Full list of the most expensive schools in South Africa 2022
The South African education sector is quite vibrant, with thousands of schools offering primary, secondary, college, and university studies. Grade 1-10 education is compulsory, while grades 10-12 are optional. Like in numerous other countries, education institutions are classified into private and public facilities, with the former often tending to be the most expensive schools in South Africa.
Sending one's child to school in South Africa costs anything from zero fees to hundreds of thousands of Rand per year. Parents and guardians are exempt from paying school fees in some of the country's poorest regions.
The most expensive schools in South Africa
Here is a look at Mzansi's most expensive schools in 2022.
Boarding schools
Typically, boarding institutions tend to be more expensive than their day counterparts. This is often attributable to the extra costs associated with student accommodation. Here is a look at South Africa's most expensive boarding schools, provinces, and annual fees.
|School
|Province
|Annual fees
|Hilton College
|KwaZulu-Natal
|R343,155
|Michaelhouse
|KwaZulu-Natal
|R328,000
|St Andrew's College
|Eastern Cape
|R320,064
|Roedean School for Girls
|Gauteng
|R310 994
|St John's College
|Gauteng
|R304,995
|Kearsney College
|KwaZulu-Natal
|R303,710
|St Mary's
|Gauteng
|R293,050
|Bishops College
|Western Cape
|R289,700
|St Alban’s College
|Gauteng
|R287,850
|St Andrew's School for Girls, Senderwood
|Gauteng
|R287,850
|St Stithians
|Gauteng
|R277,830
|Diocesan School for Girls
|Eastern Cape
|R276,930
|Kingswood College
|Eastern Cape
|R276,250
|St Cyprian's
|Western Cape
|R264,300
|St David's Marist Inanda
|Gauteng
|R259,100
|St Anne's Diocesan College
|KwaZulu-Natal
|R252,420
|St Martin's College
|Gauteng
|R249,210
|Bridge House
|Gauteng
|R248,700
|Somerset College
|Western Cape
|R248,300
|Crawford College North Coast
|KwaZulu-Natal
|R248,020
|St Benedict's College
|Gauteng
|R240,320
|Herschel Girls
|Western Cape
|R237,700
|Durban Girls' College
|KwaZulu-Natal
|R237,000
|Treverton College
|KwaZulu-Natal
|R234,960
|Uplands College
|Mpumalanga
|R232,000
|St Charles College
|KwaZulu-Natal
|R230,100
|Epworth High School for Girls
|KwaZulu-Natal
|R224,727
|Woodridge College
|Eastern Cape
|R222,793
Day schools
While day schools are conventionally cheaper than boarding institutions, some can still be quite expensive. For example, the day institutions listed below all charge fees exceeding R100,000 per year, which is not cheap by any means.
|School
|Province
|Annual fees
|Kearsney College
|KwaZulu-Natal
|R209,000
|St John's College
|Gauteng
|R179,933
|Roedean School for Girls
|Gauteng
|R176,204
|Bishops College Cape Town
|Western Cape
|R170,520
|Clifton School
|KwaZulu-Natal
|R167,798
|Crawford College Sandton
|Gauteng
|R164,470
|St Alban’s College
|Gauteng
|R163,650
|St Mary's, Waverly
|Gauteng
|R163,550
|St Stithians
|Gauteng
|R162,110
|Cedarwood
|Gauteng
|R160,259
|King David High
|Gauteng
|R160,200
|Kingsmead College
|Gauteng
|R158,478
|Redhill School
|uteng
|R155,000
|Crawford College La Lucia
|KwaZulu-Natal
|R153,850
|St David's Marist Inanda
|Gauteng
|R153,800
|Crawford College Lonehill
|Gauteng
|R150,120
|SAHETI
|Gauteng
|R149,054
|Beaulieu College
|Gauteng
|R147,363
|Crawford College Pretoria
|Gauteng
|R147,310
|St Martins College
|Gauteng
|R144,210
|Kingswood College
|Eastern Cape
|R143,715
|St Andrew's College
|Eastern Cape
|R143,064
|St Cyprian's
|Western Cape
|R141,500
|Brescia House
|Gauteng
|R139,200
|Diocesan School for Girls
|Eastern Cape
|R138,758
|St Anne's Diocesan College
|KwaZulu-Natal
|R138,080
|Herzlia High
|Western Cape
|R137,460
|St Benedict's College
|Gauteng
|R136,670
|Woodridge College
|Eastern Cape
|R136,107
Which are the top private schools in South Africa?
According to Matric, South Africa, these are the top 10 private schools in the country.
- St Mary's DSG
- Roedean School for Girls
- Diocesan School for Girls
- St Cyprian's
- St Mary's Waverly
- Bishops
- Somerset College
- The Wykeham Collegiate
- St John's College
- Michaelhouse
What are the most expensive schools in Gauteng?
Gauteng Province has numerous expensive learning institutions in both the boarding and day categories. Here are the province's most expensive schools and their annual fees.
- Roedean School for Girls - R310,994
- St John's College - R304,995
- St Mary's - R293,050
- St John's College - R179,933
- Roedean School for Girls - R176,204
Which is the most expensive school in South Africa?
Hilton College, more commonly referred to as Hilton, is the most expensive school in South Africa. The boys' school is located near the town of Hilton in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. Annual fees for the 2022 academic year are a whopping R343 155.
School fees in South Africa
How much is a private school in SA? Typically, sending your child to a good state-sponsored school costs anywhere from R8,000 to R20,000 yearly. These fees are relatively cheaper than private institutions, where average annual fees range between R30,000 and R70,000, with additional costs for boarders.
What is the most expensive girl school in South Africa?
The Roedean School for Girls is the most expensive South African girls' school. The institution was founded, in 1903, as a sister institution to the esteemed Roedean in Brighton, England. The 2022 annual fee is R310 994.
What's the most expensive private school?
The Institut auf dem Rosenberg in St Gallen, Switzerland, is the most expensive school in the world. The 2022 tuition and boarding fees add up to a whopping $150,000 (about R2.6 million).
The most expensive schools in South Africa are also among the most exclusive, with some limiting the number of students to a few hundred. These institutions are at the top of the country's education system and offer unrivaled tuition structures, learning facilities, co-curricular facilities, and general student experiences.
