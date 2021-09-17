Steven Tyler: net worth, age, children, wife, movies and TV shows

Some say music artistry is something one is born with; for others, it is developed. For Steven, it would be a combination of the two. The transition from classical music to producing hard rock, heavy metal, blues rock, glam metal, and country rock must be amazing! Do you know what Steven Tyler's net worth is?

Steven Tyler at the Steven Tyler's Third Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janies Fund presented by Live Nation at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jean Baptiste

Source: Getty Images

For years, the rock star graced many big stages, and one of them would be the 62nd Grammy Awards. In addition, he has ventured into many entertainment channels, including movies and TV shows. So, what happened to Steven Tyler? Stick around to find out this and more.

Steven Tyler's profile summary

Birth name: Steven Victor Tallarico

Steven Victor Tallarico Nickname: The Demon of Screamin'

The Demon of Screamin' Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, U.S.A

Manhattan, New York, U.S.A Date of birth: 26th March 1948

26th March 1948 Steven Tyler age: 73 years as of 2021

73 years as of 2021 Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Gender: Male

Male Nationality: American

American Spouse: Aimee Preston

Aimee Preston Marital status: Dating

Dating Steven Tyler kids: Liv, Mia, Chelsea, Taj Monroe Tallarico

Liv, Mia, Chelsea, Taj Monroe Tallarico Parents: Susan Ray and Victor A. Tallarico

Susan Ray and Victor A. Tallarico Siblings: Lynda

Lynda Education: Roosevelt High School and Quintano's School for Young Professionals

Roosevelt High School and Quintano's School for Young Professionals Profession: Singer, songwriter, musician, actor, television personality

Singer, songwriter, musician, actor, television personality Steven Tyler music groups: Aerosmith, Chain Reaction, Ringo & His All-Starr Band and Kings of Chaos

Aerosmith, Chain Reaction, Ringo & His All-Starr Band and Kings of Chaos Genre: Hard rock, heavy metal, blues rock, glam metal, country rock

Hard rock, heavy metal, blues rock, glam metal, country rock Instruments: Vocals, piano, harmonica, drum

Vocals, piano, harmonica, drum Net worth: $150 million

$150 million Facebook: @steventyler

@steventyler Instagram: @iamstevent

@iamstevent Twitter:@iamstevent

Steven Tyler attends the premiere of the 20th Century Fox's Ad Astra at The Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Steven Tyler's biography

How old is Steven Tyler? As of 2021, the hard rock musician is 73 years old. The star was born in Manhattan, New York U.S.A on 26th March 1948 at Stuyvesant Polyclinic. When he was three years old, his family moved to The Bronx, and when he was nine, they moved to 100 Pembrook Drive in Northeast Yonkers. The rockstar was born to Susan Ray, a secretary, and Victor A. Tallarico, a pianist and musician.

Tallarico has mixed European ancestry, where his father was of Italian and German descent, whereas his mother was of Ukrainian and English descent. The artist went to Roosevelt High School; however, he did not graduate and was expelled for substance abuse. Instead, he joined Quintano's School for Young Professionals, from which he graduated.

Is Steven Tyler married?

The Dream On singer has been married twice and has had a broken engagement, but the current question is, who is Steven Tyler's current wife? The hit singer is currently dating Aimee Preston, and the two have been publicly in some award ceremonies.

Aimee Preston (L) and Steven Tyler attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Photo: Presley Ann

Source: Getty Images

Career

Steven Tyler was destined to sing, and his passion for music began at a young age. His father greatly influenced him since he was a classical musician and pianist who taught music at Cardinal Spellman High School in The Bronx.

Steven Tyler band Aerosmith was one of his first works. He was among the founding members, and the band ruled the stages for years.

Steven Tyler's songs

The musician has a long list of songs that he has done. Some of the songs he has released over the years include:

I Don't Want to Miss a Thing

Dream On

Cryin'

Crazy

Livin' On The Edge

Amazing

Eat The Rich

Girls of Summer

Aerosmith performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Steven Tyler's movies and TV shows

Tallarico's television presence in films and TV shows has been there for decades. He has been in the following films and TV shows:

1978: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band as Member of the Future Villain Band

1988: The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years as Himself

1991: The Simpsons: Flaming Moe's episode as Himself (voiceover)

episode as Himself (voiceover) 1993: Wayne's World 2 as Himself

2001: Saturday Night Live: Musical guest as Himself

2002: Lizzie McGuire as Father Christmas/Himself

2004: The Polar Express as Elf Lieutenant / Elf Singer

2004: Goodnight Joseph Parker as Sammy

2003–2006: Two and a Half Men as Himself (two episodes)

2009: Chris Botti In Boston as Himself

2010: The Wonder Pets: Adventures in Wonderland as The Mad Hatter

2011: American Idol as Himself (judge)

2013: Epic as Nim Galuu (voiceover)

2013: Miss Universe 2013 as Himself

2013: Top Gear as Himself

2015: Nashville as Himself

Steven Tyler of music group Aerosmith performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Where is Steven Tyler right now?

This year, Tallarico celebrated his 73rd birthday, which marked more than five decades of being a passionate Rock star musician. Unfortunately, over the years, the star has had some issues with his health, leaving many to wonder, what disease does Steven Tyler have? In 2003, Tallarico was diagnosed with Hepatitis C.

Net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tallarico's value is $150 million. His net worth comes from his years in the entertainment industry and has largely been accumulated over the years.

Over the years, Steven Tyler's net worth has grown exponentially and would give him a comfortable life even in the years to come.

