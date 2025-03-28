A woman took to social media to share her amazing journey of achievements, starting with obtaining her degree in 2015, to eventually leaving her job to focus on her business in 2025

The content creator's timeline showed consistent progress, including multiple qualifications, securing permanent employment as an educator, buying a house, and purchasing four cars

Social media users praised her accomplishments and positive outlook, with many appreciating that she shared a success story rather than focusing on hardships

A woman shared a clip showing her successful 10-year journey. Images: @mabasa.millicent

Source: Facebook

Content creator @mabasa.millicent, who runs a furniture company called Unifurn, posted a video on Facebook showing her remarkable accomplishments over the past decade. Unlike many viral stories that focus on overcoming hardships, she proudly declared:

"I don't have a sad story."

Her success timeline began in 2015 when she got her degree, followed by a second qualification in 2016. By 2017, she secured her first temporary job as an educator, which quickly turned into a permanent position that same year. The following year, she moved into her new house.

Her career continued to flourish as she purchased her first car in 2019, followed by a second in 2021, a third in 2022, and her fourth vehicle in 2024. The culmination of her journey came in 2025 when she made the significant decision to leave her teaching position to focus full-time on her furniture business.

Entrepreneurial journey

More and more South Africans are deciding to leave their traditional 9-to-5 jobs in favour of starting their own businesses. One example is @mabasa.millicent, who transitioned from a teaching career to focusing on her furniture business. This shift is part of a larger trend where professionals are looking for more independence, financial freedom, and the chance to build something of their own.

The furniture industry in South Africa is a promising market with a steady demand for quality pieces. By launching Unifurn, Millicent has placed herself in a growing sector, especially as more people invest in home improvements and interior design.

Her decision to leave the security of a teaching job shows her belief in her business’s potential and in her abilities as an entrepreneur. This move also highlights how self-employment is becoming more viable in South Africa’s changing economy.

A woman shared a clip showing how she doesn't have a sad story while giving a timeline of her accomplishments. Images: @mabasa.millicent

Source: Facebook

Social media reactions

Social media users responded positively to the woman's success story, offering congratulations and reflections:

@BrendaRoto acknowledged her efforts:

"Not luck, but hard work. Be blessed more."

@FhulufheloNyamukamadiLicinah offered support:

"You are blessed. Congratulations!"

@KhumbudzoSingo shared encouragement:

"Baby girl, keep on moving. Nothing is impossible ❤️"

@KayceeMalaka expressed some curiosity:

"The hustling is questionable, but be blessed."

@VumileKetimali appreciated the positive narrative:

"Thank you for not coming up with a sad story ❤️"

