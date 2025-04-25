Meet Eric Church's wife: Everything about Katherine Blasingame

Eric Church's wife, Katherine Blasingame, is his greatest beacon of support. In 2015, at 39 weeks pregnant, she attended the Grammys in honour of her husband's nomination for an award. A mother of two, Katherine has mastered balancing parenthood and her husband's busy touring life.

My wife stays with me on the road. Although it sometimes gets hard, we try to find a quiet spot together sometime, somewhere, and that is usually enough.

Eric Church at the Omni Nashville Hotel in 2025 (L). The singer and his wife during the 2017 Best Cellars Wine Dinner (R). Photo: Tibrina Hobson, Jason Davis (modified by author)

Katherine Blasingame and Eric Church have enjoyed marital bliss for over a decade .

have enjoyed marital bliss for . Eric Church is an award-winning country music singer-songwriter .

. Despite her husband's prominence, Katherine prefers a life away from the limelight .

. The Church family currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee.

Katherine Blasingame's profile summary

Full name Katherine Blasingame Gender Female Date of birth 30 November 1979 Age 45 years old (As of April 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Adamsville, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5'5" (165 cm) Weight 58 kg (128 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Eric Church Children 2 Profession Music publisher, philanthropist

Katherine Blasingame got married to the love of her life at 28

During a June 2012 interview with Taste of Country, Church narrated how he first met Blasingame, saying:

Katherine was in the music business before I was. She was trying to hook me up to write with one of the writers she represented.

Katherine Church and her husband, Eric Church, during the 2013 Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Photo: Jason Merritt

The couple exchanged nuptials on 8 January 2008 at West Glow Resort in North Carolina. According to The Boot, Eric shared why they settled on the venue while speaking to CMT in the same year.

We vacationed there last year and fell in love with the place. We could not imagine a more perfect spot to get married in the presence of our family.

Eric Church wrote a song for Katherine for their wedding

The famous country singer, Eric gave his wife a special performance during the ceremony. His song, You Make It Look So Easy, featured the lyrics, "You are my compass when I am lost and my anchor when I get tossed." In his interview with Taste of Country, Church revealed:

Katherine only heard the whole song during the wedding. She cried. That is me baring my soul there.

She lived up to her "for better or worse" wedding vows during his health struggles

In the summer of 2017, Eric underwent emergency surgery due to a clot in his chest. He told Rolling Stone of the life-threatening ordeal:

I was only thinking about my wife and kids and how I would make it back home to them. The following summer, Blasingame comforted her husband as he mourned the death of his younger brother, Brandon.

Eric Church and Katherine Blasingame during the 2012 CMT Awards in Franklin, Tennessee. Photo: Erika Goldring

Katherine Blasingame is a boy mom

Katherine and Church welcomed their first son, Boone McCoy, on 3 October 2011. However, the singer announced his birth three days later while speaking to People magazine.

I am blessed and grateful to have a healthy baby and mama. Everyone tells you what an amazing experience it is to be a parent, but words never do the feeling justice.

On 20 February 2015, Eric took to Facebook to update his fans on the arrival of their second child. He wrote:

Our son, Tennessee Hawkins, was born on 15 February 2015. We are enjoying this incredible journey despite not being able to sleep well.

Eric Church's wife and kids have joined him on tour

In July 2023, Church's family relived his career while visiting the Eric Church: Country Heart, Restless Soul exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

During an August interview with People, he narrated how his wife and kids have had the opportunity to witness firsthand what he does best, saying:

My sons practically grew up on the tour bus. For 2 and 3 months, they had already been on the road with us.

Katherine Church and Eric Church at the 2013 Grammy Awards (L). The singer during the #DestinationSound event in 2016 (R). Photo: Larry Busacca, Denise Truscello (modified by author)

Katherine Blasingame has worked in the music industry

Blasingame is one of the few people Eric turns to for musical advice. While speaking to Taste of Country, the Springsteen hitmaker revealed:

My wife is a music publisher. I bounce songs off her, and she knows how to be that sounding board.

She runs a nonprofit organisation alongside her husband

The pair launched The Chief Cares Fund in 2013 to help underprivileged families in North Carolina and Tennessee.

In addition, the foundation has also delivered Bibles to Haiti. Proceeds from the platinum tickets sold during Church's concerts help fund Human Society no-kill animal shelters.

FAQs

Katherine and Eric often grace red carpet events together. Below are some frequently asked questions about the Nashville power couple:

Are Eric Church and his wife still together?

The duo has been married since 2008. However, Church was previously engaged to a Spanish teacher. After the girl's dad tried to persuade him into a corporate career, he broke off their engagement.

How old is Eric Church?

Church (47 as of April 2025) was born on 3 May 1977 in Granite Falls, North Carolina, USA. His parents are Rita and Ken.

Eric and Katherine Church during the 2015 ACM Honors (L). The musician at the 17th Academy Of Country Music Honors in 2024 (R). Photo: Rick Diamond, Jason Kempin (modified by author)

Why does Eric Church wear sunglasses all the time?

The Record Year hitmaker wears sunglasses onstage to protect his eyes from the intense stage lighting, which can dry out his contacts. It is also a fashion trend for him.

How did Eric Church get his nickname?

Eric Church got the moniker Chief from his grandfather, who served as police chief for over three decades.

What is Eric Church's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eric is worth an estimated $40 million. His income primarily stems from his illustrious musical career.

Eric Church and his wife, Katherine Blasingame, have been married for 17 years. They are a testament that celebrity marriages can work.

Source: Briefly News