Kliff Kingsbury's girlfriend: Is he still dating Veronica Bielik?
Kliff Kingsbury's girlfriend has been a mystery following his quiet split from Polish model Veronica Bielik. The model moved on to another relationship and regularly flaunts her new man on Instagram.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Kliff Kingsbury's profile summary
- Kliff Kingsbury is still an eligible bachelor
- Veronica Bielik and Kliff Kingsbury's low-key relationship
- Kliff Kingsbury briefly dated Holly Sonders
- Kliff Kingsbury gay speculations
- Kliff Kingsbury on his label as a 'hot football bachelor'
Key takeaways
- Kliff Kingsbury has never been married and does not have any children.
- Veronica Bielik was the former Arizona Cardinals coach's girlfriend for over two years.
- Kingsbury rarely discusses his love life and partners.
Kliff Kingsbury's profile summary
|Full name
|Kliff Timothy Kingsbury
|Date of birth
|August 9, 1979
|Age
|45 years old (as of May 2025)
|Place of birth
|San Antonio, Texas
|Height
|6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m/191 cm)
|Weight
|100 kg (220 pounds)
|Parents
|Tim Kingsbury, Sally Kingsbury (d. 2005)
|Siblings
|Klint Kingsbury
|Education
|Texas Tech University (BBA)New Braunfels High School
|Profession
|Football coach, former NFL quarterback
|Social media
|InstagramX (Twitter)
Kliff Kingsbury is still an eligible bachelor
The notoriously private Kliff Kingsbury is not dating anyone publicly after calling it quits with influencer Veronika Bielik. He has been linked to several women before, but has yet to marry. During his 2014 appearance on The Seth Davis Show, he shared his reservations when choosing a partner, saying:
I think she needs to have a lot going on for herself. As long as she has a career, things going on, that'll help. I think it's tough when the wife is there all day, and you get home, and it's 11, and they want to talk, and you've had a long day, and you don't want to talk.
Veronica Bielik and Kliff Kingsbury's low-key relationship
Kingsbury was first linked to Polish model Veronica Bielik in October 2020. The pair kept details of the romance out of the spotlight.
Veronica is also a fashion and lifestyle influencer, with over 3.4 million followers on her self-titled Instagram account. She has a law degree and co-founded the influencer management agency, Spotlight Agency.
Following his abrupt dismissal from the Arizona Cardinals in January 2023, Kliff reportedly bought a one-way ticket to Thailand with his girlfriend. Veronica shared several pictures from the sunny destination, but Kliff was not featured in any of them. The pair eventually returned to the US less than a month later.
Veronica Bielik has a new boyfriend
It is unclear when Veronica Bielik and Kliff Kingsbury called it quits, but the Polish model has been posting Canadian-born Polish inventor Michal Prywata on Instagram since mid-2024. In a March 2025 post, she uploaded pictures from their vacation in Tulum, México, with a message to her new boyfriend.
8 years of living alone, wondering if I'd ever be able to fully share my space with someone again and then this man walked in and made it feel effortless — He fit right in — It's incredible how peaceful life becomes when you find someone who is emotionally present, respects boundaries, and loves you endlessly.
Michal Prywata is also a venture investor with an engineering background from MIT. According to his LinkedIn, he has co-founded several companies that are pioneering the way in healthcare, agricultural biotechnology, space technology, and financial technologies.
Kliff Kingsbury briefly dated Holly Sonders
Kingsbury had a short-lived relationship with Fox Sports reporter and former pro golfer Holly Sonders in 2019. Their romance was confirmed in January when the sportscaster publicly congratulated Kliff on his new job as Arizona Cardinals head coach with an X (Twitter) post. She also wrote in the thread:
He's the best. And we are a little past the crush part.
Holly Sonders moved on after their breakup and has been dating boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya since late 2021. The former golfer was previously married to sports host Erik Kuselias from 2012 to 2016. After Sonders, Kliff was briefly linked with Instagram model Renèe Estella in early 2020 before he moved on with Bielik.
Kliff Kingsbury gay speculations
The Washington Commanders' OC has not addressed his sexual orientation, but he was previously speculated to be part of the LGBTQ+ community since he rarely introduces his partners. In February 2023, an X (Twitter) user wrote, "Could have sworn Kliff was gay" after finding out that he was dating Veronica Bielik.
Kingsbury has also shown support for gay athletes. When Kansas State offensive lineman Scott Frantz came out in 2017, he was among the college football coaches who commended him.
You've got to applaud that young man. He's a tremendous player, first and foremost, and then to have that type of strength to come out in front of his teammates and the support they showed them and the way it's been handled is phenomenal.
Kliff Kingsbury on his label as a 'hot football bachelor'
Kingsbury has been an eligible bachelor for several years, and his looks have been compared to Hollywood star Ryan Gosling. When he was appointed head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders in 2012 at 33 years old, T-shirts with the hashtag, 'Our coach is hotter than your coach' started circulating at the stadium.
Kliff revealed in his 2014 interview with Sports Illustrated that he had to request a halt in the T-shirt production. In January 2019, Stephen A. Smith shared on his ESPN show that Kingsbury looked like someone who belonged on The Bachelor rather than on the sidelines after he was appointed the Arizona Cardinals' head coach.
The Washington Commanders' OC has also used his appearance when necessary. While appearing on The Dan LeBatard Show in April 2014, he admitted that he used his good looks to charm the single moms of Texas Tech recruits.
You've got to play to your strengths. So, I kind of encourage that a little bit. It's part of the deal.
Kliff Kingsbury's girlfriend may or may not be in the picture, but the former NFL quarterback is doing well career-wise. In early 2024, he signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Washington Commanders as an offensive coordinator.
