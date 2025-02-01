One of the biggest lotto winners of 2025 recently claimed his massive prize which turned him into a multimillionaire

A Mpumalanga resident was the lucky person who played the lotto and walked away a big winner

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza was thoroughly impressed by the Mpumalanga man's plans for the money he won

A man from Mpumalanga claimed the R100 million lotto cash prize. He shared exactly what it took for him to win and become an overnight millionaire.

A Mpumalanga man emerged to get his R100M jackpot winnings and shared his plans to donate to an orphanage.

The lotto player revealed that he got way more than he ever prayed for after taking a chance. Ithuba's Charmaine Mabuza discussed the Lotto's goal with a large jackpot such as the R100 million prize.

Winner of of R100 million collects lotto prize

The lotto player who has R102 million guaranteed after winning the Powerball jackpot revealed that his new wealth came from R100. He said that he always prayed for R15 million which would have helped him start a lasting business to take care of his loved ones. He said:

"Winning R102 million is far beyond my expectations. It feels like a prayer answered many times over. I am ecstatic. It still feels like a dream that I will soon wake up from.“

The lotto winner is also a Good Samaritan as he said he would donate a lot of money to an orphanage. The R100 million winner previously won R70,000 from the lotto.

The Mpumalanga lotto winner said he would be using his winnings to help orphanages.

Lotto CEO applauds winner

Charmaine Mabuza sang the winner's praises, saying that he was the best person to have won the Ithuba's jackpot. She remarked:

"Our goal is to provide life-changing jackpots that can secure winners and their families for generations. I have no doubt that he will use his winnings wisely."

