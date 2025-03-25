A determined woman celebrated her long-awaited graduation from the University of Johannesburg with an engineering degree after a decade-long academic journey

Content creator @da_dikeledi shared her emotional celebration on TikTok, proudly posing in her graduation attire alongside supportive family and friends who witnessed her persistence

Social media users flooded the comments with messages of admiration and gratitude, with many sharing how her story gives them hope for their own delayed academic journeys

A South African woman recently celebrated her long-awaited graduation after persevering through a challenging 10-year academic journey. Content creator @da_dikeledi shared her emotional achievement on TikTok, showing herself finally reaching her educational milestone after facing numerous obstacles along the way.

In the heartwarming video, the determined graduate revealed that her path to obtaining her engineering degree from the University of Johannesburg spanned an entire decade. Her journey wasn't straightforward – it involved transferring between two universities and making career path adjustments before finally reaching her goal. The footage captures her joyful celebration in full graduation regalia, proudly wearing her cap and gown while surrounded by supportive loved ones.

The content creator can be seen posing for photos and videos with family and friends who gathered to commemorate her achievement. Her pride is evident as she participates in the graduation traditions after overcoming years of challenges to earn her engineering qualification.

Breaking the standard timeline

The graduate's story resonates with many South Africans who face similar extended academic journeys. Research from the Department of Higher Education shows that while the traditional view assumes most students complete their degrees within the minimum timeframe, the reality is quite different.

According to 2019 data, nearly 15% of graduates in public higher education institutions were aged 35 and older, with many taking substantially longer than the minimum period to complete their qualifications.

Inspired social media reactions

@IntombiZanele shared her similar journey: "It has been 7 years in academia, second university and I am fighting to complete my diploma. You're proof that it may take time however it will happen eventually 🙏"

@M I H L E_B🦋 expressed gratitude:

"Thank you for reminding me a dream delayed is not a dream denied, congratulations sis."

@Swazi_Elihle commented humorously:

"That degree kwanyiwa then there is pentz 😭Congratulations girl, blessed are those in white belts ❤️"

@Tamia emphasized perseverance:

"Congratulations 🥺❤️The aim was always to get the degree, no matter how long it takes."

@Mpho Mabule Mogala recognised her journey:

"Congrats my girl... Otswa kgole Manaka. Still, remember o bereka ko side ya paledi ka your free time... Now you have made it. So proud!"

@Black Princess felt represented:

"Wow!!!!! Wow!!!! Wow!!! Congratulations!!! Because of your achievement, those of us who have also taken so long to get a degree feel so seen!!! 🌟🌟🌟"

@nontoK_Bee praised her persistence:

"🥹🥹🥹 I'm so proud of you for not giving up. You're an inspiration. Congratulations babes🥳🥳🥳"

Source: Briefly News