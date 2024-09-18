Cardiologist salary and duties in South Africa for 2024

Becoming a cardiologist means you will be joining a sought-after profession with a lucrative income. The academic requirements are strict, but the income and personal fulfilment make the job worthwhile. This article explores everything about a cardiologist's salary and duties in South Africa.

Cardiologists play crucial roles in ensuring the well-being of their patients. Photo: @Peter Dazeley (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cardiologists save lives by diagnosing, prescribing, and developing treatment procedures for their heart and cardiovascular patients. Pursuing a career in this field allows one to follow a job where one can gain fulfilment and earn competitive salaries while saving lives.

What is a cardiologist's salary in South Africa for 2024?

Various online sources report the average salary of a cardiologist differently. According to Talent, the average cardiologist's salary in South Africa is R15,500 per month or an hourly rate of R102. It also reports an annual salary of R130,500 for entry-level cardiologists, while highly experienced cardiologists earn up to R381,250 annually.

On the other hand, Salary Experts report an average gross salary of R2,652,192 or an equivalent hourly rate of R1,275. They also earn an average bonus of R199,175. Payscale reports an average of R569,695 every year.

According to Inquiry Salary, a cardiologist's monthly salary ranges between R9,000 and R29,100, with an average of R19,050.

Among the world’s top heart transplant surgeons, is Dr. Valluvan, who is the Chair of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the University of Chicago. In an interview with Surgeon Agent, Dr. Valluvan explained why he is passionate about cardiology, he said:

Cardiology just grabbed me. It's about physiology, it's about life and death, it's about making life changing decisions every second. Every stitch that you place can be the difference between life and death. Being able to take care of someone who is dying and bringing them back to life is absolutely alluring.

Close-up of a doctor attaching electrodes on patient's chest to monitor electrocardiogram in clinic. Photo by Luis Alvarez

Source: Original

What is the highest-paid cardiologist?

A Doctorate-Degree cardiologist(invasive) is the highest-paid doctor in South Africa because they have attained the highest level of education. According to the Economic Research Institute, the specialist earns an annual salary between R1,981,479 and R4,258,469.

The average pay is R3,110,642 annually and R1,496 an hour. Salary Expert also reports that a senior-level cardiologist (8+ years of experience) earns an average salary of R3,600,349.

How can you be a specialist cardiologist in South Africa?

Becoming a specialist cardiologist in South Africa entails specific qualifications. Some of these qualifications include;

Certificate (National Senior Certificate or National Certificate (V) with Bachelor's Degree Pass).

Bachelor's Degree (Bachelor of Medicine).

Post-graduate Degree (Master of Medicine in Cardiothoracic Surgery).

What subjects does a cardiologist need?

To pursue a career in cardiology, you must be competent in certain key subjects. These include;

Mathematics

English

Physical sciences/life sciences

Doctor showing patient test results on digital tablet. Photo by Ariel Skelley

Source: Getty Images

How many years does a cardiologist study?

According to the University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS), becoming a cardiologist takes at least 14 years of education and training. The study period includes;

A minimum of 4 years pursuing a bachelor's degree.

A 4-year post-graduate program.

A 3-year residency in Internal Medicine.

A 3-year cardiology fellowship program. Here, they get involved in cardiologist's duties and receive hands-on training.

FAQs

Cardiologists play crucial roles in ensuring the well-being of their patients. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the profession;

What is the cardiologist's salary per hour in South Africa?

A cardiologist's hourly salary in South Africa ranges between R102 and R1,496. This pay depends on experience, education level, and working region.

Cardiographer with heart model. Photo by Peter Dazeley

Source: Getty Images

How much is a cardiologist paid in South Africa?

The amount that a cardiologist receives in South Africa is flexible, as different sources report varying amounts. The average cardiologist's gross salary in South Africa is R2,652,130.

Is cardiology in demand in South Africa?

Cardiology is one of the most in-demand jobs. This is because the profession is very specialized and requires high entry-level qualifications. Additionally, it takes longer to become a specialized cardiologist, usually 10-15 years.

Where can you work as a cardiologist in South Africa?

Qualified cardiologists are in high demand and can work in clinics, public hospitals, and private hospitals. Additionally, they can opt to practice privately.

What do cardiologists do?

Cardiologists are medical experts who specialize in diagnosing and treating disorders of the heart and cardiovascular system. They typically diagnose, prescribe medicines, and develop treatment procedures for their patients.

Red heart shape with stethoscope and patient heartbeat report and Healthcare business data graph growth. Photo by ipopba

Source: Getty Images

Quotes about cardiology and heart diseases

Below is a collection of quotes and saying about heart disease. They also contain advice from medical professionals about what you can do to prevent it.

Heart disease is a food-borne illness. — Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn

— Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn The most deadly disease truly is the failure of the heart . — Oscar Arias

. — Oscar Arias If you knew you could change your lifestyle and diet and avoid heart disease and other things, you should do it. — Laila Ali

— Laila Ali Make your decisions with your heart, and you'll end up with heart disease. — Havey Mackay

— Havey Mackay Exercise should be regarded as a tribute to the heart. — Gene Tunney

— Gene Tunney Take care of your body. It's the only place you have to live. — Jim Rohn

— Jim Rohn "It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver." — Mahatma Gandhi

Above is all you would love to know about a cardiologist's salary and duties in South Africa. The well-deserved salaries of these professionals and the ever-high demand for skilled heart specialists make it a lucrative profession. It also comes with the satisfaction of helping others.

DISCLAIMER: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ ALSO: Cybersecurity salary per month in South Africa

Briefly.co.za published an article about the monthly cybersecurity salary in South Africa. Cybersecurity is a rapidly growing field, especially with recent global technological advancements.

As a result of these advancements, cybercrime has also increased, putting professionals who help safeguard information systems in high demand. Cybersecurity experts receive attractive compensation compared to other professions in the country. This article explores the cybersecurity profession and its competitive salaries.

Source: Briefly News