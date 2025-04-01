Who is Richard Gere's wife? Meet Alejandra Silva and discover their love story

Richard Gere's wife, Alejandra Silva, considers herself the luckiest woman in the world for marrying the Pretty Woman star. She told Hola! Magazine in 2019,

I never thought I'd find a man so perfect for me. I have no words to describe my happiness.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva during the Goya International Award photocall 2025 on February 07, 2025, in Granada, Spain (L). Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Carlos Alvarez (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Richard Gere married his third wife, Alejandra Silva , in a Buddhist ceremony in 2018.

, in a Buddhist ceremony in 2018. Alejandra's first husband was mining tycoon Govind Friedland.

Gere and Alejandra left the United States for Madrid, Spain, in late 2024 after welcoming two sons.

Alejandra Silva's profile summary

Full name Alejandra Maria Silva Garcia-Baquero Date of birth February 16, 1983 Age 42 years old as of March 2025 Place of birth A Coruña, Galicia, Spain Current residence Madrid, Spain Nationality Spanish Religion Buddhist Marital status Married Husband Richard Gere (2018 to date) Govind Friedland (2012-2015) Children Albert Friedland, Alexander, James Parents Ignacio Silva, Paola Garcia-Baquero Profession Publicist, entrepreneur, philanthropist Net worth $1.5 million—$5 million Social media Instagram

Richard Gere's wife, Alejandra Silva, grew up in Madrid

Alejandra Silva is a Spanish publicist and activist born in A Coruña, Galicia, Spain. Her father, Ignacio Silva Botas, is a businessman who previously served as the vice president of the Real Madrid Football Club from 1995 to 2000. He relocated his family to Madrid, where Alejandra studied before she moved overseas for work.

Five facts about Richard Gere's wife, Alejandra Silva. Photo: John Nacion on Getty Images (modified by author)

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva were family friends

The Runaway Bride actor met Alejandra Silva years earlier, before they reconnected in 2014 when they were both going through their respective divorces. Richard had gone to stay at Alejandra's family-owned Hotel Treville in Positano on the Amalfi Coast when their mutual friend introduced them.

The pair had a long-distance relationship before Alejandra relocated from Europe to New York to be closer to Gere. The Pretty Woman star asked Silva to marry him on her birthday in February 2018 during their trip to St Paul de Vence, South of France.

Alejandra and Richard Gere during the 20th Zurich Film Festival at Corso on October 08, 2024, in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo: Andreas Rentz

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva had a low-key Buddhist wedding

The Primal Fear actor and the Spanish native had a civil ceremony in April 2018 and later had a Buddhist wedding at Gere's ranch in New York City in May 2018. The couple's Indian-inspired ceremony featured tents imported from Jaipur and flowers with Tibetan flags.

The bride and groom drove to the venue in a tuk-tuk. Alejandra converted to Buddhism before their wedding. While talking about her religious change, the Spanish publicist told Hola! in 2019,

I'll be eternally grateful to him. No doubt about it, thanks to Buddhism, my life has changed.

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere on their wedding day in May 2018 in New York. Photo: @alejandragere (modified by author)

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere's 33-year age difference is not an issue

The American Gigolo actor was born on August 31, 1949, while his wife, Alejandra Silva, was born on February 16, 1983. The three-decade age gap has not been a problem for the pair. Gere told Hola! that 'I have found the quiet and happy life that I have always sought' while Alejandra said,

He has promised me at least 20 good years! I have to confess that he has much more energy than me; he's much more active. I find it hard to keep up with him.

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024, in Venice, Italy. Photo: Maria Moratti

Alejandra Silva was married to geologist Govind Friedland

Silva was married to Canadian businessman and geologist Govind Friedland from 2012 until their divorce in October 2015. Govind is the son of mining billionaire Robert Friedland.

Govind holds a Geology and Geological Engineering degree from the Colorado School of Mines. He established GoviEx Uranium Inc., a major mining company focused on exploring and developing uranium resources.

Alejandra Silva's ex-husband, Govind Friedland, in Riyadh in January 2024 (R). Photo: @goviexeranium on X/@alejandragere on Instagram (modified by author)

Alejandra Silva is a proud mother of three boys

Silva welcomed her first child, son Albert Friedland, in December 2012 during her first marriage to Govind Friedland. She shares two children with Richard Gere. Their son Alexander was born in February 2019, and their second son James arrived in April 2020 during the pandemic.

Richard Gere has three biological kids. His first son, Homer James Jigme Gere, was born in 2000 during his relationship with model Carey Lowell. For Father's Day 2024, Alejandra celebrated the actor with a touching Instagram post, writing,

Happy Father's Day to the most wonderful dad four boys could ever wish for. Your endless patience, love, and dedication are truly remarkable. Happy Father's Day to the man who is always there for us, making every moment special. Love, Mom, James, Alexander, Albert, Homer.

Alejandra Silva with her three sons. Photo: @alejandragere (modified by author)

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere relocated to Spain

Gere and Silva's blended family relocated to Madrid, Spain, in late 2024. The actor sold his New Canaan mansion that he purchased in 2022 for $10.8 million. He told Vanity Fair Spain in April 2024 that he left Hollywood so that his wife could reconnect with her roots.

For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture... She was very generous in giving me six years of living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers... It will be a great adventure because I have never lived full-time outside the United States.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend the amfAR Gala Venezia 2024 at Hangar Nicelli on September 01, 2024, in Venice, Italy. Photo: Ryan Emberley

Alejandra Silva has dedicated her life to philanthropy

Silva does a lot of humanitarian work in Spain. She runs the Rais Fundacion, an NPO committed to helping the homeless in the country.

Richard Gere is also a philanthropist with an interest in preserving the ecosystem through The Gere Foundation. Alejandra told Elle Spain in January 2025 that their shared love for philanthropy brought them close.

One of the things that unites us the most and made us fall deeply in love was our activist heart—Being an activist leads you to infuse your values into the world to make it better. It's about giving a voice to people who don't have one and raising awareness.

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere attend the City Harvest's Red Supper Club at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Who was the love of Richard Gere's life?

The Hollywood star has been in three marriages but has not revealed which woman was the love of his life. He told Hola! in 2019 that Alejandra Silva makes him the 'happiest man in the universe.'

Richard Gere's first wife was supermodel Cindy Crawford, to whom he was married for four years from 1991 to 1995. The actor married his second wife, model Carey Lowell, in 2002.

Carey and Gere separated in September 2013 due to lifestyle differences, and their divorce was finalized three years later in 2016. Gere has also been in several relationships with Hollywood stars like Barbra Streisand and Priscilla Presley.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend the Magna Graecia Film Festival 2022 at Arena on August 05, 2022, in Catanzaro, Italy. Photo: Ernesto Ruscio

Richard Gere's wife, Alejandra Silva, has brought a new chapter of love into his life since their marriage in 2018. The Hollywood legend now lives a quiet life while focusing on family and philanthropy.

