"Absolutely Love This": Young Woman and Friends Flex Their Degrees in Video, Leaving SA Impressed
"Absolutely Love This": Young Woman and Friends Flex Their Degrees in Video, Leaving SA Impressed

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A hun flaunted her degree along with her friends in a viral video making rounds on social media
  • The TikTok clip received many views along with thousands of likes and comments on the platform
  • Netizens reacted as they flooded the post raving over the young men and women who inspired many

A young babe gave viewers a glimpse into her life and those of her friends which sparked massive buzz online.

A woman and her friends showed off their degrees, which inspired many.
A lady and her friend flaunted their degrees in a TikTok video that inspired South Africa. Image: @amu_manda
Source: TikTok

Woman and friends flex their degrees

The stunner who goes by the social media handle @amu_manda flexed her academic achievements alongside her friends on social media which inspired others to pursue higher education.

@amu_manda proudly celebrated her journey to becoming a future specialist and her friends also unveiled their degrees accompanied by their occupations celebrating their hard work and determination.

Among @amu_manda's friends one has a BCom in Accounting Science and is currently working as a corporate banker another holds a degree of Bachelor of Medicine & and is a plastic surgeon followed by a Bsc in Acturiaral Science & Financial Mathematics (Hons) and works as a Life Assurance.

There is also a dental hygienist, a chartered accountant, an orthopaedic surgeon, a paediatrician, and a nuclear engineer.

Many expressed admiration for their accomplishments, especially in a world where education is often seen as an uphill battle. Some even commented on how the post challenges stereotypes and encourages young people to aim high.

Watch the wholesome video below:

SA is in awe of the achievements of young men and women

The video gained traction online, with netizens praising their success and sharing messages of encouragement.

Mahlatse said:

"I don’t care what they say this is the best flex ever."

Nontso added:

"Your circle is very inspiring."

Bly_theyy was impressed:

"Who else is watching this with a big smile on their faces? Proud of y’all strangers."

Nonhlanhlapriscilla expressed:

"We as the Tiktok family, are so proud and inspired guys. This is so beautiful."

User wrote:

"We truly are a reflection of the company we keep. Absolutely love this!"

A woman and her friends showed off their degrees, which inspired many.
A lady and her friend flaunted their degrees in a TikTok video that inspired many. Image: @amu_manda
Source: TikTok

SA women flex their careers and achievements

