A lotto player secured what will be one of the biggest cash prizes with South Africa's national lottery

Lotto operator Ithuba announced there'd be a lucky winner who would become hundreds of millions of rands richer

The large lotto cash prize left online users floored that it was all going to a single person who got lucky

The lotto is due to award a lucky winner millions in rands. One person's life changed overnight after taking a chance to play the lotto.

A lotto player won more than R100 million, and many people were in awe of the cash prize. Image: Loop Images / Dejan Marjanovic

Source: Getty Images

Online users shared their reactions after someone secured one of the biggest jackpots in 2025. The sum of the lotto winnings was jaw-dropping.

1 person wins big with lotto

According to Ithuba's social media, a lucky player matched five numbers and got more than R102 million. The winning numbers were 12, 15, 24, 43, 49, and the PowerBall 18. See the table below for the detailed winnings:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Numbers matched Amount of winners Total winnings Matched five and Powerball 1 R102, 670, 563.40 Matched 5 3 R226, 449.60 Matched 4 + Powerball 36 R11, 817.00

SA floored by Lotto's R102M prize

After seeing the results of the latest Powerball draw, people shared their thoughts. Many were in complete awe of the winner's luck.

Others were infuriated that only one person won more than R100 million. People speculated about Ithuba, which has been in hot water over past corruption reports. Read varying comments about the lotto draw results below:

Ithuba's latest Powerball draw floored South Africans after one person won R102 million. Image: @ieatu4lunch / X

Source: Twitter

@MandDLw

"Can @RSASIU investigate the Ithuba lottery, please 🙏 this is not fair. They always have one winner, which is themselves; please help. We are crying as a country."

Thilaso🇿🇦🇿🇦

@iAmSode said:

"Alleged rigging aside, Ithuba should do better with the winnings of numbers 2 and 3 when it comes to such high jackpots. How are the total pots of 5 numbers and 4+PB less than a million? If one person manages to get five numbers right alone, they should at least be pocketing a million."

@vavavoom6 wrote:

"There are real winners for sure. I know some personally. But there are times when there is no real winner."

@vavavoom6 remarked:

"Every time I don't play, someone wins, like every time, I forgot to play yesterday, and later on, I said someone will win tonight."

@sitedshort cheered:

"Congrats to whoever won. Good luck."

@ValenteezyM speculated:

"Definitely rigged."

@NNtsoeleng33881 added:

"I've always been following this pattern. When it reaches R100M, there is one winner, so weird 😕"

@lues_theun26602 delcared:

"This powerball needs to be investigated."

4 other lotto stories

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News