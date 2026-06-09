A local DJ’s over-the-top reaction to Scotts Maphuma has gone viral after the clip resurfaced online

Gqeberha-born Celso Fabbri continues to build momentum in the Afro Tech scene, steadily growing his reach beyond South Africa

Social media users flooded the comments with jokes, praise, and lighthearted takes after the DJ’s genuine excitement caught attention online

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Fabbri's reaction after he realised who was standing behind him. Image: celsofabbri and @theyanosmagza

Source: Instagram

A local DJ’s surprise reaction to meeting Scotts Maphuma during a live set has resurfaced. Mzansi praises the moment for its genuine excitement and humor.

In a reposted Instagram video shared on 02 June 2026, DJ Celso Fabbri is seen performing when he turns around and notices Scotts Maphuma standing behind him. His expression shifts from shock to composure as the clip unfolds, with a caption added to highlight the unexpected encounter.

"My face when I realise who is standing behind me."

The video was originally shared on 26 November 2025.

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Gqeberha producer taking Afro Tech global.

Celso Fabbri is an Afro Tech producer from Gqeberha known for high-energy, club-focused music. He has dropped tracks on labels like Swoon Recordings, Aluku Records, Round Robin, and Sunclock.

He’s building a reputation as a rising South African talent, pushing his sound beyond local borders and aiming for international audiences.

Celso Fabbri is an Afr Tech producer. Image: celsofabbri

Source: Instagram

From township to Amapiano fame

Scotts Maphuma (real name Mpho Lebajoa) is a South African Amapiano singer and songwriter known for energetic vocals and club hits like “Yebo Lapho” and “Wishi Wishi.”

He started out doing small local gigs around 2017 and slowly built a name in the music scene through performances and collaborations with big Amapiano artists. (The Vibes)

His sound mixes Amapiano with electronic and house influences, helping him gain popularity both in South Africa and online, especially on TikTok.

He is now seen as a rising artist pushing his music beyond local stages into wider international recognition.

View the Instagram video below:

Fans gush as excitement spreads online.

Commenters responded with laughter, admiration, and playful teasing after a clip showing genuine excitement, with some hyping the moment while others joked about the reactions. This is what Mzansi said on Celso Fabbri's page:

veruschkanel_ said:

"I love the genuine excitement in your eyes. 😭"

naima_nixon wrote:

"So cute lol 🔥"

bennnikay1 exclaimed:

"Go scratch his back😂😂😂"

the_sloth46 added:

"That is naughty🔥🔥"

missleoandproud_ commented:

"The way I’d faint 😍"

aman_lex1 noted:

"F who is standing? That’s a crazy drop."

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Source: Briefly News