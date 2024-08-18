Global site navigation

Cam Newton's net worth, salary, endorsements, career earnings in 2024
Celebrity biographies

Cam Newton's net worth, salary, endorsements, career earnings in 2024

by  Helix Odhiambo 5 min read

Cam Newton is a famous name in the NFL. His unique playing style and achievements make him one of the greatest American athletes. Cam Newton's net worth has significantly increased thanks to his career earnings and investments.

Cam Newton's endorsement earnings
Cam Newton (L) at an undercard race. On the left is him attending a summit. Newton (C) warms up for the Carolina Panthers. Photo: Gunnar Word, Chris Graythen, Prince Williams (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

The former NFL star played for the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots. He made a name for himself by bagging multiple awards. Here is everything you need to know about Cam Newton's biography and net worth.

Profile summary

Full nameCameron Jerrell Newton
Date of birth11 May 1989
Age35 (as of August 2024)
Place of birthAtlanta, Georgia, the United States of America
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
Height6 feet 5 inches or 196 centimetres
Weight245 pounds or 111 kilograms
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
ParentsJackie and Cecil Newton
SiblingsCecil and Caylin
OccupationFormer professional NFL player
Active years2011-2021
NFL draft2011 (Carolina Panthers)
PositionQuarterback
TeamsCarolina Panthers, New England Patriots
Net worth$75 million
Social mediaInstagram, Facebook, X (Twitter)

Read also

Christian McCaffrey's net worth, salary, contract, endorsements, and more

Cam Newton's net worth, salary, and investments

How much is Cam Newton worth? Multiple online sources such as Celebrity Net Worth and Sports Monetize estimate his net worth at around $75 million as of 2024.

He made most of his fortunes through his salaries, bonuses, brand endorsements, and sponsorship deals.

How much is Cam Newton worth?
Cam Newton of the New England Patriots addresses the media during Training Camp at Gillette Stadium on 30 July 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo: Maddie Malhotra (modified by author)
Source: Original

Cam Newton's salary

According to Forbes, the Panthers legend earned around $10 million annually. Newton was the highest-paid NFL player during his prime. In 2020, he ranked 97th in Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes.

The former quarterback earned around $6 million as a free agent with the Panthers in 2021. He received a lower salary when he moved to the Patriots in 2020.

Cam Newton's career earnings

The former NFL star made over $133.5 million in salaries during his 11-season career. In his rookie season, Cameron penned a four-year contract with the Panthers worth $22 million, including a $14 million signing bonus. Here is a breakdown of Cam Newton's NFL earnings as per Spotrac.

Read also

Master P's net worth today: How rich is the rap mogul?

YearEarnings Per Year
2011$14,893,544
2012$1,376,159
2013$2,377,318
2014$3,378,477
2015$24,000,000
2016$20,000,000
2017$23,666,666
2018$15,000,000
2019$16,701,357
2020$4,051,550
2021$8,000,000
Total Earnings$133,545,071

Cam Newton's endorsement earnings

The legendary NFL quarterback sealed lucrative endorsement deals with numerous companies, including Beats by Dre, Under Armor, Gatorade, Electronic Arts, Downy, and Belk.

Cam Newton's salary
Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers runs with a camera after a 33-14 win against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on 26 November 2015 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Ronald Martinez
Source: Getty Images

How much was Cam Newton's Under Armour deal?

Cam joined Steph Curry and Jordan Spieth in endorsing Under Armour. His first contract with the sportswear company was in 2011, worth around $1 million, as reported by NBC Sports.

Is Cam Newton still with Under Armour?

According to Sports Illustrated, Cameron sealed a further 10-year contract extension with the brand in January 2015. The deal expires in 2025.

Cam Newton's investments

He invested in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Hats by Alberto, a jewellery company named Lokai, and the Fellaship Cigar Bar. The legend told Yahoo he made over $1 million by investing in UFC in 2016.

Read also

Nick Saban's net worth today: His salary, contract, assets, and more

Full transparency, I put as much as I possibly could in there. They capped me at a quarter mil'…I tried to invest more, and then, a couple of years ago, I get an email and it's like, 'UFC has just been bought out. We’re gonna cash you out for it.

Cam Newton's house and cars

The former quarterback bought a 3,335-square-foot condo in 2012 for approximately $1.6 million and sold it to LaMelo Ball for $2.9 million in 2020. Michael Jordan reportedly lived in the building.

What is Cam Newton's height and weight?
Cam Newton (L) at the 4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards in January 2024. On the right is him arriving at Gillette Stadium. Photo: Arnold Turner, @FB Artemis Design Co. (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Cam Newton's car collections include a Range Rover, Cadillac, Audi, Chevrolet, Corvette, and a 1970 Oldman 442 Cutglass.

Cam Newton's family

The former athlete was born on 11 May 1989 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. He is 35 years old as of 2024. His parents are Jackie and Cecil, and his siblings are Cecil and Caylin.

Cam is a father of eight. According to Essence, Newton welcomed his eighth kid in March 2024 with comedian Jasmin Brown. The two have been dating since 2021. The NFL legend also had a child with Instagram model LaReina Shaw and four with ex-girlfriend Kia Proctor. He said,

Read also

Angel Reese's net worth: A look at her earnings & endorsements

People saying, ‘You having all these kids.’ I take care of all my kids. See, that's the thing. I always wanted a big family. I come from that so I want that.

Cam Newton's NFL career

The Carolina Panthers drafted him as the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He won the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year. Cam joined the New England Patriots in 2020 for one year before returning to the Panthers on 11 November 2021.

Cam Newton's NFL earnings
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (R) runs past Cincinnati Bengals players on 23 September 2018 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Photo: Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer
Source: Getty Images

He also won the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player and NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Cam is the NFL leader in career quarterback rushing touchdowns and second in career quarterback rushing yards.

What is Cam Newton doing now?

He has a charitable foundation called the Cam Newton Foundation, which helps at-risk and needy youths in Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Carolina.

Is Cam Newton retired?

Read also

Deebo Samuel's contract details: salary, bonus, incentives, and more

Although he has not formally retired, the quarterback has not played in the NFL since 2021. He is open to returning to the field for a last dance.

Frequently asked questions

Cam has risen to stardom to become one of the wealthiest NFL players in history. Here are the frequently asked questions about the renowned star.

  • Who is the highest-paid NFL player in history? Aaron Rodgers, the highest-paid NFL star in the game's history, earned approximately $380 million, as per Statista.
  • Who is Cam Newton's wife? The NFL player has never married. He is reportedly dating Jasmin Brown.
  • Does Cam Newton still play football? He last played in 2021 but has not officially retired.
  • What is Cam Newton's height and weight? He is 6 feet 5 inches or 1.96 m tall and weighs 245 pounds or 111 kilograms. He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Read also

Johnny Manziel's net worth today: How rich is 'Johnny Football'?

Cam Newton's net worth is attributed to his career success and investments. He is one of the wealthiest NFL stars of his generation. Cam's professional path and accomplishments continue to inspire young American football players.

READ ALSO: Bill Belichick's net worth and career earnings: How rich is the NFL coach?

Briefly.co.za also published Bill Belichick's net worth and career earnings. Belichick is among the well-respected NFL coaches and analysts. He has made millions through his lucrative career and lives a luxurious life.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Helix Odhiambo avatar

Helix Odhiambo (Lifestyle writer) Helix Odhiambo is an award-winning Kenyan journalist and content creator with over 6 years of experience. He graduated with a Degree in Mass Comm & Journalism from Moi University in 2017. In 2016, he won the Goal Blaze Correspondent Award for young writers. He previously worked at Goal.com Kenya, Sportsbrief.com and Legit.ng. Helix joined Briefly in 2024 to cover sports. In 2023, Helix finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Email: xileh10@gmail.com

Tags:
USA
Hot: