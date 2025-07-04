Facebook content creator @ManCekza shared a jaw-dropping before-and-after bathroom renovation video that showed a bare concrete space transformed

The video revealed beautiful granite-style tiles covering floor to ceiling, a floating sink, a round mirror, and a modern shower area

Over 26,000 South Africans reacted to the viral transformation, with more than 200 comments from people trying to identify the impressive tile design

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

One gent was surprised by a home renovation video showing the before and after of a bathroom. Images: @ManCekza's

Source: Facebook

One gentleman left Mzansi completely stunned after sharing a bathroom renovation video that shows one of the most incredible transformations ever seen.

Content creator @ManCekza, who regularly shares surprising content about South Africa, posted the amazing footage in early June that has got everyone asking about the materials used.

The video was shared with the caption:

"What? What is the name of this tile?"

The transformation video shows two completely different scenes that are hard to believe belong to the same space. It starts with a bare construction phase showing a square concrete area where a bathtub sits, with a pipe sticking out from unfinished plastered walls and floors with no tiles at all. Even the window is just a hole in the wall.

After showing the builder's shoes and legs, the camera reveals the most stunning bathroom makeover imaginable. The space now features beautiful granite-style tiles that flow from floor to ceiling in brown, black, and grey tones. Where the pipe once jutted out, there's now a sleek floating sink with a round mirror mounted above it.

The completed bathroom includes a modern shower area, toilet, and bathtub with striking black features contrasting against white porcelain fixtures. The window now has proper blinds, and there's a modern tap with an extended shower head fixed to the wall. Smart storage features were built into the wall near the bathtub for soap and toiletries, and black mats scattered around complete the sophisticated look.

One gentleman shared a video showing a modern bathroom transformation. Images: @ManCekza's

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts with amazement

The transformation left viewers speechless, with @ManCekza's shocked reaction perfectly capturing how everyone felt. The video went viral with over 26,000 reactions and hundreds of comments from people trying to work out exactly what materials created such a stunning finish:

@Patricia Maloma joked:

"If you are building, you won't need a side chick 😂"

@All Thngz Gruvi identified:

"It's called 'Estate Tile'."

@Nonhle Kamza suggested:

"Switch the tub with the toilet, sink with the tub and toilet with the sink for natural lighting."

@Sgwabula Bheshu explained:

"It must be a ceramic tile 600×1.20 I guess, installed with 2mm spacers, you won't really notice the gap between tiles."

@Ayanda Nyaniswa noted:

"Beautiful, but I would switch the sink and the toilet."

@Thulani Ndlovu revealed:

"Grade A tiles from CTM, POSSIBLY TAPS ARE TIVOLI VERY EXPENSIVE."

Renovation costs in South Africa

According to JHB Renovators, bathroom renovations in South Africa can vary greatly depending on your choices. Basic renovations might cost between R20,000 to R30,000 for materials and tools if you do it yourself, but professional work typically ranges from R40,000 to R70,000.

The costs include labour ranging from R350 to R700 per hour, fixtures like toilets from R800 to R8,000, and tiles from R80 to R500 per square metre for standard options. High-end designer tiles like those shown in the video can cost much more, especially when they create such a luxury appearance.

Watch the Facebook video below:

3 other amazing home transformations

Briefly News recently reported on a Johannesburg woman who showed off her perfectly organised modern home, but her need to constantly adjust every single item revealed something unexpected about her personality that had viewers completely relating.

recently reported on a Johannesburg woman who showed off her perfectly organised modern home, but her need to constantly adjust every single item revealed something unexpected about her personality that had viewers completely relating. A US couple sold their R13 million American house and relocated to South Africa, but the luxury home they bought in Mzansi for a fraction of the price had people from around the world questioning their own life choices.

A South African woman transformed her old tiles using budget peel-and-stick vinyl, but the stunning results she achieved had rental property tenants everywhere planning their secret makeovers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News