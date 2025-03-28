A South African medical doctor has visibly moved on from her troubling marriage by removing her Nigerian husband's surname from her social media profiles

Dr Celiwe, who previously made headlines for sharing how her estranged husband refused to divorce her until he obtained South African citizenship, was spotted viewing a potential home

Social media users have praised her strength and resilience throughout her troubles, with many calling her a true inspiration for women facing similar challenges

A woman shared a clip showing how she's moving on from her toxic marriage and making a way forward.

Content creator @dr_celiwe, now calling herself Dr Cee, has signalled a new chapter in her life by removing her Nigerian husband's surname from her social media profiles. The medical doctor, who describes herself as a child of God, separated mum in her bio, recently shared photos of a mansion she seems to be considering.

In one post, standing in front of the house, she shared a powerful message:

"I wish I could talk to you about everything I've been through to get to this point in my life... I want to say, no matter how many times you mess up, God has a way of turning that mess into a message. May God honour you and make things right for you."

This hopeful message follows a tough time for Dr Celiwe, who had previously opened up about being stuck in a marriage with a Nigerian husband who refused to divorce her until he gained South African citizenship. Her story gained attention when she revealed that he openly admitted he hadn't gained anything from the marriage without citizenship.

Overcoming relationship hurdles

Dr Celiwe's journey has inspired many South Africans who followed her story on social media. She shared how her estranged husband caused financial stress by convincing her to buy a Mercedes GLC worth R1.2 million, leaving her with a hefty R23,000 monthly payment while he stayed unemployed.

When trolls questioned the value of her medical degree, she confidently replied that it was the reason for her comeback. Her qualification has given her the financial stability to support herself and her children throughout this ordeal and seems to be helping her build a fresh start.

The house-hunting pictures suggest Dr Celiwe is ready to move on and create a new life. Her determination to build a better future for herself and her children, despite the challenges, has made her story an inspiration for many South Africans facing their relationship struggles.

A woman shared a clip showing how she decided to drop her husband's name from hers on her social media accounts after getting separated.

Social media reactions

Social media users have shared words of encouragement and admiration for Dr Celiwe's resilience:

@Milisa celebrated the name change:

"The surname is removed 🥰❤️"

@Mashakaanga noted her positive attitude:

"One thing about Dr C♥️she will smile ke sana, she will literally just smile."

@dimphothegift found inspiration in her story:

"You're proof that God is alive, those who listened to your story will surely learn from us who are still trying to find ourselves, having walked the same path as you. If God can do it for you, he can save all."

@dee expressed admiration:

"I have so much respect for you sisi, how you narrate your story with a smile. I've been following your story but never see any tears... You are a strong and beautiful woman✊🏾"

@I_am_Marcia♡ praised her strength:

"Woman, you are the true definition of imbokodo❤️ You are a living testimony that God will bring you back from anything 🙌. I wish all women that going through different trials to see the light 🥺❤️"

