A young man's daring stunts sparked a massive buzz on social media and left many people on the internet with mixed reactions.

A man's risky stunt on Cape Town mountain shocked South Africans.

Source: TikTok

Man's risky stunts on CPT mountain

The individual, known for his extreme outdoor adventures, was filmed performing risky manoeuvres on a mountain in Cape Town, leaving many in disbelief.

In the video, shared by the man himself under the TikTok handle @armyshffitness the guy can be seen jumping at the edge of the mountain and engaging in other dangerous feats. The footage has since gone viral, with viewers expressing both awe and concern for his safety.

While taking to his TikTok caption the guy simply said the following:

"It is quite fitting."

Take a look at the video of the man's daring stunt below:

SA reacts to man's TikTok video

While some praised the man's boldness, others urged him to reconsider his actions as they took to the comments section saying:

Lady Erika said:

"My anxiety."

Lorette (Rettie) expressed:

"No you scaring me."

Shamsa wrote:

"Dude you are tempting fate."

MR Silver Capetown expressed:

"The adrenaline rush, I wonder my guy."

Lighten commented:

"This man is starting a dangerous trend."

Ababalwe shared:

"Don't try this at school, home anywhere."

Victor Spogter cracked a joke saying:

"Dude needs to take out a TikTok life insurance policy for 10,000 000 likes."

Grant King G Njabulo replied:

"Honourable citizens let's get him an office job, this is becoming too dangerous for my eyes."

A TikTok video shows a man's risky stunt on Cape Town mountain that left SA in shock. Image: @armyshffitness

Source: TikTok

