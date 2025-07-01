The South African National Lottery announced that there was more than one winner over the last weekend of June 2025

Between 27 and 28 June 2025, two Lotto players became multi-millionaires with the PowerBall Plus and the Lotto jackpot

The National Lottery Ithuba shared details about the winners and what it took for them to become overnight millionaires

Two recent lotto draws for June 2025 ended with two winners. Ithuba announced that lucky players were able to win tens of millions in rands with wagers of less than R100.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza discussed the lotto players' multi-million rand wins in June 2025. The lucky lotto winners each played with different methods, and they both paid off in a big way.

The South African National Lottery announced that the Powerball jackpot on 27 June 2025 had a player win R25,345,306.90. The lottery winner bagged the millions using the quick pick selection method via a banking app. To secure more than R25 million, they played with R37.50.

For the Lotto jackpot on 28 June 2025, the player became a millionaire with R8,952,821.60. The winner purchased the ticket in Potchefstroom, North West. They wagered R80 and manually selected their winning numbers.

Both of the lotto winners are yet to claim their winnings. The player who used a banking app was notified by their bank, while the Potchefstroom lotto winner must check their ticket and claim it. Speaking about the winners, Ithuba CEO Ms Mabuza reflected on how remarkable the last weekend of June 2025 was. She congratulated the winners for taking a chance and reaping the rewards by entering the second half of the year as multi-millionaires.. Charmaine Mabuza said:

"What a thrilling way to kick off the final stretch."

South Africa amazed by R40M lotto winner

In a previous Lotto draw, a woman stepped forward as the winner of R40 million. The self-employed mother took a chance and played random numbers and bagged her a massive fortune. She opened up that the money would come in handy to expand her business as well as secure a home and car for her family. Her massive lottery win left many people questioning reality. Online users were in disbelief over the woman's winnings.

South Africa congratulates 2 new lotto millionaires

Some people shared their reactions to the new lottery winners on X. While many congratulated the new millionaires, others shared their suspicion of corruption in lottery winnings. Read the divided comments below:

@ThabetheSnesh said:

"Congrats to the winners👏But guys, truth be toldm numbers are being set here, it doesn't go by luck, this thing. Meaning by tomorrow, the lotto board of directors will know a winner for sure."

@Sifundo44771017 commented:

"I don't hear Lotto jackpot winners stories on I Blew It, meaning winners are using money sparingly 😂"

@Nisto47795249 said:

"Rena ba bangwe ganti re tswara neng. (Where are some of us going to catch it?)"

@DupiemfDu applauded:

"Congratulations to whoever won the money."

@15chamangwiza gushed:

"Congratulations to the lottery winner."

@Dzivhani_te exclaimed:

"Yerrrr yeses ."

@IrvinNdlovu1 speculated:

"Jackpots are coming in thick and fast, they are milking it dry since the license will expire soon."

@Iam_Fortune627 added:

"Since last week jackpot is being won🫩🫩🫩🚮😂"

