful, bold, but yet really comforting — I can't wait.

David Bromstad with HGTV's Greg Stotthunt on the hunt for Bromstad's new house in mid-2021 (R). Photo: @hgtv/@bromco (modified by author)

David Bromstad's partner may or may not already be in the picture, but the interior designer is ready to embrace the next phase of his love life. With a dream house already secured, the HGTV personality seems to be moving on from his past heartbreak.

