A Wits University staff member has proven that perseverance and dedication can overcome any obstacle after successfully graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Studies while working full-time in the university's dining hall.

Busisiwe Innocentia Mndebele, who serves as a catering supervisor at Wits Dining Hall Catering Services, balanced her work responsibilities with her studies and family commitments to achieve her long-held dream of earning a political science degree. Her remarkable journey from kitchen staff to graduate exemplifies the power of determination and the importance of educational access.

A journey of determination

Wits University recently celebrated Mndebele's achievement, sharing how she went from serving meals to serving major grad vibes after completing her degree. As the Convocation Dining Hall catering supervisor, Mndebele ensured students in university residences never went hungry, all while pursuing her academic dreams.

Mndebele's path to graduation was challenging as she balanced multiple responsibilities. She first came to Wits in 2012 as part of a service provider. In 2017, she was insourced as a university employee, which granted her access to study benefits. This opportunity finally made her dream of studying politics financially possible.

Before becoming a Wits employee with access to educational benefits, Mndebele could not afford university fees. The opportunity to pursue higher education while working full-time represents a significant achievement and showcases her exceptional time management and dedication.

The power of educational access

Wits University's employee study benefits programme provides significant support for staff members and their dependents, covering 100% of tuition fees at Wits and 75% at other institutions. For many employees like Mndebele, these benefits open doors that would otherwise remain closed.

The university's support system played an important role in making Mndebele's academic journey possible. Such institutional policies highlight the importance of educational access and how it can transform lives when financial barriers are removed.

Political Studies at Wits

The Department of Political Studies at Wits University is one of Africa's leading academic departments in its field, offering a comprehensive curriculum that covers various aspects of political theory, governance, and social dynamics.

The BA in Political Studies that Mndebele earned provides students with a deep understanding of political systems, power relations, development theories, and governance structures. The department focuses on critical challenges facing South Africa as a society in transition and examines the country's role in Africa and the global community.

Political Studies graduates can pursue diverse career paths, including roles as political analysts, diplomats, managers in public and private sectors, journalists, researchers, consultants, and activists in non-governmental organisations. The degree also serves as an excellent foundation for further study in law, international relations, public policy, and development.

An inspiration to others

Mndebele's achievement serves as a powerful inspiration for other working adults who dream of furthering their education but face financial or time constraints. Her story shows that with determination, support systems, and institutional backing, it's possible to overcome obstacles and achieve academic success regardless of age or circumstances.

For many South Africans who face significant barriers to higher education, stories like Mndebele's provide hope and encouragement. They highlight the importance of institutional policies that make education more accessible and showcase the transformative power of perseverance.

As South Africa continues to grapple with educational inequality and limited access to higher education for many citizens, Mndebele's journey from kitchen duties to graduation represents the potential for positive change when determination meets opportunity.

