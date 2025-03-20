A gent was excited about his graduating after online users helped his outfit, and travel, only for tragedy to strike when he received heartbreaking news on the way to graduate

The young man took to TikTok to express his deep sorrow after getting a call informing him that his mother had passed away, leaving him questioning God's timing in his life

The emotional post resonated with thousands online, with many offering words of comfort, support, and even job opportunities to help him move forward

A young man who has had financial difficulties heard of his mother's passing while travelling to Jozi for his graduation. Image: @sandile_mola

Source: TikTok

A young man's journey to his graduation took a devastating turn. What was supposed to be a joyful milestone became a heartbreaking moment when he lost his mother on the same day.

The young graduate, TikTok user @sandile_mola shared a video of himself after hearing the heartbreaking news and it went viral, gaining massive views, likes and comments from social media users who were equally heartbroken, sending him words of comfort.

Video of the young man's emotional journey

In the TikTok clip, @sandile_mola is visibly emotional as he walks with his suitcase and backpack to his ceremony. His face looks defeated as he drags his feet moving forward. In his video caption, he explains how his happiness is ripped away in an instant by the call from home informing him of his mom's passing with his followers who supported him for his big day.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi comforts the young man

The clip went viral, gaining 1.1M views, 98K likes, and 3.6K comments. Many people were deeply moved and sympathised with his situation, sending their condolences and encouraging him to stay strong.

Some told him to push forward saying his mother would have wanted to see him graduate and succeed. Others offered to support him at the funeral, sowing, and more were keen to help him secure a job.

Mzansi showed a young man love after sharing heart-breaking news online. Image: @sandile_mola

Source: TikTok

User @Karyn added:

"Please do update us, so we can come support you at the funeral!🙏."

User @amonnydlamini added:

"No ways! I followed you to see your graduation. I'm so sorry!"

User @Maria🩵 said:

"Mom probably knew she's leaving soon but she didn't say anything because she wanted this graduation to be about you🥲 she tried holding on. I'm so sorry brother."

User @MaskBrat advised:

"Feel everything you need to, cry, scream, yell but never stop moving. There are no words that can be said to make things different. Only those who know will get it. My condolences brother 🙏🏽."

User @Liyabona Mbixane said:

"You are not alone brother sikhona (we are here for you)❤️🫂."

User @Zintle Tomose commented:

"Your story doesn't end here, God will carry you cover, now it's time to listen to that inner voice and carry tour kom in your heart❤️."

3 Briefly News articles about graduation

TikTok users organised a graduation celebration and bought gifts for a KZN lady living in Jozi who shared a video of her graduation that she spent by herself.

A young woman who is soon to graduate posted a vlog, going to drop her CV, and said she was willing to take any job just to put bread on the table.

A local lady shared her chat with her absent father, who invited himself and his sister to her graduation, but she told him they were not welcome.

Source: Briefly News