Where is Bad Sisters filmed? Inside the show's picturesque locations

Bad Sisters features the five Garvey sisters, who go to great lengths to protect each other amid a murder investigation. With its breathtaking locations set in Ireland, the show keeps viewers coming back for more. Where was Bad Sisters filmed? According to Director Sharon Horgan:

The series is set in Dublin and filmed across other locations in my native Ireland. Although I left at 19, I have always desired to make something there. I wanted to share my hometown with the world!

Key takeaways

The Garvey sisters, Ursula , Becka , Bibi , Eve and Grace , live in Dublin.

, , , and , live in Dublin. The sisters plot murder while at the Forty Foot , Sandycove .

, . Malahide is home to the famous bar called Gibney's .

. Howth is an Irish village where the wealthy reside due to the area's captivating views.

Bad Sisters series profile summary

Genre Black comedy Based on Clan Developed by Brett Baer, Sharon Horgan and Dave Finkel Country of origin Ireland Original language English Production companies Merman, Caviar, 20th Television Number of series 2 Number of episodes 18 Network Apple TV+ Release date 19 August 2022-present

Where is Bad Sisters filmed?

Ireland's scenic landscapes help bring the show's storyline to life. From the relaxing beaches at Skerries to Malahide's picturesque streets and the magnificent houses in Howth, here are some stunning locations viewers can recognize on screen:

A tourist destination, Forty Foot serves as a meeting point for the Garvey sisters. During one of their link-ups, they plot against their abusive brother-in-law, John Paul.

During an October 2022 interview with GQ, Sharon revealed that the idea to film in this location sparked during a vacation with her sister-in-law.

I was watching some women swim in the freezing water and realised that this could be a scared place for the sisters to discuss their next moves.

However, when asked how filming at Forty Foot went down, she admitted:

At one point, I regretted my decision to settle with this location because we were getting borderline hypothermia. But when I watched the episodes, I realised it was part of the look and feel of it. The sacrifice was worthwhile!

Malahide: Where Becka and Matthew enjoy some romantic walks

During a November 2024 interview with Expedia, Horgan revealed why she held the filming location close to her heart, stating:

As a child, I would accompany my father to deliver turkeys at the Malahide Grand Hotel. We played tennis and had ice cream.

A pivotal scene taken at this location was the walk between love interests Matthew and Becka under the area's twinkling lights. Known for its cosy joints and pubs, Malahide serves as a location for some of the significant conversations that shape the show's plot.

Skerries, County Dublin: Where the seals are constantly honking their heads off

This is a seaside town north of Dublin. It is home to two beaches where endless water activities, including kayaking, takes place.

The historical windmills in the area are prominent in a scene where one of the sisters walks around deep in thought. If you are planning to take a trip to Skerries, visit the pubs along the harbour and order a seafood chowder for a memorable experience, per Sharon's recommendation.

Howth, County Dublin: Where Sharon Horgan's character Eva lives

Located 25 minutes from Dublin, Howth is renowned for its scenic cliffs. One of the sisters takes a walk along the harbour, reflecting on the consequences of a life-changing event that had happened.

Although the house where Bad Sisters was filmed has since been demolished, the director advises a visit to the surrounding area for an unforgettable experience.

I was not conversant with the area beforehand, but its views are to die for.

Other filming locations

Although the above sites dominated the series’ scenes, there are other places where filming took place. They include:

The Shelbourne Dublin

County Wicklow

Warrenpoint, County Down, Northern Ireland

Fingal County Council

FAQs

Bad Sisters has bagged several accolades, including a Peabody Award, an Irish Film & Television Award and a British Academy Television Craft Award. Here are some frequently asked questions about the series:

Where is the place they swim in Bad Sisters?

The Forty Foot is a popular seaside resort located in Sandycove, a suburb of Dublin, Ireland. This is where the sisters share some of their deepest secrets as they swim.

Where is Bibi's house in Bad Sisters?

Bibi's crib is located in Northern Ireland. The youngest of the Garvey sisters, she is responsible for convincing the other siblings to murder John Paul.

Why does Bibi wear an eye patch?

Sadly, Bibi lost an eye in a car accident caused by her brother-in-law. During the incident, a rosary on the dashboard pierced her eye.

Is Bad Sisters based on a true story?

Although the black comedy TV series is based on Malin-Sarah Gozin's Clan, it is not inspired by real-life events. Its storyline is a work of fiction.

What did John Paul do to Becka in Bad Sisters?

Before his death, Paul had disagreements with all the Garvey sisters: Eva because he mistreats her younger sister, Grace; Ursula because he blackmails her after discovering her extramarital affair; and Becka because he does not invest in her business as promised.

Bad Sisters filming locations were carefully selected, making it one of Sharon Horgan's finest masterpieces. The series, which first hit our screens in August 2022, was renewed for a second season by Apple TV+ in November 2022. The episodes began being released in November 2024.

