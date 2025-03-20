A young man shared his journey after graduating as an electrical engineer which changed his life for the better

The man also encouraged young people who are pursuing their higher education and the TikTok video went viral

South Africans were inspired by the guy’s story and flocked to the comments section to congratulate the gent on his success

One gentleman has become the talk of the town after he shared how his career in electrical engineering transformed his life.

A young man flexed how his life has changed after pursuing a career in electrical engineering. Image: @ntshingwayo

Source: TikTok

Man shows how electrical engineering changed his life

The young professional who goes by the TikTok handle @ntshingwayo's journey has since gone viral on social media.

@ntshingwayo went on to detail how he rose from humble beginnings to build a successful career in the competitive field of engineering.

Taking to his TikTok account, the gent posted a series of photos showing his progress — from being a student with big dreams to now working on complex electrical systems and projects. He credited his success to hard work, determination, and a passion for problem-solving.

In his post, he encouraged young South Africans who are pursuing a degree in engineering by saying the following in the comments:

"Continue, there is no other way out. Very interesting this one."

@ntshingwayo is now ripping the benefits of his labour as now he travelling around the world. The guy flexed himself in a clip on TikTok standing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. His story struck a chord with Mzansi netizens, as it highlighted not only personal success but also the power of education and technical training to uplift individuals and communities.

The footage was well received by social media users and went on to become a hit on TikTok gathering loads of views likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Young people are inspired by the man's success

Online users congratulated him and shared words of encouragement. People said they were inspired to pursue their own goals after seeing his transformation, while others praised him for using his platform to motivate the youth.

Thule said:

"Fly higher brothers SA is proud of you Specially KZN. Shembe akufihle njalo be safe."

DL PRODUCTIONS wrote:

"I'm inspired to work towards that Degree."

Freedom Nkululeko Nene expressed:

"Dankie mfowethu same field but I don't like have ngiyabikelwa if I am switching on 11kv at work."

Wanza 2 commented:

"You are doing very well. keep it up, my brother."

ThobekileShezi replied:

"Fly orange army fly, The Future Reimagined."

Mavester stated:

"Usebenzile bhuti but ungalibali ukuxabisa protective clothing kule field."

