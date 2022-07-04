Who is Damiano David? Age, height, weight, partner, movies, profiles, net worth

Damiano David is the lead singer of the famous band Måneskin. His charisma, style, and vocal ability have significantly contributed to Måneskin's success. Despite Damiano having mainstream success because of his many talents, he still actively advocates for racial and LGBT rights. Does Damiano David have a partner?

While David was still in high school, his passion for music grew, and he made the unexpected decision to drop out of school and chase his dreams. His understanding parents offered their unwavering support, and though not much is known about his family, we know they are Italians.

Damiano David's profiles summary

Full name Damiano David Date of birth 8 January 1999 Age 23 as of 2022 Zodiac sign Capricorn Country of birth Rome, Italy Occupation Singer, songwriter Parents Daniele David and Rosa Scognamiglio Siblings Jacopo David Gender Straight Height 5 ft. 11 inches Weight 75kgs Partner Giorgia Soleri (2017–present) Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram

Damiano David's age

Damiano was born on 8 January 1999. In 2022, he celebrated his 23rd birthday. He was born in Rome, Italy, to Daniele David and Rosa Scognamigilio. David's brother is Jacopo; he has only one sibling. While growing up, the family travelled a lot. The travelling was because their parents worked as flight attendants, thus exposing them to diverse cultures.

High school

Damiano attended Montale high school but dropped out to pursue his music career. While at school, he played basketball; he states that being a basketball player taught him discipline. He has carried his discipline throughout his life, and it has helped him achieve success.

Career

The songwriter started singing at the tender age of six. While still in high school, he became friends with Victoria De Angelis and Thomas Raggi; little did they know that later, they would form the famous Måneskin band together.

Måneskin

Måneskin is an Italian glam rock band formed in 2016. Surprisingly, when Damiano first tried out for the Måneskin band, he was rejected, but due to his relentless persistence, he was eventually allowed into the band.

The band name comes from a Danish word meaning moonlight, inspired by one of the band members, Victoria De Angelis, who comes from a Danish heritage. Måneskin has four members, Damiano David, Victoria, Ethan Torchio and Thomas Raggi.

Albums and TV shows

Måneskin rose to fame after participating in an Italian version of the talent show X-factor, where they emerged second. Soon after, they released their first studio album, Il Ballo Della Vita, in 2018.

They spent 2018 and 2019 touring, then released their second album, Teatro d'ira: Vol. I in 2021. Måneskin then competed in the Sanremo music festival in May 2021, a television contest in Italy. Finally, they clinched their first competition win at the festival.

Damiano David's band went on to participate and compete in the 65th edition of the Euro Vision song contest, where they represented Italy. Against 38 competitive countries, Måneskin blew the crowd away and won the competition with the song, Ziti e buonu.

Damiano David's movies

Damiano is not a one-trick pony; he has done a voice-over in Cruella as the character of Jeffrey in the Italian dub of the movie, as well as singing a cover of the sing, I wanna be your dog. Furthermore, the band appeared in a documentary film; This is Måneskin (2018).

Damiano David's partner

The talented rocker is in a long-term relationship with the gorgeous Italian model and influencer Giorgia Soler. Damiano and Giorgia have been in a relationship since 2017.

Damiano David's net worth

As the lead singer of Måneskin, Damiano has been credited for being the reason why the band has become popular, won several competitions, and made it to the hall of fame. Furthermore, due to his superior musical skills, David Damiano's net worth is a whopping $4 million, according to reports.

Social media

Damiano is active on Instagram with a verified profile. As of 11 July 2022, he has 5.1 followers. He does not have an active Twitter account; however, his band regularly posts on TikTok.

Which Måneskin song went viral?

Surprisingly, you may have heard a cover that Måneskin did of Beggin by The Four Seasons and Frankie Valli. The sound went viral on all social media websites in 2021 and further shot Måneskin into global fame.

Damiano David's weight and height

His charisma, personality and talent are not the only things that have attracted fans. Damiano David's height is 5 ft. and 11 inches. With a weight of 75 kgs, brown eyes and brown hair, it is pretty apparent why fans are crazy about him.

Damiano David has a couple of tattoos. There are wings on his back and Måneskin's debut album, Il Ballo Della vita, on his chest.

Damiano David's gender

Damiano has stated in numerous interviews that he identifies as straight but curious.

Latest news

After participating in Euro Vision 2021, Damiano was spotted leaning on a table in what looked like he was sniffing something; he was then accused of using banned substances in the final. The speculation was, however, shut down after negative test results from all band members.

David Damiano is a true rockstar embodying the great rockstars of the 50s and 60s. His voice transports listeners back in time, explaining why he has won several competitions with his now worldwide famous band, Måneskin.

