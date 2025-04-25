Inside Thomas Doherty's relationship with Georgia Hassarati

Thomas Doherty's relationship with Lebanese-Aussie reality TV star Georgia Hassarati has been budding since their first public sighting in late 2024. The Scottish actor has cemented himself as a Hollywood heartthrob after dating actress Dove Cameron and model Yasmin Wijnaldum. While discussing his ideal partner with W Magazine in 2020, he said:

You grow so much with a partner who's amazing and will constantly challenge you and constantly cause you to question your own beliefs and what you think and conclusions you've made.

Georgia Hassarati at the NY premiere of 'It Ends With Us' on August 06, 2024 (L) and Doherty at the Gotham Awards on December 02, 2024 (R). Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/John Nacion (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Georgia Hassarati and Thomas Doherty's relationship is confirmed

Thomas Doherty is no longer single after his relationship with Georgia Hassarati was confirmed by People Magazine on January 15, 2025. The two were first linked on December 10, 2024, when they were spotted showing PDA at The Corner Store in New York City.

On January 13, 2025, they made the romance Instagram official when Thomas shared a video of the two in a car on his stories. The pair have been keeping the relationship relatively low-key. They rarely post about each other on social media.

Five facts about Thomas Doherty. Photo: Dominik Bindl on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Thomas Doherty's girlfriend is a seasoned reality TV star

Georgia Hassarati is originally from Brisbane, Australia, and has Lebanese roots. She is currently based in New York City. Georgia gained recognition for appearing on Netflix reality TV shows Too Hot to Handle Season 3, Perfect Match Season 1, and Battle Camp Season 1.

Hassarati is also a social media influencer with a growing fan base and a model. She has worked with brands like Lounge, Dyson, and White Fox. She told Cosmopolitan Middle East in June 2023 that she is also a qualified midwife and will go back to the profession when she is done with show business.

I will definitely go back to midwifery one day. But right now, I definitely want to explore what the entertainment industry has to offer.

Georgia Hassarat attends the premiere of 'Your Place or Mine' at Regency Village Theatre on February 02, 2023(R). Photo: Jon Kopaloff on Getty Images/@georgiahassarat on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thomas Doherty's dating history is star-studded

The Gossip Girl actor has had a fair share of relationships within the show business. In his February 2020 interview with W Magazine, the Edinburgh native shared that he prefers being with a partner who allows him to preserve his individuality.

I have been like, 'I am an individual. I am my own person. I want to share my life with this person,' as opposed to, 'My life is this person.' That differentiation is a fine line.

Yasmin Wijnaldum (2021-2023)

Yasmin Wijnaldum and Thomas Doherty attend The Invitation New York screening at Crosby Hotel on August 08, 2022, in NYC (R). Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Craig Barritt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Thomas Doherty and Dutch supermodel Yasmin Wijnaldum sparked relationship rumours in March 2021 after E! News shared photos of them packing on the PDA during a New York City outing. They started posting each other on Instagram in April 2021 and made their red carpet debut a month later at the Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons launch party.

The pair have not been spotted together since late 2023, but they never addressed their breakup. Yasmin was previously in a relationship with G-Eazy. The Netherlands native dated the rapper for several months in 2019 after his breakup with singer Halsey.

Dove Cameron (2017-2020)

Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty during the Ladbrokes Premiership game between Celtic and St. Johnstone at Celtic Park in Glasgow on August 26, 2017. Photo: Craig Williamson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Thomas Doherty and singer-actress Dove Cameron sparked dating rumours in December 2016 during the filming of Disney Channel's Descendants 2. They confirmed the romance in February 2017, a few months after Dove broke off her engagement to her Live and Maddie co-star Ryan McCartan.

The pair regularly sang each other's praises in interviews and on social media throughout their relationship. Thomas gushed about the singer in an October 2019 interview with ET, saying:

She is just the most incredible person I've ever met — She's the most compassionate and the most patient and the most genuine, loving person I've ever met. And so kind and so generous. She's amazing. She really is...She's so lovely. She doesn't have a bad bone in her body.

Thomas Doherty and Dove Cameron at the opening night of the 'Clueless' musical at Yotel on December 11, 2018, in NYC. Photo: Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty broke up in October 2020 after dating for nearly four years. The Boyfriend hitmaker shared news of the split nearly two months later in a December 2020 X (Twitter) post, saying they will remain friends.

The singer's 2021 song LazyBaby addressed the split. Dove Cameron has since moved on and is currently in a relationship with Damiano David, the lead singer of the Italian rock band Måneskin. The couple started dating in the fall of 2023.

Georgia Hassarati has a dramatic dating history

Georgia Hassarati attends the 'Corteo' premiere at the Microsoft Theatre on March 23, 2023, in Los Angeles. Photo: David Livingston (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Hassarati had a brief romance with Stevan Ditter and Gerrie Labuschagné on Too Hot To Handle season 3, but she left the show single. She later appeared on Perfect Match season 1 with her boyfriend, Dom Gabriel. They won the competition after fellow castmates voted them the perfect match.

Dom and Georgia broke up shortly after leaving the villa in Panama in early 2022. The exes started feuding on social media, accusing each other of cheating. Dom said he felt blindsided when Hassarati appeared on Harry Jowsey's podcast titled 'Georgia and Harry Jowsey Fall in Love' while they were still together.

After Gabriel, Too Hot to Handle season 1 alum Harry Jowsey was revealed to be Georgia Hassarati's boyfriend. They had an on-and-off relationship from June 2022 until their final breakup in early 2023. Georgia then briefly dated New York-based lifestyle and hospitality entrepreneur Jesse Baer.

Harry Jowsey and Hassarati at Skybar in West Hollywood (R) and Dom Gabriel at the 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' LA screening (L). Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Gregg Deguire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Georgia Hassarati and Thomas Doherty's relationship continues to be low-key despite their Hollywood and reality TV fame.

