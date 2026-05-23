An elderly woman showed up at her grandchild's school after hearing about a principal's misconduct, and she was not playing games

The grandmother gave an interview, breaking down her outrage after finding out that the head of her grandchild's unnamed school was getting violent

The cherry on top was at the end of the video when the elderly woman received the vocal support from students around her

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A grandmother showed up at her grandchild's school over abuse from the principal. Image: @masaile_pat

Source: TikTok

A grandmother's video surfaced on social media on 22 May 2026. She made it clear she had a bone to pick with a principal whom she claimed abused her grandchild. The older lady's passion was obvious, and she broke into a chant that encouraged pupils at the school to join her.

In a video on TikTok by @masaile_pat, a protective grandmother's reaction after finding out that a school principal laid a hand on her grandchild. The older woman rightfully pointed out that school authorities did not have any right to physically discipline children. Corporal punishment was outlawed in all South African public and private schools in 1996. Educators are not allowed to use physical discipline under any circumstances, but statistics indicate many children still report violence from teachers. The grandmother's stance also highlighted the prevalent position that corporal punishment in the home is justified.

The grandmother's impressive speech against abuse of young students by their principal ended with her chanting Voetsek, principal voetsek". A crowd of children behind her joined in, garnering the video viral attention. Watch the video below:

South Africa supports grandmother

Many people appreciated that the grandmother was protecting her child. Viewers also expressed amusement over the children who joined her protest at the perfect time. Read the comments below:

South Africans were impressed that the grandmother came to the school. Image: Valentin Ivantsov

Source: UGC

Kim🤍_ngidi01 admired the gogo's oration skills:

"She should go join Ngizwe, she has potential."

♡Kaymore♡ also felt the grandmother would be a good protester:

" 'Voetsek Principal Voetsek'😂😂😂uGogo must join abo Ngizwe and the crew 😂🤍 I love her dzown 🔥"

Mister Masina was also stunned by how the grandmother expressed herself:

"🤣😂🤣😂the fact that she phrased it as 'umdabule ngempama' kills me🤣😂"

Andile Rama Sithole was amazed by the chant:

"iEnding was practiced nasi🤞🤞🤞😆🤣 just that i can't prove it."

Pertunia💚💚 was amused by the kids:

"Where did the back up come from manje😳"

Abzz🇿🇦Qha imagined that the head of the school would be upset:

"[Sticker] Principal writing down names of each one of the background singers."

Sizeka Matshata remarked:

"Gogo must be protected."

Liyah was amused by how the kids reacted

"😂 😂 Our kids love drama they are enjoying fuseg principal."

Other Briefly New stories about grandmothers

People were amused by a group of older women who decided to have fun on a merry-go-round in a viral TikTok video.

The love between a grandmother and her granddaughter in a TikTok video of their wholesome boat ride on vacation together.

People joked about a grandmother and her friends who decided to take over an entire jumping castle, having some childish fun.

Source: Briefly News