Global site navigation

Full list of the most expensive schools in South Africa 2022
Study

Full list of the most expensive schools in South Africa 2022

by  Tiffany Akwasi Jackline Wangare

The South African education sector is quite vibrant, with thousands of schools offering primary, secondary, college, and university studies. Grade 1-10 education is compulsory, while grades 10-12 are optional. Like in numerous other countries, education institutions are classified into private and public facilities, with the former often tending to be the most expensive schools in South Africa.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

What are the top 10 best schools in South Africa?
A nice-looking school compound. Photo: pixabay.com, @Shoeb Khan
Source: UGC

Sending one's child to school in South Africa costs anything from zero fees to hundreds of thousands of Rand per year. Parents and guardians are exempt from paying school fees in some of the country's poorest regions.

The most expensive schools in South Africa

Here is a look at Mzansi's most expensive schools in 2022.

Boarding schools

Typically, boarding institutions tend to be more expensive than their day counterparts. This is often attributable to the extra costs associated with student accommodation. Here is a look at South Africa's most expensive boarding schools, provinces, and annual fees.

Read also

Who is Hulisani Ravele? Age, baby, partner, profiles, net worth

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

SchoolProvinceAnnual fees
Hilton CollegeKwaZulu-NatalR343,155
MichaelhouseKwaZulu-NatalR328,000
St Andrew's CollegeEastern CapeR320,064
Roedean School for GirlsGauteng R310 994
St John's CollegeGauteng R304,995
Kearsney CollegeKwaZulu-NatalR303,710
St Mary'sGauteng R293,050
Bishops College Western CapeR289,700
St Alban’s CollegeGautengR287,850
St Andrew's School for Girls, SenderwoodGautengR287,850
St StithiansGautengR277,830
Diocesan School for GirlsEastern CapeR276,930
Kingswood CollegeEastern CapeR276,250
St Cyprian'sWestern CapeR264,300
St David's Marist InandaGautengR259,100
St Anne's Diocesan CollegeKwaZulu-Natal R252,420
St Martin's CollegeGautengR249,210
Bridge HouseGautengR248,700
Somerset CollegeWestern CapeR248,300
Crawford College North Coast KwaZulu-NatalR248,020
St Benedict's CollegeGauteng R240,320
Herschel GirlsWestern CapeR237,700
Durban Girls' CollegeKwaZulu-NatalR237,000
Treverton CollegeKwaZulu-NatalR234,960
Uplands CollegeMpumalangaR232,000
St Charles CollegeKwaZulu-Natal R230,100
Epworth High School for GirlsKwaZulu-Natal R224,727
Woodridge CollegeEastern CapeR222,793

Read also

Who is Gregory Mecher? Age, spouse, education, occupation, profiles, net worth

Day schools

What's the most expensive private school?
A beautiful school. Photo: pixabay.com, @12019
Source: UGC

While day schools are conventionally cheaper than boarding institutions, some can still be quite expensive. For example, the day institutions listed below all charge fees exceeding R100,000 per year, which is not cheap by any means.

SchoolProvinceAnnual fees
Kearsney CollegeKwaZulu-NatalR209,000
St John's CollegeGautengR179,933
Roedean School for GirlsGautengR176,204
Bishops College Cape TownWestern CapeR170,520
Clifton SchoolKwaZulu-NatalR167,798
Crawford College SandtonGautengR164,470
St Alban’s CollegeGautengR163,650
St Mary's, WaverlyGautengR163,550
St StithiansGautengR162,110
Cedarwood GautengR160,259
King David High GautengR160,200
Kingsmead CollegeGautengR158,478
Redhill SchoolutengR155,000
Crawford College La LuciaKwaZulu-NatalR153,850
St David's Marist InandaGautengR153,800
Crawford College LonehillGautengR150,120
SAHETIGautengR149,054
Beaulieu CollegeGautengR147,363
Crawford College PretoriaGautengR147,310
St Martins CollegeGautengR144,210
Kingswood CollegeEastern CapeR143,715
St Andrew's CollegeEastern CapeR143,064
St Cyprian'sWestern CapeR141,500
Brescia HouseGautengR139,200
Diocesan School for GirlsEastern CapeR138,758
St Anne's Diocesan CollegeKwaZulu-NatalR138,080
Herzlia High Western CapeR137,460
St Benedict's CollegeGautengR136,670
Woodridge CollegeEastern CapeR136,107

Read also

Who is Mona Monyane? Age, children, husband, education, profiles, net worth

Which are the top private schools in South Africa?

According to Matric, South Africa, these are the top 10 private schools in the country.

  • St Mary's DSG
  • Roedean School for Girls
  • Diocesan School for Girls
  • St Cyprian's
  • St Mary's Waverly
  • Bishops
  • Somerset College
  • The Wykeham Collegiate
  • St John's College
  • Michaelhouse

What are the most expensive schools in Gauteng?

What is the most expensive girl school in South Africa?
Buildings, lawns, and beautiful pavement in a school. Photo: pixabay.com, @12019
Source: UGC

Gauteng Province has numerous expensive learning institutions in both the boarding and day categories. Here are the province's most expensive schools and their annual fees.

  • Roedean School for Girls - R310,994
  • St John's College - R304,995
  • St Mary's - R293,050
  • St John's College - R179,933
  • Roedean School for Girls - R176,204

Which is the most expensive school in South Africa?

Hilton College, more commonly referred to as Hilton, is the most expensive school in South Africa. The boys' school is located near the town of Hilton in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. Annual fees for the 2022 academic year are a whopping R343 155.

Read also

Who is Brendah Dandala? All you need to know about Hlomla Dandala's wife

School fees in South Africa

How much is a private school in SA? Typically, sending your child to a good state-sponsored school costs anywhere from R8,000 to R20,000 yearly. These fees are relatively cheaper than private institutions, where average annual fees range between R30,000 and R70,000, with additional costs for boarders.

What is the most expensive girl school in South Africa?

The Roedean School for Girls is the most expensive South African girls' school. The institution was founded, in 1903, as a sister institution to the esteemed Roedean in Brighton, England. The 2022 annual fee is R310 994.

What's the most expensive private school?

The Institut auf dem Rosenberg in St Gallen, Switzerland, is the most expensive school in the world. The 2022 tuition and boarding fees add up to a whopping $150,000 (about R2.6 million).

Read also

Who is Mariah Riddlesprigger? Age, children, partner, education, profiles, net worth

The most expensive schools in South Africa are also among the most exclusive, with some limiting the number of students to a few hundred. These institutions are at the top of the country's education system and offer unrivaled tuition structures, learning facilities, co-curricular facilities, and general student experiences.

READ ALSO: What are the 15 most expensive cities in Africa in 2022?

Briefly.co.za recently published a list of the most expensive African cities. The continent has undergone drastic changes and development in the past few decades, with various countries and cities emerging as economic, financial, and tourism powerhouses.

As the African nations develop, the standards and cost of living in some of their cities continue to rise. Today, some African cities are as expensive as their European, Asian, or American counterparts. Some of the contributing factors include the cost of housing, transport, health, and education.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Hot:
Online view pixel