1 Lotto Player Wins Over R100M, SA Cries Foul Over Biggest Jackpot of 2025 So Far: “It’s Not Fair”
- A lotto player secured what will be one of the biggest cash prizes with South Africa's national lottery
- Lotto operator Ithuba announced there'd be a lucky winner who would become hundreds of millions of rands richer
- The large lotto cash prize left online users floored that it was all going to a single person who got lucky
The lotto is due to award a lucky winner millions in rands. One person's life changed overnight after taking a chance to play the lotto.
Online users shared their reactions after someone secured one of the biggest jackpots in 2025. The sum of the lotto winnings was jaw-dropping.
1 person wins big with lotto
According to Ithuba's social media, a lucky player matched five numbers and got more than R102 million. The winning numbers were 12, 15, 24, 43, 49, and the PowerBall 18. See the table below for the detailed winnings:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
|Numbers matched
|Amount of winners
|Total winnings
|Matched five and Powerball
|1
|R102, 670, 563.40
|Matched 5
|3
|R226, 449.60
|Matched 4 + Powerball
|36
|R11, 817.00
SA floored by Lotto's R102M prize
After seeing the results of the latest Powerball draw, people shared their thoughts. Many were in complete awe of the winner's luck.
Others were infuriated that only one person won more than R100 million. People speculated about Ithuba, which has been in hot water over past corruption reports. Read varying comments about the lotto draw results below:
@MandDLw
"Can @RSASIU investigate the Ithuba lottery, please 🙏 this is not fair. They always have one winner, which is themselves; please help. We are crying as a country."
Thilaso🇿🇦🇿🇦
@iAmSode said:
"Alleged rigging aside, Ithuba should do better with the winnings of numbers 2 and 3 when it comes to such high jackpots. How are the total pots of 5 numbers and 4+PB less than a million? If one person manages to get five numbers right alone, they should at least be pocketing a million."
@vavavoom6 wrote:
"There are real winners for sure. I know some personally. But there are times when there is no real winner."
@vavavoom6 remarked:
"Every time I don't play, someone wins, like every time, I forgot to play yesterday, and later on, I said someone will win tonight."
@sitedshort cheered:
"Congrats to whoever won. Good luck."
@ValenteezyM speculated:
"Definitely rigged."
@NNtsoeleng33881 added:
"I've always been following this pattern. When it reaches R100M, there is one winner, so weird 😕"
@lues_theun26602 delcared:
"This powerball needs to be investigated."
4 other lotto stories
- Lotto winners often give South Africans hope, and Briefly News spotlighted a KZN mom who won big with the lotto.
- None one was more deserving of a lotto win than a single dad who recently became a millionaire thanks to the lotto.
- A teacher was showered with congratulatory messages after their luck with the lotto manifested.
- One person was happy to kick off 2025 as a millionaire after matching five numbers in a lotto draw.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za