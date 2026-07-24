An X user called out Katlego Danke for not publicly honouring her late Generations co-star Seputla Sebogodi after his passing

Despite her appearance and tribute at the actor's memorial service, the user questioned why she couldn't also bid Sebogodi farewell on social media to honour their relationship

However, several social media users came to Danke's defence, arguing that she had a right to grieve how she chooses to without being policed by people who didn't understand her personal relationships

Katlego Danke was grilled for not publishing a tribute to Seputla Sebogodi online. Images: katlegodankeofficial/ Instagram, SirFigo_SA/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Katlego Danke found herself at the centre of a social media storm after an X user questioned why she had not posted a public tribute for her late Generations co-star Seputla Sebogodi.

On 23 July 2026, user @Melo_Malebo pointed out that despite the pair's iconic on-screen chemistry as power couple Kenneth and Dineo Mashaba, Danke had remained notably silent online following Sebogodi's death on 15 July.

"Interesting how Dineo and Kenneth shared such a beautiful on-screen bond on Generations, yet we never really saw a public tribute from her after his passing."

An online user questioned Katlego Danke's relationship with Seputla Sebogodi. Image: Melo_Malebo

Source: Twitter

Redi Tlhabi comes to Katlego Danke's defence

The post drew mixed responses, with several users arguing that a professional relationship does not automatically translate into a close personal one. However, it was broadcaster Redi Tlhabi's reply that resonated most deeply with Mzansi.

Drawing on her own experience of loss, Tlhabi wrote:

"I froze for days when Eusebius died. I froze for days when Xolani Gwala died. I had no words when Jackson Methembu died. I had no words. Why must people perform their grief for you? What do you know about their relationships — how they related off air — to warrant such an expectation? Beyond what you saw on TV, what do you know about them? At such a time, you are hovering, monitoring who is and isn't paying tribute?"

Her words prompted many to interrogate the entitlement some people feel towards celebrities' private lives. Others noted that Danke is famously guarded about her personal affairs and rarely shares private moments on social media.

See the viral posts below.

Katlego Danke showed up in person

Supporters were quick to remind critics that Danke did attend Sebogodi's memorial service in Pretoria, choosing to grieve with his loved ones face to face rather than through a social media post.

At the service, she spoke of him with deep affection, describing him as a brother who had protected her "fiercely" throughout their time working together.

"I've never worked with someone who believed in my talent even more than I did. He believed in my career, he believed in what I could do."

For many fans, her presence at the memorial and those heartfelt words were tribute enough.

Watch Katlego Danke's touching tribute below.

Seputla Sebogodi's funeral proceeds as planned

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a message from Seputla Sebogodi's family confirming that his memorial and funeral services would be proceeding according to plan.

Shortly after it was reported that there was a dispute within the family regarding the late actor's burial, his loved ones revealed that nothing had changed.

Source: Briefly News