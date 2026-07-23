Dr Celiwe Ndaba went viral after divorcing a Nigerian man she financially supported as the breadwinner in the relationship

The doctor sparked fresh debate when she remarried a bishop and stood firm in her decision despite public scrutiny

Dr Celiwe said her income is large enough to support two men, challenging critics to question her choices

Dr Celiwe Ndaba, a South African doctor, is hitting back at critics after her personal life became the subject of intense online debate. On 22 July 2026, a video of her defending her decision to remarry circulated widely on X, drawing strong reactions from South Africans across the board.

Dr Celiwe Ndaba hit back at criticisms over her decision to marry again. Image: @drceliwe

Source: TikTok

The story began when Ndaba went viral following her divorce from a Nigerian man she had been supporting as the primary breadwinner. The split drew commentary from many who questioned the dynamics of the relationship. Rather than step back from the spotlight, she moved forward and remarried, this time to a bishop.

Dr Celiwe Ndaba stands firm on new marriage

When the scrutiny continued, Ndaba did not hold back. In a video reposted on X by @sleendeel, she made clear that her earnings are substantial, saying she makes enough to support not just one partner but potentially two husbands. She asked what exactly the public had to say about that.

Her comments sparked a fresh wave of discussion about women, money, marriage, and self-worth in South Africa. Watch Dr Celiwe defend her remarriage below:

SA reacts to Dr Celiwe Ndaba's love for marriage

South Africans on X had plenty to say about the doctor's defence:

@MaDhlomo_ wrote:

"Her healing journey will be televised."

@Queen_Tsholo8 said:

"What a foolish woman."

@ShabbaKong warned:

"When he leaves with some of her money, she'll be a mother of five 😭🤦🏾‍♂️🤞🏾"

@masteedo offered a different view:

"Her money, her rules, plus they're both getting paid by Meta and the church, so they both have money."

@meleni_xiluva reflected:

"Education without high self-awareness and high self-esteem will cost you."

Other Briefly News stories about Dr Celiwe Ndaba

Dr Celiwe Ndaba's triumphant announcement of her divorce from her Nigerian ex-husband, celebrated by many across South Africa.

People were moved by Dr Celiwe's inspiring journey as she moved on from her troubled marriage by shedding her estranged husband's surname from her social media profiles.

Dr Celiwe Ndaba garnered international attention for her courageous story of surviving an abusive marriage and financial exploitation.

Source: Briefly News