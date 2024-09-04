Meet Cam Newton's girlfriend, Jasmin Brown: All you need to know

Since leaving the NFL, Cam Newton has been trending because of his personal life. He recently came under fire for revealing he wants more kids in addition to his current eight although marriage is not in the cards for him. Cam Newton's girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, has not been spared from the criticism.

Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown during the baby shower for their first child together in January 2024. Photo: @watchjazzy (modified by author)

Jasmin Brown is not just Cam Newton's girlfriend; she has built a successful career as a comedian and actress. She is known for her roles in Tyler Perry's productions and her popular social media persona, Toya Turnup.

Jasmin Brown's profile summary

How old is Cam Newton's girlfriend?

Jasmin Brown's age is 35 years old as of 2024. She was born on May 15, 1989, in Takoma Park, Maryland, United States. Her family relocated to West Palm Beach, Florida, when she was young.

Brown has four siblings, and she is the youngest. Her mother comes from St. Vincent, while her father is Jamaican.

Jasmin Brown and Cam Newton's relationship

Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown started dating in 2021 after meeting through mutual friends. They made their first public appearance together in 2022 at the Milan Fashion Week. They were later spotted at the Kentucky Derby.

Jasmin Brown's dating life before meeting the former NFL star is largely unknown. It is also unclear if marriage is on the table for the two lovebirds. Cam previously shared his fear of marriage in an episode of his podcast Funk Friday, saying,

My desire to get married is lower than my fear of divorce.

Top 5 facts about Cam Newton's girlfriend, Jasmin Brown. Photo: @watchjazzy on Instagram (modified by author)

Jasmin Brown's kids

Brown welcomed her first child, a girl, with retired NLF athlete Cam Newton in March 2024. The first-time mom is happy with her new role. She usually takes to Instagram to update her fans on her motherhood journey. For Mother's Day 2024, she uploaded a series of pictures of her and her newborn with the caption,

Celebrating my very first Mother's Day, y'all…wow…this is surreal. Thank you, God, for this precious gift! And S/O to my first-time moms! We in this thang!!! And Happy Mother's Day to the OGs. No one could have prepared me for this!

Cam Newton has seven other children from previous relationships with former exotic dancer Kia Proctor and Instagram model La Reina Shaw. Jasmin has faced backlash for having a child with someone who has multiple kids with different women. In November 2023, she responded to the criticism with a video on her Instagram story, writing,

Why would you ever be with someone with 5 young children?...5X the love. 5X the fun. 5X the positive impact I get to have on their lives.

Jasmin Brown during 'Maxine's Baby: A Tyler Perry Story' at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on November 8, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Jasmin Brown's career

Brown is an actress and standup comedian. Her passion for performance arts started when she was young, but her family could not afford to take her to acting classes. She honed her skills by participating in local church plays and creating characters at home.

Jasmin has since worked with Tyler Perry on several projects. She featured in the comedy series Caught Up (2023) as Jazzy, a character raised by traditional Caribbean parents to never settle for less. She also serves as a writer and executive producer for the show.

In 2022, Brown starred in Tyler Perry's Zatima, a spinoff of Sistas, as Deja. She also portrayed Michelle in A Miami Love Story (2017).

As a standup comedian, Jasmin is known for her relatable and humorous take on trans, love, and life. She often draws her content from her experiences growing up in Florida. She created the comedic persona Toya Turnup, which has become popular on social media and currently has over 700,000 Instagram followers.

In addition to her standup career, she has landed a hosting gig with comedian Kevin Hart's show, Laugh Out Loud. She has also been on tour with Marlon Wayans.

In a previous interview with Atlanta Black Star, Brown opened up about the challenges of moving from social media comedy to the stage. Her work is not taken seriously like comedians who had to do amateur night to be recognized.

I feel like if you come from the social media, people automatically look at you like you don't work hard, like you don't deserve to be in your position, or you didn't have to go through some of the things that a lot of the comics who have been in the game a long time have been through.

Jasmin Brown during the season 2 premiere of Tyler Perry's Zatima at Virtue Rooftop Lounge on March 16, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

FAQs

Despite facing criticism for their relationship, Newton and Jasmin's bond has only grown stronger now that they are parents. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the couple;

Is Cam Newton married?

The former NFL quarterback is not married as of 2024, and he has never tied the knot. While no one has yet to hold the Cam Newton wife title, he has eight children from his various relationships.

Is Cam Newton in a relationship?

Yes, Cam Newton is currently in a relationship. He has been dating comedian and actress Jasmin Brown since 2021.

Who Is Cam Newton dating?

Newton is dating Jasmin Brown. Before meeting the comedian, the retired footballer had a notable relationship history consisting of Angela Simmons (2011), singer Ciara (2011), Kia Proctor (2013-2020), La Reina Shaw (2019-2020), and Rubi Rose (2017).

Did Jasmin Brown have a baby?

Yes, Jasmin Brown had a baby. She welcomed her first child with former NFL quarterback Cam Newton in March 2024.

Jasmin Brown during a visit to Howard University in October 2022. Photo: @watchjazzy (modified by author)

Cam Newton's girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, continues to shine in her career while supporting his post-NFL endeavours. She is also enjoying motherhood since welcoming her daughter.

