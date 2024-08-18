Cam Newton's net worth, salary, endorsements, career earnings in 2024
Cam Newton is a famous name in the NFL. His unique playing style and achievements make him one of the greatest American athletes. Cam Newton's net worth has significantly increased thanks to his career earnings and investments.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Profile summary
- Cam Newton's net worth, salary, and investments
- Cam Newton's family
- Cam Newton's NFL career
- Frequently asked questions
The former NFL star played for the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots. He made a name for himself by bagging multiple awards. Here is everything you need to know about Cam Newton's biography and net worth.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Cameron Jerrell Newton
|Date of birth
|11 May 1989
|Age
|35 (as of August 2024)
|Place of birth
|Atlanta, Georgia, the United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Height
|6 feet 5 inches or 196 centimetres
|Weight
|245 pounds or 111 kilograms
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Parents
|Jackie and Cecil Newton
|Siblings
|Cecil and Caylin
|Occupation
|Former professional NFL player
|Active years
|2011-2021
|NFL draft
|2011 (Carolina Panthers)
|Position
|Quarterback
|Teams
|Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots
|Net worth
|$75 million
|Social media
|Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter)
Cam Newton's net worth, salary, and investments
How much is Cam Newton worth? Multiple online sources such as Celebrity Net Worth and Sports Monetize estimate his net worth at around $75 million as of 2024.
He made most of his fortunes through his salaries, bonuses, brand endorsements, and sponsorship deals.
Cam Newton's salary
According to Forbes, the Panthers legend earned around $10 million annually. Newton was the highest-paid NFL player during his prime. In 2020, he ranked 97th in Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes.
The former quarterback earned around $6 million as a free agent with the Panthers in 2021. He received a lower salary when he moved to the Patriots in 2020.
Cam Newton's career earnings
The former NFL star made over $133.5 million in salaries during his 11-season career. In his rookie season, Cameron penned a four-year contract with the Panthers worth $22 million, including a $14 million signing bonus. Here is a breakdown of Cam Newton's NFL earnings as per Spotrac.
|Year
|Earnings Per Year
|2011
|$14,893,544
|2012
|$1,376,159
|2013
|$2,377,318
|2014
|$3,378,477
|2015
|$24,000,000
|2016
|$20,000,000
|2017
|$23,666,666
|2018
|$15,000,000
|2019
|$16,701,357
|2020
|$4,051,550
|2021
|$8,000,000
|Total Earnings
|$133,545,071
Cam Newton's endorsement earnings
The legendary NFL quarterback sealed lucrative endorsement deals with numerous companies, including Beats by Dre, Under Armor, Gatorade, Electronic Arts, Downy, and Belk.
How much was Cam Newton's Under Armour deal?
Cam joined Steph Curry and Jordan Spieth in endorsing Under Armour. His first contract with the sportswear company was in 2011, worth around $1 million, as reported by NBC Sports.
Is Cam Newton still with Under Armour?
According to Sports Illustrated, Cameron sealed a further 10-year contract extension with the brand in January 2015. The deal expires in 2025.
Cam Newton's investments
He invested in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Hats by Alberto, a jewellery company named Lokai, and the Fellaship Cigar Bar. The legend told Yahoo he made over $1 million by investing in UFC in 2016.
Full transparency, I put as much as I possibly could in there. They capped me at a quarter mil'…I tried to invest more, and then, a couple of years ago, I get an email and it's like, 'UFC has just been bought out. We’re gonna cash you out for it.
Cam Newton's house and cars
The former quarterback bought a 3,335-square-foot condo in 2012 for approximately $1.6 million and sold it to LaMelo Ball for $2.9 million in 2020. Michael Jordan reportedly lived in the building.
Cam Newton's car collections include a Range Rover, Cadillac, Audi, Chevrolet, Corvette, and a 1970 Oldman 442 Cutglass.
Cam Newton's family
The former athlete was born on 11 May 1989 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. He is 35 years old as of 2024. His parents are Jackie and Cecil, and his siblings are Cecil and Caylin.
Cam is a father of eight. According to Essence, Newton welcomed his eighth kid in March 2024 with comedian Jasmin Brown. The two have been dating since 2021. The NFL legend also had a child with Instagram model LaReina Shaw and four with ex-girlfriend Kia Proctor. He said,
People saying, ‘You having all these kids.’ I take care of all my kids. See, that's the thing. I always wanted a big family. I come from that so I want that.
Cam Newton's NFL career
The Carolina Panthers drafted him as the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He won the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year. Cam joined the New England Patriots in 2020 for one year before returning to the Panthers on 11 November 2021.
He also won the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player and NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Cam is the NFL leader in career quarterback rushing touchdowns and second in career quarterback rushing yards.
What is Cam Newton doing now?
He has a charitable foundation called the Cam Newton Foundation, which helps at-risk and needy youths in Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Carolina.
Is Cam Newton retired?
Although he has not formally retired, the quarterback has not played in the NFL since 2021. He is open to returning to the field for a last dance.
Frequently asked questions
Cam has risen to stardom to become one of the wealthiest NFL players in history. Here are the frequently asked questions about the renowned star.
- Who is the highest-paid NFL player in history? Aaron Rodgers, the highest-paid NFL star in the game's history, earned approximately $380 million, as per Statista.
- Who is Cam Newton's wife? The NFL player has never married. He is reportedly dating Jasmin Brown.
- Does Cam Newton still play football? He last played in 2021 but has not officially retired.
- What is Cam Newton's height and weight? He is 6 feet 5 inches or 1.96 m tall and weighs 245 pounds or 111 kilograms. He has black hair and dark brown eyes.
Cam Newton's net worth is attributed to his career success and investments. He is one of the wealthiest NFL stars of his generation. Cam's professional path and accomplishments continue to inspire young American football players.
