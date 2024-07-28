A University student showed people that she did everything in the right way with her education, but it has not yet worked out

The lady who studied at the University of South Africa (UNISA) posted a TikTok video showing her graduation day compared to her current job

People were shocked to see the direction the UNISA graduate's life took after completing her tertiary education qualifications

A woman who graduated from UNISA TikTok video gave people an honest look at her life. She shared a candid look at what getting a higher education did for her.

People were up in arms after seeing the woman's current job even though she completed a degree. The video sparked discussion about rife unemployment in South Africa.

UNISA B.Ed graduate can't find job

A woman who studied at UNISA showed that completing her Bachelor of Education did not help her in the job market. Instead of teaching, the woman @karabotladi_13 showed that she works at Woolworths and was packing shelves. Watch the video below:

SA feels sorry for graduate Woolies employee

Many netizens commented that they were taken aback by the video. People could relate to the woman's struggle with getting a job that aligns with their degrees. Read the comments below:

The Piñata Place admitted:

"I have a Marketing qualification. Never worked a day in marketing. 14 yrs now. Also worked for Woolies."

leandre was hopeful:

"Surviving is winning."

Tumi wrote|:

"That is your waiting station. keep the Faith. you will get a job stranger. soon."

Cihoshe complained:

"Corrupt government. But I hope you get a good job one day mntase."

Morongoe Hoaeane was hopeful"

"May God open doors for you my love .... i love how you put your pride aside and understood the the bag must be filled at all odds proud."

msbu31 was touched:

"We are not angry enough guys and Ramaphosa and Co know that we won't do anything about this. I pray we wake up like the Kenyan youth SOON."

Neo added:

"Atleast you working mtase nna I have been applying for any job but dololo it's so stressful. You will get the job you studied for."

Woman shares raw honesty about being unemployed

Briefly News previously reported that a Mzansi woman posted an honest and relatable video about the disheartening reality of being unemployed.

Unemployment can be a huge source of stress, with the worry of finances and the feeling of not being productive taking a toll on your well-being.

TikTok user @milzsunflower shared a video in which she opened up about feeling useless as a young, unemployed woman.

