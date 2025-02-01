Which cars are accepted by Uber in South Africa? Explore the full list

Uber has taken the world by storm since its inception, and South Africa is no exception. Since its services were offered, the number of cars used by the service has increased. Which cars are accepted by Uber in South Africa? Read on for the Uber car list in South Africa and other essential information.

Knowing what cars Uber accepts in South Africa is helpful for customers to know what cars they may ride in for what price and what potential drivers must own if they want to work for the company.

Which cars are accepted by Uber in South Africa?

Which cars are allowed for Uber? There is no exhaustive Uber vehicle list regarding Uber Go, as most models are accepted, with the following terms and conditions stated by Uber South Africa's website:

Hatchbacks will only be accepted using the Uber Go option.

will only be accepted using the Uber Go option. Four-door Hatchbacks must be three years old or newer (for example, in 2024, the oldest eligible vehicles would be from 2021.)

must be three years old or newer (for example, in 2024, the oldest eligible vehicles would be from 2021.) Four-door Sedans must be three years old or newer.

must be three years old or newer. Four-door SUVs must be three years old or newer.

must be three years old or newer. All vehicles must be equipped with ABS, passenger and driver airbag safety features.

Other available options

Uber Go is the cheapest option and only takes two people. If you have more passengers or want to ride in style, you can choose from the following services.

Uber X options

Uber X is a low-cost option for customers on the go and is a step up from Uber Go. You can use this service in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Durban and Cape Town with the following cars available:

Volkswagen Passat

Volkswagen Jetta

Nissan Almera

Suzuki Dzire

Kia Rio

Kia Cerato

Toyota Corolla Quest

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota CH-R

Hyundai Accent

Hyundai Grand i10

Hyundai Elantra

Honda Amaze

Uber Comfort options

This service is designed for passengers who would prefer to pay a little more for extra comfort and space, especially those who have a long commute. The following models are accepted for Uber Comfort drivers, available in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Durban and Cape Town:

Suzuki Ciaz

Volkswagen Polo Sedan

Nissan Almera

Kia Pegas

Honda Ballade

Fiat Tipo

Toyota Corolla (Excluding the Toyota Corolla Quest)

BMW X1

Audi Q3

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan X-Trail

Suzuki Grand Vitara

Suzuki Vitara

Toyota Corolla Cross

Toyota RAV4 - Toyota Fortuner

Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen Tiguan (Allspace)

Volkswagen Caddy

Ford Everest

Kia Sonet

Kia Seltos

Kia Sportage

Kia Sorento

Honda BR-V

Honda CR-V

Honda HR-V

Hyundai Grand Creta

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai Palisade

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Mitsubishi ASX

Mitsubishi Outlander

Mazda CX-3

Mazda CX-5

Chery Tiggo 7 and 8

Haval Jolion -Haval H6

Renault Koleos

Renault Duster

Renault Captur

Volvo XC40

Citroen C5

Range Rover Evoque

Uber XL

Need to get a group of people from A to B in style? You can choose from the following spacious cars available in Cape Town and Durban:

Toyota Rumion

Suzuki Ertiga

Suzuki XL6

Renault Triber

Mitsubishi Xpander

Uber Black

Uber Black cars offer customers a chance to enjoy the journey more than the destination, with the following Uber Black car list in South Africa available in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town:

BMW

Audi

Mercedes Benz

Lexus

Volvo

Jaguar

Land Rover

Uber vehicle requirements in South Africa

Uber Go, Uber XL, and Uber Van cars are all required to adhere to the following Uber requirements for drivers:

All car models must be three years or newer from the start date (including Uber Go, Uber Comfort, Uber Van, Uber X, and Uber XL).

must be from the start date (including Uber Go, Uber Comfort, Uber Van, Uber X, and Uber XL). Cars must be a five-door hatchback or four-door sedan, SUV or minivan .

. All cars must have the relevant safety measures mentioned above.

mentioned above. The car must be in good condition .

. There must be no cosmetic damage (for example, any paint scratches, scraped bumpers, or dings on the car's exterior).

(for example, any paint scratches, scraped bumpers, or dings on the car's exterior). The driver must have a valid driver's license.

Required documents

You must have an operator's card (double disc) and commercial vehicle insurance. To obtain the relevant documentation, you must include this information:

Comprehensive cover

Inception/start date

Name of insurer

Business use

Vehicle registration

Policy number

Vehicle inspection report (obtained from DEKRA)

New drivers must note that only Uber inspection reports from Dekra will be considered. A Roadworthy certificate is not required when applying.

South African Uber prices

Prices vary depending on various factors, including peak hour times, a high volume of requests due to significant events, or weather. The kind of service you use also significantly affects pricing.

For example, Uber Black car prices will be notably higher than Uber Go prices. The former offers comfort and style, and the other, while the latter provides practicality and affordability.

What type of vehicles can be used for Uber?

The kind of cars that the e-hail service accepts largely depends on the product option. The more expensive the product, the stricter the company is regarding the models used. Uber Go accepts the most models, while Uber Black and Uber XL are the most exclusive options.

What is the oldest car Uber will accept?

The South African Uber terms and conditions for the service state the model may only be up to three years old when applying for the first time. However, once successfully registered, the car may be used for up to eight years.

Does Uber take 2015 cars?

As of 2025, 2015 models may not be accepted by the e-hail service. This goes for all product options available.

Can you use a Mazda 3 for Uber?

For the Comfort option, you can use the Mazda Mazda CX-3 and Mazda Mazda CX-5. It may also be available under the Go products.

Answering the burning question of 'Which cars are accepted by Uber in South Africa?', the kind of cars accepted by Uber is determined by the products offered. More expensive service options are stricter, with the cheapest option being the most inclusive.

