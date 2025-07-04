A woman undertook a personal home improvement project, revitalising her maternal grandparents' residence

The ongoing renovation, documented in a brief video, was shared on TikTok, offering a glimpse into her major changes

Online viewers were quick to offer congratulations and express inspiration, while also eagerly anticipating further updates

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A local lady renovated her grandparents' house from a dull-looking place to a bright home. Image: @zanay_n

Source: TikTok

A touching video highlighted a woman's heartfelt efforts to breathe new life into her maternal grandparents' house, even before the renovation was complete.

The personal project was shared on TikTok by @zanay_n, where it garnered numerous comments from supportive social media users.

The clip begins by showing the kitchen in its original state: a dull space featuring an old two-piece cupboard set, untiled floors, and walls that appeared to have gone without a fresh coat of paint for many years. It then rapidly fast-forwards, transitioning to a view of the new front door, now strengthened with a burglar door and an attractive wooden main door. Upon opening, the camera sweeps fast into the renovated kitchen, revealing gleaming tiled floors, freshly painted walls, and a sleek silver fridge.

The swift tour continues into a bedroom, showcasing clear progress despite obvious signs that work was still underway. Although the video moved at a rapid pace, it was evident that the woman had undertaken an impressive amount of work, transforming the dated interior into a much brighter and more modern living space for her grandparents.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Many jokingly said the home renovation video moved very fast, like in the Fast & Furious movie. Image: @zanay_n

Source: TikTok

SA shares excitement

The video prompted an outpouring of congratulatory messages from social media users, who expressed admiration for the renovation work. Many appreciated the progress shown but shared a desire to see the transformation in more detail, commenting that the fast-forwarded version made them feel a bit dizzy.

Some online users found deep inspiration in her dedication, assuring her that such a selfless act would bring huge blessings. Others speculated that @zanay_n was offering a tease of the ongoing project, anticipating a full reveal of the completed house once all the work was finished.

User @Becoming Mr Molokwane said:

"You're doing well. Do it at your own pace. Don't be pressured by the unemployed angry youth who just spread hate everywhere they go❤️🙏🏾."

User @Albert Tumisho Machete declared:

"I sold the RDP to her. I'm glad she's making it look beautiful."

User @setwabakhomotso shared:

"Slow down, sis, we're also excited, but calm down and try again😩."

User @Boipelo added:

"Aowa, Aowa! Slow down so that we can acknowledge God’s greatness properly, please! ❤️🙌🏽."

User @Rose Dadoo joked:

"Bathong, I suddenly felt a headache from all that spinning hle 😭."

User @Ellen said:

"🥰♥ Please give us a proper one, this is too quick. Loving the glow up, Congratulations darling, God is good."

User @Babylicipis advised:

"Wait till you finish your project, then you can show us, no need for Fast and Furious."

User @Anele Bongy added:

"I am trying to see, but the camera is moving fast, congratulations ❤️."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about houses

An Afrikaner couple, who are renovating their newly bought home, shared their progress on day 15 of work, promising to document and share every step of the way.

A newlywed 21-year-old couple shared a video of their massive shack construction and the finished project they gorgeously decorated, and Mzansi showered them with compliments.

A 28-year-old woman restored her mother's dignity after years of mockery by building her a gorgeous house in a new neighbourhood, which she completed in seven months.

Source: Briefly News