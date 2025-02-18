"My Anxiety": SA Man's Risky Stunts on Cape Town Mountain Go Viral, Leaving Mzansi Divided
- One gent in South Africa went viral on social media leaving many people on the internet in shock
- The TikTok video sparked a massive buzz among netizens and it gathered loads of views
- Mzansi reacted to the man's mischief as they headed to the comments section to voice their thoughts
A young man's daring stunts sparked a massive buzz on social media and left many people on the internet with mixed reactions.
Man's risky stunts on CPT mountain
The individual, known for his extreme outdoor adventures, was filmed performing risky manoeuvres on a mountain in Cape Town, leaving many in disbelief.
In the video, shared by the man himself under the TikTok handle @armyshffitness the guy can be seen jumping at the edge of the mountain and engaging in other dangerous feats. The footage has since gone viral, with viewers expressing both awe and concern for his safety.
While taking to his TikTok caption the guy simply said the following:
"It is quite fitting."
Take a look at the video of the man's daring stunt below:
SA reacts to man's TikTok video
While some praised the man's boldness, others urged him to reconsider his actions as they took to the comments section saying:
Lady Erika said:
"My anxiety."
Lorette (Rettie) expressed:
"No you scaring me."
Shamsa wrote:
"Dude you are tempting fate."
MR Silver Capetown expressed:
"The adrenaline rush, I wonder my guy."
Lighten commented:
"This man is starting a dangerous trend."
Ababalwe shared:
"Don't try this at school, home anywhere."
Victor Spogter cracked a joke saying:
"Dude needs to take out a TikTok life insurance policy for 10,000 000 likes."
Grant King G Njabulo replied:
"Honourable citizens let's get him an office job, this is becoming too dangerous for my eyes."
