Adin Ross's net worth, age, height, girlfriend, channels, merch, profiles

Adin Ross is an American Twitch streamer and YouTube celebrity. On his channels, he gained notoriety by live-streaming himself playing video games such as Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K, and IRL content. Since then, Adin Rose's net worth has had a significant increase.

Adin Ross went from a humble beginning to one of the top five Twitch personalities in only a few weeks. However, after spending the majority of the year at the pinnacle of live streaming, going through his struggles and scandals along the way, unfortunately, Ross is considering quitting his Twitch streaming career.

Adin Ross's profile summary and bio

Full name : Adin Ross

: Adin Ross Nickname : Adin2Huncho

: Adin2Huncho Age : 21 years old

: 21 years old Date of birth : 11th of October, 2000

: 11th of October, 2000 Place of birth : Boca Raton, Florida, United States

: Boca Raton, Florida, United States Present residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality : American

: American Education : Woodlake Union High School

: Woodlake Union High School Profession : YouTuber, Twitch gamer, and online streamer

: YouTuber, Twitch gamer, and online streamer Games : NBA 2k, Roblox, and Grand Theft Auto V

: NBA 2k, Roblox, and Grand Theft Auto V Sibling : Naomi Ross

: Naomi Ross Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Height : 178 meters

: 178 meters Weight : 150 lbs

: 150 lbs Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Instagram handle: @adinross

@adinross Twitch handle: @adinross

@adinross Adin Ross's Twitter handle: @adinross

@adinross Youtube channel : @Adin Live, @Extra Adin, @Adin Ross

: @Adin Live, @Extra Adin, @Adin Ross Net worth: $2 million

Background information

Adin is an American Twitch streamer. He was born in Boca Raton, Florida, on the 11th of October, 2000. This means that Adin Ross's age is 21 years.

So, what nationality is Adin Ross? He is American. However, the details of his family remain unknown. Adin Ross's sister is called Noami. The YouTuber currently lives in Los Angeles, California.

Interestingly, he had a strong interest in online gaming from adolescence and has always aspired to be a professional gamer in the future. The American streamer had his high school at the Woodlake Union High School.

Net worth

Adin Ross's net worth was estimated at $500,000 in 2020. However, in 2021, it has risen to $2 million, which is a huge feat! The source of the YouTuber's wealth comes from subscriptions to YouTube adverts, amongst others.

However, it is difficult to say how much he earns from Twitch's subscriptions because the social platform keeps subscribers' figures private. So, how did he start? The Twitch streamer got his start as a YouTuber. On the 15th of August, 2014, Adin Ross's channel on YouTube, Adin, which he later renamed Adin Live, was created. However, on the 8th of September, 2019, he began uploading videos after a 5-year gap.

What does Adin Ross stream on?

The Twitch streamer is known for posting gaming videos with most clips from Twitch streams. He became a member of the NBA 2K club named Always Excelling, where he met Bronny James. Afterwards, he rose to prominence after playing NBA 2K20 alongside James and participating in wager matches with other streamers and YouTubers.

After becoming dissatisfied with NBA 2K21 and its producers in November 2020, Ross launched the Twitter hashtag #make2kfunagain, which quickly became the most popular trending topic on the platform.

In addition, Ross began holding e-dating streams around the same time when individuals strive to find a date using Adin Ross's Discord channel. Good enough, this move helped his Twitch account flourish even more.

On the 10th of May, 2021, Ross announced that he would donate 20% of his Twitch money to a charity of his audience's choice each month. The popular Twitch streamer currently has over 5.1 million followers. So, is Adin Ross streaming tonight? The best way to know this is to follow him on his Twitch channel for the latest updates.

A giant stride

In January 2021, Ross announced his GTA V server, SSB Wrld, which was to be played by xQc, Nav, and Travis Scott, among others. The following month, he became the first creator to be revealed to be in the collective Clout Gang 2.0 together with FaZe Banks and Mike Majlak.

However, because he could not follow up on another hot tub stream, some fans began to see him as a scammer. After a few misunderstandings with rapper Foolio, which he tried to settle, Twitch banned him on the 10th of April, 2021, after YouTuber Zias answered a phone call and called him a "faggot."

Adin Ross's merch

As an internet sensation with significant followings on social media, The live streamer also makes money through his merch, which is available on major online stores, including Amazon. There are T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatshirts, among others, for purchase.

Relationship

There have been rumours lurking around social media about Adin Ross's girlfriend. He has been linked to dating Corinna Kopf, a well-known social media influencer. However, the streamer made an appearance on the 15th of July, 2021, on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, where he debunked the news of dating the social influencers. Nevertheless, he admitted that he is in a relationship.

Body statistics

The celebrity stands tall when it comes to height. Adin Ross's height is 5 feet and 10 inches. So, what does Adin Ross weigh? He weighs around 68 kilograms. He has short dark brown hair and intriguing black eyes.

Adin Rose is one of the few Americans that have risen to stardom within a short space of time. Interestingly, he enjoys what he is doing and the gaming career he has always wished for since his childhood. Currently, Adin Rose's net worth of about $2 million in 2021 is a laudable success.

