Full list of the most expensive schools in South Africa 2022

The South African education sector is quite vibrant, with thousands of schools offering primary, secondary, college, and university studies. Grade 1-10 education is compulsory, while grades 10-12 are optional. Like in numerous other countries, education institutions are classified into private and public facilities, with the former often tending to be the most expensive schools in South Africa.

Sending one's child to school in South Africa costs anything from zero fees to hundreds of thousands of Rand per year. Parents and guardians are exempt from paying school fees in some of the country's poorest regions.

The most expensive schools in South Africa

Here is a look at Mzansi's most expensive schools in 2022.

Boarding schools

Typically, boarding institutions tend to be more expensive than their day counterparts. This is often attributable to the extra costs associated with student accommodation. Here is a look at South Africa's most expensive boarding schools, provinces, and annual fees.

School Province Annual fees Hilton College KwaZulu-Natal R343,155 Michaelhouse KwaZulu-Natal R328,000 St Andrew's College Eastern Cape R320,064 Roedean School for Girls Gauteng R310 994 St John's College Gauteng R304,995 Kearsney College KwaZulu-Natal R303,710 St Mary's Gauteng R293,050 Bishops College Western Cape R289,700 St Alban’s College Gauteng R287,850 St Andrew's School for Girls, Senderwood Gauteng R287,850 St Stithians Gauteng R277,830 Diocesan School for Girls Eastern Cape R276,930 Kingswood College Eastern Cape R276,250 St Cyprian's Western Cape R264,300 St David's Marist Inanda Gauteng R259,100 St Anne's Diocesan College KwaZulu-Natal R252,420 St Martin's College Gauteng R249,210 Bridge House Gauteng R248,700 Somerset College Western Cape R248,300 Crawford College North Coast KwaZulu-Natal R248,020 St Benedict's College Gauteng R240,320 Herschel Girls Western Cape R237,700 Durban Girls' College KwaZulu-Natal R237,000 Treverton College KwaZulu-Natal R234,960 Uplands College Mpumalanga R232,000 St Charles College KwaZulu-Natal R230,100 Epworth High School for Girls KwaZulu-Natal R224,727 Woodridge College Eastern Cape R222,793

Day schools

While day schools are conventionally cheaper than boarding institutions, some can still be quite expensive. For example, the day institutions listed below all charge fees exceeding R100,000 per year, which is not cheap by any means.

School Province Annual fees Kearsney College KwaZulu-Natal R209,000 St John's College Gauteng R179,933 Roedean School for Girls Gauteng R176,204 Bishops College Cape Town Western Cape R170,520 Clifton School KwaZulu-Natal R167,798 Crawford College Sandton Gauteng R164,470 St Alban’s College Gauteng R163,650 St Mary's, Waverly Gauteng R163,550 St Stithians Gauteng R162,110 Cedarwood Gauteng R160,259 King David High Gauteng R160,200 Kingsmead College Gauteng R158,478 Redhill School uteng R155,000 Crawford College La Lucia KwaZulu-Natal R153,850 St David's Marist Inanda Gauteng R153,800 Crawford College Lonehill Gauteng R150,120 SAHETI Gauteng R149,054 Beaulieu College Gauteng R147,363 Crawford College Pretoria Gauteng R147,310 St Martins College Gauteng R144,210 Kingswood College Eastern Cape R143,715 St Andrew's College Eastern Cape R143,064 St Cyprian's Western Cape R141,500 Brescia House Gauteng R139,200 Diocesan School for Girls Eastern Cape R138,758 St Anne's Diocesan College KwaZulu-Natal R138,080 Herzlia High Western Cape R137,460 St Benedict's College Gauteng R136,670 Woodridge College Eastern Cape R136,107

Which are the top private schools in South Africa?

According to Matric, South Africa, these are the top 10 private schools in the country.

St Mary's DSG

Roedean School for Girls

Diocesan School for Girls

St Cyprian's

St Mary's Waverly

Bishops

Somerset College

The Wykeham Collegiate

St John's College

Michaelhouse

What are the most expensive schools in Gauteng?

Gauteng Province has numerous expensive learning institutions in both the boarding and day categories. Here are the province's most expensive schools and their annual fees.

Roedean School for Girls - R310,994

St John's College - R304,995

St Mary's - R293,050

St John's College - R179,933

Roedean School for Girls - R176,204

Which is the most expensive school in South Africa?

Hilton College, more commonly referred to as Hilton, is the most expensive school in South Africa. The boys' school is located near the town of Hilton in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. Annual fees for the 2022 academic year are a whopping R343 155.

School fees in South Africa

How much is a private school in SA? Typically, sending your child to a good state-sponsored school costs anywhere from R8,000 to R20,000 yearly. These fees are relatively cheaper than private institutions, where average annual fees range between R30,000 and R70,000, with additional costs for boarders.

What is the most expensive girl school in South Africa?

The Roedean School for Girls is the most expensive South African girls' school. The institution was founded, in 1903, as a sister institution to the esteemed Roedean in Brighton, England. The 2022 annual fee is R310 994.

What's the most expensive private school?

The Institut auf dem Rosenberg in St Gallen, Switzerland, is the most expensive school in the world. The 2022 tuition and boarding fees add up to a whopping $150,000 (about R2.6 million).

The most expensive schools in South Africa are also among the most exclusive, with some limiting the number of students to a few hundred. These institutions are at the top of the country's education system and offer unrivaled tuition structures, learning facilities, co-curricular facilities, and general student experiences.

