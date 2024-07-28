One lucky Lotto Plus player managed to change her whole life when her selected numbers aligned

The woman based in the Western Cape used the Standard Banking app to play the Lotto, and it resulted in life-changing winnings

The Lotto winner shared some of her ideas for the life-changing cash prize that she claimed from the lotto

ITHUBA’s CEO, Charmaine Mabuza, recently congratulated a lotto winner from the Western Cape. One woman played the Lotto Plus using money she bet using the the Standard Bank app was worth it

A Western Cape mother of two won the R7.8M Lotto Plus cash prize, and many congratulated her. Image: Askhamdesign / Miniseries

Source: Getty Images

The new Lotto winner opened up about what she did with the money. South Africans were floored by how the woman's life changed overnight and her plans.

Mother of two wins the lotto

According to TimesLive, a woman won a total of R7,804,904.60 from the lotto draw on 24 July 224m. She had spent 60 Rand and conducted the quick pick election.

The mother who won big said that she is humbled and is looking forward to no longer having the pressure of everyday expenses. She also said that she plans on keeping her job:

“Given the rising costs of everything nowadays, even with a job, it gets overwhelming. Winning this money has granted me the freedom to enjoy my job without the stress of making ends meet."

What will the mother of two do with R7.8M?

TimesLive reported that the mother of two will use the money to treat her children. She also shared her plans to renovate her home and become a globe trotter. Read people's comments below:

Tichaona Garai said:

:Not jealous but don't rush to spoil it will be gone so early be bussines mindend and spoil yourself for life."

Mthobeli Ntobeko wrote:

"Next episode of I blew it is loading."

Prince Manqoba Khumalo joked:

"I have always loved this woman. Whoever she is."

Shepherd BizNaro Moalusi commented:

"I hope she's not gonna make noise cos money hates noise, even at banks the volume of the Television is always down."

Siya Keuti was worried:

"I pray for her safety coz nowadays in our country people with a lot of money are being abducted & found dead. Plzease Lord protect her and the children."

Christo Cdk De Klerk added:

"She must use it wisely. My uncle won R7.3m in 2021 today he got nothing anyway you can't buy 6 cars at ones but can only drive one /a time."

A look at 5 PowerBall winners worth a combined R785m

Briefly News previously reported that most of us have daydreamed about what we would do should we win the lottery—we could buy a new car, build a house, or travel the world—the possibilities are endless. However, according to statistics, a person has a one-in-42 375 200 chance of winning the PowerBall.

The sad reality is most of us will never win. Briefly News looks at those who were fortunate enough to become the biggest PowerBall winners in South Africa.

On 19 February 2019, Ithuba, the National Lottery Operator, declared the conclusion of 24 consecutive rollovers, with a single ticket holder winning the unprecedented PowerBall jackpot of a whopping R232 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News