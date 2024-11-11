Lecturer salary in South Africa: How much do they earn in 2024?

Lecturers provide an essential service by educating curious minds at a tertiary level. How much do lecturers earn in South Africa? Qualified lecturers can read on for details on the expected lecturer salary in South Africa as of 2024 and other essential information regarding the profession.

The average lecturer’s salary in South Africa is considered competitive depending on the area of experience and institution worked at. Photo: skynesher and Kerkez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

According to a demographic profile by the Department of Higher Education and Training, there were 3,199 professors in South African universities in 2000. By 2017, the number had increased to 4,484, a 40.2% increase.

This increase shows an apparent demand and need for qualified lecturers nationwide, with the market increasing annually. What is the expected lecturer salary in South Africa for those entering the profession?

Lecturer's salary in South Africa as of 2024

How much are lecturers paid in South Africa? A lecturer's salary depends on various factors, including where the lecturer is employed, where they are located, and their experience. Indeed reports an average value of R14,891 monthly in South Africa for the respected profession.

Experience-based values

However, this is a broad, standard value that does not consider the abovementioned values. The expected junior lecturer salary in South Africa varies depending on location and institution, with the Central University of Technology (CUT) in the Free State reporting an hourly income of R247.00 for part-time lecturers.

The same PDF document by CUT referenced above reports a value of R874,197.00 annually for their senior lecturers. Glassdoor manually reports the average senior lecturer's salary in South Africa as R835,800.00, correlating with CUT's values.

Indeed reported an average value of R14,891 monthly in South Africa. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

Location-based values

According to values by Indeed, the following values are the average monthly income of some of South Africa's major cities, based on the average value of the job vacancies in the area:

Area Monthly income Bloemfontein, Free State R50,212.00 Cape Town, Western Cape R22,797.00 Johannesburg, Gauteng R20,533.00 Durban, KwaZulu-Natal R10,457.00 Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape R8,548.00

Some values have a higher reported average due to limited vacancies, which limits comparison figures. An authority source has not confirmed all values noted above, but values reported by industry leaders were used as a reference.

How much do UJ lecturers earn?

The average university lecturer's salary largely varies depending on the institution. According to The University of Johannesburg's PDF form highlighting budgets for 2022 salaries, the average UJ lecturer's salary is R39,958.76 monthly.

It is important to note these values change depending on the following factors:

Employment type

Hourly or monthly fee

Department

How much do TVET lecturers earn?

According to Indeed, the average Ekurhuleni West TVET College lecturer's salary is R307,824.00 annually. This value is 31% below the national average and may vary depending on the TVET College's location and the employee's experience.

Major South African cities may provide slightly higher salaries than smaller cities. Photo: Hill Street Studios

Source: Getty Images

How much do lecturers earn at UCT?

Another Indeed article reported the average lecturer's salary at UCT (University of Cape Town) as R605,204.00 annually. This salary is 36% above the national average.

How much does a Lecturer with a PhD earn?

PhD stands for Doctor of Philosophy, which is the highest postgraduate achievement. Payscale reports that the average PhD lecturer's monthly salary in South Africa is R420,620.00, ranging from R122,00.00 to R740,000.00.

Benefits of becoming a lecturer

If you are wondering whether the career path is for you, here are some of the most widely reported benefits of the in-demand profession:

Emotionally rewarding: One of the most significant benefits is the reward that comes with educating curious minds on relevant topics and assisting them with valuable guidance when necessary.

One of the most significant benefits is the reward that comes with educating curious minds on relevant topics and assisting them with valuable guidance when necessary. Further training: Some tertiary institutions do not require a teaching background and may offer career training if you have the relevant minimum qualifications, including a degree in the department you will teach within.

Some tertiary institutions do not require a teaching background and may offer career training if you have the relevant minimum qualifications, including a degree in the department you will teach within. Career development: As lecturers learn essential skills through training or relevant research when required, they become more respected figures in their fields through more education and experience.

As lecturers learn essential skills through training or relevant research when required, they become more respected figures in their fields through more education and experience. Flexible working hours: Educating students at a tertiary level allows you to take the same holidays and times off when the students are not at the campus if your classes are limited on a specific day or if there is remote learning.

Educating students at a tertiary level allows you to take the same holidays and times off when the students are not at the campus if your classes are limited on a specific day or if there is remote learning. Professional autonomy: Unlike primary and secondary educational systems, tertiary lecturers have more autonomy regarding how they wish to present the information to their students and overall educational approach.

Apart from a competitive salary, there are other benefits to taking up the profession, including emotional fulfilment. Photo: PixelsEffect

Source: Getty Images

Cons of becoming a lecturer

All careers have pros and cons, with the lecturer profession no exception. Here are the most agreed-upon downfalls to the career:

Competitive field: It may be challenging to find a job in your area as it is highly competitive.

It may be challenging to find a job in your area as it is highly competitive. Expected salary: If you find an available position in your area, you may struggle to find one that offers the salary you are hoping for, as the income depends on the area's average income and the salary offered by tertiary institutions.

If you find an available position in your area, you may struggle to find one that offers the salary you are hoping for, as the income depends on the area's average income and the salary offered by tertiary institutions. Extended hours: Although the career provides various holidays and breaks throughout the year, the work itself may be time-consuming, considering the administrative work that goes into it.

The average lecturer's salary near you may drastically vary in other areas around South Africa. Factors including experience and institution also impact the monthly income value, but the profession's average expected income is still considered considerable.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Truck driver salary in South Africa: What to expect

The truck driver profession is in high demand in South Africa, with a growing demand for truck drivers needed nationally. Briefly.co.za wrote an article about what kind of income you can expect when taking up the profession.

What is the expected truck driver salary in South Africa? Here is what to expect regarding salaries as of 2024 and other valuable details about the profession.

Source: Briefly News